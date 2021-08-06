FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 15; Released: May 2021 Executive Pool: 10413 Companies: 86 - Players covered include Amyris, Inc.; Archer Daniels Midland Company; Avantium Technologies; BASF SE; Braskem; Cargill Incorporated; Corbion NV; DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC; Eastman Chemicals Company; Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc.; Enerkem, Inc.; Evonik Industries AG; Genomatica, Inc.; Gevo, Inc.; GreenField Global, Inc.; LanzaTech, Inc.; NatureWorks LLC; Novamont SpA; Novozymes A/S; PureVision Technology Inc.; Royal DSM NV; Virent, Inc.; Zea2 Boardman Bioworks and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Product Type (Ethanol, Ketones, Bio Polymers, Platform Chemicals, Other Product Types); Feedstock (Biomass, Corn, Sugarcane, Algae, Other Feedstocks); End-Use (Automotive, Medical, Food & Beverage, Petrochemical, Textiles, Agriculture, Other End-Uses) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-



Global Renewable Chemicals Market to Reach $115.6 Billion by 2024

Renewable chemicals are chemicals produced from renewable feedstocks such as crop waste, animal waste, forestry waste, municipal waste, household waste, horticultural waste, and agricultural waste. Bio feedstocks such as starch, cellulose, oil, fat, protein and lignin are used for manufacturing renewable chemicals. Biochemical, physical and chemical processes are used for converting renewable resources such as starch from potatoes and cereals, cellulose from wood and straw, and oils from oilseed crops, into specialty chemicals, surfactants, solvents, lubricants and polymers. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, Global Renewable Chemicals market is projected reach US$115.6 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4% over the analysis period. Europe represents the largest regional market for Renewable Chemicals, accounting for an estimated 33.0% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$38.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 14.2% over the analysis period.

With increasing commercial as well as scientific interest in developing chemicals from renewable feedstock, efforts are underway to develop new and innovative technologies and platforms for converting green carbon feedstock into bio-based chemicals, which are used as intermediate and platform chemicals in the production of other chemicals and as base chemicals in several industrial manufacturing processes. Advancements in industrial biotechnology enable renewable polymers and bio-based chemicals to be competitive with petroleum-based polymers in terms of performance, cost, and other additional benefits such as ability to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. In addition, renewable chemicals assist the chemical industry in garnering economic benefits and move away from price volatility associated with crude oil used in the production of traditional, petroleum-based chemicals.

Product quality, scale of operation, product performance and economic viability play a significant role in shaping the commercialization spectrum of the market. Renewable chemicals are growing in popularity worldwide as a result of rapidly depleting conventional fuel resources, spiraling fuel/petroleum prices, increasing customer demand for eco-friendly products, increasing focus on environmental pollution and stringent emission norms/environmental regulations. Other factors responsible for driving interest in renewable chemicals are abundance of biomass and renewable feedstock, increasing government focus on reducing dependence on foreign oil and achieving self-sufficiency, international pressure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and carbon footprint, and the desire to reduce dependency on non-renewable petroleum products through renewable sourcing. Volatile petroleum product prices, and lack of supply security due to unstable political environment in leading oil producing nations are also contributing to the increasing popularity of renewable chemicals, worldwide. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]



LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp



Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./



Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes



Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.strategyr.com

