Global Renewable Diesel Market - Analysis By Feedstock, By End User, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, COVID-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Summary

The Global Renewable Diesel Market, valued at USD 19.15 Billion in the year 2019 has been witnessing unprecedented growth in the last few years on the back of growing demand of clean energy and Government policies to promote renewable diesel. Additionally, growing demand of biofuel, availability of feedstock will drive the renewable diesel market value in the near future. Renewable diesel being chemically identical to diesel and its characteristic to be used in the existing diesel infrastructure makes it one of the potential fuels in the global market. Also, it is one of the most viable carbon reduction alternatives to other fuel sources.







Among the Feedstock in the Renewable Diesel market (Vegetable Oil, Animal Fat and Others), Vegetable oil has popularity globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The importance of availability of vegetable oil feedstock will drive the market.



Among the End User of the Renewable Diesel market (Transportation, Industrial and Others), Transportation Sector is very popular globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The Transportation sector is one of the largest consumers of diesel and demand of biofuel across globe which will keep increasing in future.



The American market is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecasted period. The increasing government policies to promote renewable diesel and rising spending in R&D are expected to infuse market growth tremendously.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Renewable Diesel Market.

• The report analyses the Renewable Diesel Market by Feedstock (Vegetable Oil, Animal Fat, Others).

• The report analyses the Renewable Diesel Market by End User (Transportation, Industrial, Others).

• The Global Renewable Diesel Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific) and By Country (United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, China, Japan, India).

• The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Feedstock and by End User. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Neste, Marathon Petroleum, Renewable Energy Group, Gevo Inc., Phillips 66, Darling Ingredients, Valero Energy, Shell, Exxon Mobil and Total SE.

• The report analyses the impact of Covid-19 on Renewable Diesel market.

• The report presents the analysis of Renewable Diesel market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.



Key Target Audience



• Renewable Diesel Vendors

• Oil and Gas Companies

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Government and Policy Makers

• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

• Regulatory Authorities



