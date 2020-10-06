Global Renewable Drones Market Report 2020-2025: DJI Enterprise (China), Terra Drone (Japan), Aerodyne Measure (US), and DroneDeploy (US) Lead the Market
Oct 06, 2020, 16:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Renewable Drones Market by Drone Type (Multirotor and Fixed Wing), Solution (End-to-End Solution and Point Solution), End user (Solar (Photovoltaics and Concentrated Solar Power) and Wind), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Renewable Drones Market is Projected to Reach USD 148 Million by 2025 from an Estimated USD 45 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 27.1%
Increasing the adoption of drones for reducing cost of inspection operation focus on asset optimization and growing construction of solar and wind farms are expected to be the key factors driving the renewable drones market. However, legal regulations for drone operations and scarcity of skilled personnel is likely to hamper the growth of the renewable drones market.
The solar, by end-user, is expected to be the fastest-growing market from 2020 to 2025.
The solar segment is categorized as solar PV and solar CSP. To meet the growing demand for solar farm inspection and maintenance, asset owners, inspectors, and drone service providers (DSPs) must develop a deep understanding of thermography and flight operations to take full advantage of the benefits of drone-based solar inspection. Such factors drive the growth of the solar segment in the renewable drones market.
The multirotor segment, by drone type, is expected to be the largest market from 2020 to 2025.
The multirotor segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Multirotor drones have various advantages over Fixed-wing drones; for instance, multi-rotor aircraft can perform vertical takeoffs and landings. They also require less space to take flight, can hover mid-flight, and maneuver around objects for easy inspection, mapping, and modeling. Further, multirotor drones use multiple propellers to maneuver; hence, they do not require a larger surface area or wingspan as compared to Fixed-wing drones. Moreover, multirotor drones are designed to be folded down and packed up into smaller cases, which makes them easier to transport.
The leading players in the renewable drones market are DJI Enterprise (China), Terra Drone (Japan), Aerodyne Measure (US), and DroneDeploy (US).
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Scenario Analysis
3.1.1 Optimistic Scenario
3.1.2 Realistic Scenario
3.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Renewable Drones Market
4.2 Renewable Drones Market, by Drone Type
4.3 Renewable Drones Market, by Solution
4.4 Renewable Drones Market, by End-user
4.5 Renewable Drones Market, by Region
4.6 Asia-Pacific Renewable Drones Market, by End-user & Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.1.1 Yc Shift
5.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment
5.3 Road to Recovery
5.4 COVID-19 Economic Assessment
5.5 Market Dynamics
5.5.1 Drivers
5.5.1.1 Rising Adoption of Drones to Reduce Cost of Inspection Operation
5.5.1.2 Increasing Focus on Asset Optimization
5.5.2 Restraints
5.5.2.1 Legal Regulations for Performing Drone Operations
5.5.2.2 Safety and Security Concerns
5.5.3 Opportunities
5.5.3.1 Growing Construction of Solar and Wind Farms
5.5.3.2 Technological Advances in Drone Data Analytics
5.5.4 Challenges
5.5.4.1 Scarcity of Skilled Personnel
5.6 Supply Chain Overview
5.6.1 Key Influencers
5.6.1.1 Equipment Manufacturer
5.6.1.2 Service Provider
5.6.1.3 End-users
5.7 Average Price Trend
5.8 Case Study Analysis
5.8.1 Pace Power Systems Pvt. Ltd. Uses Drones for 10-Mw Solar Plant Installation
5.8.2 Large-Scale Utility Uses Drones for 199-Mw Solar Plant Inspection
5.9 Market Map
6 Impact of COVID-19 on Renewable Drones Market, Scenario Analysis, by Region
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on GDP
6.1.2 Scenario Analysis of Renewable Industry
6.1.3 Optimistic Scenario
6.1.4 Realistic Scenario
6.1.5 Pessimistic Scenario
7 Renewable Drones Market, by Drone Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Multirotor
7.2.1 Geater Maneuverability and Lower Price of Multirotor Drones Driving Renewable Drones Market
7.3 Fixed Wing
7.3.1 Longer Flight Time and Better Stability Driving Fixed Wing Renewable Drones Market
8 Renewable Drones Market, by Solution
8.1 Introduction
8.2 End-To-End Solution
8.2.1 Increasing Need for Turnkey Solutions Drive Market Growth
8.3 Point Solution
8.3.1 Focus on Specific Offering Drives Market Growth
9 Renewable Drones Market, by End-user
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Solar
9.2.1 Solar Pv
9.2.1.1 Need for Thermographic Drone Inspections Driving Market
9.2.2 Solar CSP
9.2.2.1 Need for Shape Assessment and Thermal Performance Testing Drives Market Growth
9.3 Wind
9.3.1 Increasing Focus on Asset Optimization Drive Market Growth
10 Renewable Drones Market, by Region
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Industry Concentration, 2019
11.3 Competitive Scenario
11.3.1 Contracts & Agreements
11.3.2 Investments & Expansions
11.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions
11.4 Winners Vs. Tail Enders
11.4.1 Winners
11.4.2 Tail Enders
11.5 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology
11.5.1 Star
11.5.2 Emerging Leader
11.5.3 Pervasive
11.5.4 Participant
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Sitemark
12.2 Abj Drones
12.3 Parrot Group
12.4 Drone Volt Group
12.5 Siemens
12.6 Measure Australia
12.7 Advanced Vision Analytics
12.8 PrecisionHawk
12.9 Aerodyne Measure
12.10 Skylark Drones
12.11 Garudauav
12.12 Dronedeploy
12.13 Ideaforge
12.14 Precisionxyz
12.15 Raptor Maps
12.16 Droneflight
12.17 Sph Engineering
12.18 Airprobe
12.19 Dji Enterprise
12.20 Aerospec Technologies
12.21 Cognite
12.22 CSP Services
12.23 Force Technology
12.24 Arborea Intellbird
12.25 Balamore Group
12.26 Cyberhawk
12.27 Airpix
12.28 Skyspecs
12.29 Above Surveying
12.30 Sulzer & Schmid Laboratories
12.31 Singulair
12.32 Robur Industry Service Group
12.33 Nanonet Technologies
12.34 Flyability
12.35 Terra Drone
12.36 Helvetis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9p5kh0
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets