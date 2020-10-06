Global Renewable Drones Market Report 2020-2025: DJI Enterprise (China), Terra Drone (Japan), Aerodyne Measure (US), and DroneDeploy (US) Lead the Market

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Renewable Drones Market by Drone Type (Multirotor and Fixed Wing), Solution (End-to-End Solution and Point Solution), End user (Solar (Photovoltaics and Concentrated Solar Power) and Wind), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Renewable Drones Market is Projected to Reach USD 148 Million by 2025 from an Estimated USD 45 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 27.1%

Increasing the adoption of drones for reducing cost of inspection operation focus on asset optimization and growing construction of solar and wind farms are expected to be the key factors driving the renewable drones market. However, legal regulations for drone operations and scarcity of skilled personnel is likely to hamper the growth of the renewable drones market.



The solar, by end-user, is expected to be the fastest-growing market from 2020 to 2025.



The solar segment is categorized as solar PV and solar CSP. To meet the growing demand for solar farm inspection and maintenance, asset owners, inspectors, and drone service providers (DSPs) must develop a deep understanding of thermography and flight operations to take full advantage of the benefits of drone-based solar inspection. Such factors drive the growth of the solar segment in the renewable drones market.



The multirotor segment, by drone type, is expected to be the largest market from 2020 to 2025.



The multirotor segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Multirotor drones have various advantages over Fixed-wing drones; for instance, multi-rotor aircraft can perform vertical takeoffs and landings. They also require less space to take flight, can hover mid-flight, and maneuver around objects for easy inspection, mapping, and modeling. Further, multirotor drones use multiple propellers to maneuver; hence, they do not require a larger surface area or wingspan as compared to Fixed-wing drones. Moreover, multirotor drones are designed to be folded down and packed up into smaller cases, which makes them easier to transport.



The leading players in the renewable drones market are DJI Enterprise (China), Terra Drone (Japan), Aerodyne Measure (US), and DroneDeploy (US).

