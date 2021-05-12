Global Renewable Energy Market Research Subscription 2021: Access to All Research to Create Custom Power Points as the World Moves to 100% Renewables

DUBLIN, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Renewable Energy Subscription" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The two gating factors that will enable broad adoption of renewable energy are:

1. Corporate adoption of utility-scale storage systems.

2. People become active in making the companies they work for and the communities in which they live implement utility-scale energy storage.



The subscription allows access to all existing studies and new studies for 18 months. Examining all aspects of renewable energy can be done with customized power points that elucidate the moving market targets: as the world moves to 100% renewables.



Talk about disruptive technology, the renewable storage enables eliminating carbon emissions from coal, oil and gas plants. These industries will quickly tank and the nimble market participants will become major players in the utility-scale storage supply and distribution.

Vehicles become powered by battery, solar and wind farms are put in place in remote locations and the financial markets move to support electricity storage at utility-scale and energy distribution much as it happens now, across large distances.



Renewable energy systems at scale have become assets, they are bankable, the financial markets can support them, this represents a major market shift.



Batteries are changing in response to the implementation of wind and solar renewable energy systems. Lithium-Ion batteries represent the state of the art now. Solid-state batteries represent the next generation of power storage for vehicles. Nanotechnology permits units to be miniaturized, standalone, and portable. Utility-scale lithium flow batteries have been developed to offer utility-scale advantages. Advantages are evident in power and density: low-power draw and high-energy-density.



They have limitations that are still being addressed by vendors. But they are good enough to be installed and to be bankable. Projects using utility-scale storage can be financed.



The study documents companies whose employees have made an effort to get that company to 100% renewable or headed in that direction. This provides a model for how the market could evolve. According to the principal author of the study, it will take $70 trillion to take the world to 100% renewable.



Key Topics:

Flexible Thin Battery

Nanotechnology

Polymer Film Substrate

Nanoparticles

Electrochromics

Solid-State Energy Storage

Polymer Film Substrate

Lithium-Air Battery

Battery Anode

Battery Cathode

All-solid secondary battery

Major Studies:

Solar

Solar Panels



Concentrated Solar (CSP)



Solar Farms



Community Based Solar

Wind

Offshore Wind



Wind Turbines



Wind Turbine Bearings

Lithium-Ion Batteries

Shorter Presentations:

Utility-Scale Energy Storage

Platforms

Lithium Storage

Flow Battery

Flow Machine

Lithium Ion Battery

Solid State Battery

Security

Integrated Supply Chain

Polymer Film Substrate

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Warming: Need 100% Renewable Energy



2. Global Energy: Market Description and Market Dynamics



3. 100% Renewable Global Energy Market Shares and Forecasts 19.



4. Global Renewable Energy Product Description



5. Global Energy Research and Technology



6. Energy Storage Platforms Company Profiles



7. Concentrating Solar CSP



8. Corporate Initiatives for Renewable Energy



9. Renewable Energy Investors, Foundations, and Associations



10. Renewable Energy Regional Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Abengoa

Abengoa Solar Inc.

Acciona Energia

AES

BrightSource

Canadian Solar

ESolar

GE

Hitachi

Intech Energy

Kaneka

LG Chem

Panasonic

Samsung

Siemens

Sony

SunPower

Tata Power

Tesla

Toshiba

Vestas

Wuxi Suntech

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vglse9

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

