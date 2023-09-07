Global Renewable Methanol Market Set for Strong Growth at 5.5% CAGR by 2031, Fueled by Sustainable Energy Demands

Dublin, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Renewable Methanol Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts - 2023 to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global renewable methanol market is poised for substantial growth, with an anticipated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.5% by 2031.

Renewable methanol, a fuel derived from feedstocks such as municipal waste, industrial waste, biomass, and carbon dioxide, offers numerous benefits, including lower carbon emissions and the ability to improve the octane number of motor fuels when blended.

The increasing demand for energy across various sectors, including power, transportation, and manufacturing, coupled with the depletion of fossil fuel reserves, has driven the shift towards alternative energy sources. Concerns over greenhouse gas emissions and favorable regulatory policies mandating the blending of 10% methanol in gasoline, especially in the United States, Canada, and China, are expected to drive the global renewable methanol market's growth from 2016 to 2031. Additionally, the high octane rating of methanol compared to regular gasoline promotes its consumption.

However, challenges such as the lack of infrastructure for renewable methanol production and feedstock availability in certain regions are expected to hinder market growth during the forecast period.

In 2016, Asia Pacific, particularly China, was the largest market for renewable methanol due to increasing production and regulatory requirements for blending. North America followed as the second-largest market in 2016, driven by favorable regulatory policies and existing infrastructure. Europe is projected to gain significant market share by 2023, primarily due to increased production and supportive regulatory policies, including the European Union's renewable energy directives promoting the blending of renewable methanol in fuels.

Leading players in the renewable methanol market are focusing on backward integration across the value chain to address feedstock challenges.

Key Players in the Renewable Methanol Market Include:

Advanced Chemical Technologies

BASF SE

Carbon Recycling International

Enerkem

Fraunhofer

Innogy

Nordic Green

OCI N.V.

Sodra

Uniper SE

Vertimass LLC

The Report Offers:

An overview of the global renewable methanol market.

Market trend assessment for the period 2016-2031, with historical data for 2013 and 2014, and projections up to 2023, along with respective CAGRs.

Qualitative assessment tools, including market drivers, challenges, future prospects, and competitive analysis, focusing on the market positioning of key players.

A comprehensive look at market segmentation based on product approvals, launches, current market dynamics, and anticipated future dynamics.

A general overview of the industry structure.

Company profiles highlighting key information about major players in the global renewable methanol market.

This report includes market size estimations in terms of value, utilizing both top-down and bottom-up approaches to estimate and validate the size of the Renewable Methanol Market.

Market Segmentation:

By Source:

Municipal Waste

Industrial Waste

Biomass

Others (CO2)

By Application:

Gasoline

Formaldehyde

MTBE

Dimethyl Ether

MTO

Acetic Acid

Others

By Region Segment (2021 - 2031; US$ Million):

North America

U.S.



Canada



Rest of North America

UK and European Union

UK



Germany



Spain



Italy



France



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

and GCC



Africa



Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors impacting the growth of the Renewable Methanol market?

Where are the key investment opportunities within product segments and geographies, both currently and during the forecast period?

What are the estimated forecasts and market projections up to 2031?

Which segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Renewable Methanol market?

Which is the largest regional market for the Renewable Methanol market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific , Latin America , and the Middle East & Africa ?

, , and the & ? What are the key trends driving Renewable Methanol market growth?

Who are the key competitors, and what strategies are they employing to enhance their market presence in the Renewable Methanol market worldwide?

The global Renewable Methanol market is poised for significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for clean and sustainable energy sources. For a comprehensive analysis of the market, please refer to the complete report.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gyurye

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets