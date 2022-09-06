Global Renewable Methanol Market to Surpass $5 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of Over 5%

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Renewable Methanol Market (2022-2027) by Source, Derivatives, End Use Industry, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Renewable Methanol Market is estimated to be USD 3.84 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 5.08 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.74%.



Market SegmentationsThe Global Renewable Methanol Market is segmented based on Source, Derivatives, End Use Industry, and Geography.

By Source, the market is classified into Coal and Natural gas.

By Derivatives, the market is classified into Acetic Acid, Biodiesel, Dimethyl Ether, Formaldehyde, and Gasoline.

By End Use Industry, the market is classified into Automotive, Chemical, Construction, and Others.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe , Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific .

Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle-East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA)

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Renewable Methanol Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach. The analyst analyses the Global Renewable Methanol Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position. Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing in the Demand for Sustainable Energy Source

Growing Demand from Automotive and Construction Industries

Easily Available Renewable Methanol

Restraints

Use of Fuel-Grade Ethanol

Formaldehyde Emissions from Methanol

Stringent Government Regulation

Opportunities

Use of Methanol as an Alternative Fuel in Marine and Manufacturing Industries

Challenges

Cost is Higher than other Gasoline

Health Hazards Related to Exposure to Methanol

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics



5 Market Analysis



6 Global Renewable Methanol Market, By Source



7 Global Renewable Methanol Market, By Derivatives



8 Global Renewable Methanol Market, By End Use Industry



9 Americas' Renewable Methanol Market



10 Europe's Renewable Methanol Market



11 Middle East and Africa's Renewable Methanol Market



12 APAC's Renewable Methanol Market



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Company Profiles



15 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Atlantic Methanol

BASF

Celanese

Eastman Chemical Company

Enerkem

Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft

Innogy

Methanex

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company

Mitsui & Co

Nordic Green

OCI

Petronas (Petroliam Nasional Berhad

Proman

SABIC

Serenergy A/S (Advent Technologies Holdings)

Sodra

Zagros Petrochemical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j3a6l6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets