Global Rental Car Market to Witness Strong Growth with a CAGR of 6.7% by 2030: Driven by Rising Business and Leisure Trips and Technological Advancements

20 Jul, 2023, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rental Car Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global rental car market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.7% during 2023-2030.
This report on global rental car market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global rental car market by segmenting the market based on vehicle type, rental length, booking type, end-user, application, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the global rental car market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Companies Mentioned
- ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- Avis Budget Group, Inc
- Carzonrent India Pvt Ltd.
- Eco Rent a Car
- Enterprise Holdings, Inc.
- EuropeCar
- Hertz System, Inc.
- Localiza
- Sixt
- Uber Technologies Inc.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Business and Leisure Trips
- Increasing Internet Penetration
- Technological Advancements
Challenges
- Complex Booking and Pricing Management
- Low Brand Awareness
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Vehicle Type
- Luxury Cars
- Economy Cars
- Others
by Rental Length
- Long Term
- Short Term
by Booking Type
- Offline
- Online
by End-user
- Self-driven
- Chauffeur-Driven
by Application
- Leisure/Tourism
- Business
