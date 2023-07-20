Global Rental Car Market to Witness Strong Growth with a CAGR of 6.7% by 2030: Driven by Rising Business and Leisure Trips and Technological Advancements

DUBLIN, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rental Car Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rental car market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.7% during 2023-2030.

This report on global rental car market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global rental car market by segmenting the market based on vehicle type, rental length, booking type, end-user, application, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the global rental car market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Companies Mentioned

ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Avis Budget Group, Inc

Carzonrent India Pvt Ltd.

Eco Rent a Car

Enterprise Holdings, Inc.

EuropeCar

Hertz System, Inc.

Localiza

Sixt

Uber Technologies Inc.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Business and Leisure Trips

Increasing Internet Penetration

Technological Advancements

Challenges

Complex Booking and Pricing Management

Low Brand Awareness

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Vehicle Type

Luxury Cars

Economy Cars

Others

by Rental Length

Long Term

Short Term

by Booking Type

Offline

Online

by End-user

Self-driven

Chauffeur-Driven

by Application

Leisure/Tourism

Business

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ri5j1w

