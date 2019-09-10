Global Report Predicts OPM Market to Reach $7.8B by 2025

The report finds the Global OPM market is expected to grow from USD$3.5B today at a 15% CAGR to reach $7.8B by 2025. The report identifies that 1 in 3 OPM programs are business credentials, almost 1 in 5 are in healthcare and less than 1 in 10 are in STEM. Major players in the OPM market include 2U, Pearson, Wiley, BISK, Academic Partnerships, OES, Keypath, Noodle and 80+ others around the world.

HolonIQ's latest report goes further to introduce a new super-category labeled "OPX" to address the fast-changing online higher education services market. OPX collectively defines the entire spectrum of services models supporting the design, development and delivery of online Higher Education programs. The OPX category identifies OPMs, OPEs, MOOC-as-an-OPM, University-as-an-OPM and other emerging models. MOOCs including Coursera, EdX and FutureLearn are now well established in the OPX market and recently announced entrants such as Instride, Cintana and Outlier also potentially play on the edge, as an alliance network or as 'outcome' pathways.

A number of OPX CEOs will be speaking at HolonIQ's 2019 'Future of Education and Workforce' Summits late 2019. Now in its second year, the summits will convene 1,000 leaders across nine invitation-only events around the world in New York, San Francisco, London, Beijing, Bangalore, Paris, Berlin, Doha and Sydney. HolonIQ Summits are invitation-only, intimate one-day events designed for leaders, executives and investors to generate ideas, deliver insight, and make the connections that help shape the new learning and talent economy. For more information on HolonIQ's upcoming 'Future of Education and Workforce Summits', visit https://www.holoniq.com/summit/

Further information about the HolonIQ OPX report and subscription is available at https://www.holoniq.com/notes/opm-meet-opx-new-models-driving-the-global-online-higher-education-market

About HolonIQ

https://www.holoniq.com/

HolonIQ is the world's smartest source of global education intelligence to power decisions that matter. HolonIQ offers organizations that are engaged in the new learning and talent economy with a market intelligence platform that is built to evaluate millions of data points to help them make the best decisions for their organizations at critical milestones of innovation, growth and sustainability.

Hello@holoniq.com

SOURCE HolonIQ

Related Links

https://www.holoniq.com/

