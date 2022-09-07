Global Research & Discovery Group Sciences, LLC Initiates Advance Research Project for Cancer

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to life's paradoxes, there are generally two types of people: the first like to marvel at the irony the paradox presents, discussing the philosophies that collide within the paradox and debate about how the paradox speaks to the human condition.

Then there are people like Daryl Thompson, founder and lead researcher of the Global Research and Discovery Group Sciences. For Thompson, the riddle is Peto's Paradox; but instead of debating it, Thompson just wants to solve it and then use that solution to improve the human condition.

"For 45 years, Peto's Paradox has been an unanswerable riddle that has loomed large in cancer research and treatment," said Thompson. "I think it's time that we unravel this paradox and, I believe, in so doing, we'll turn the corner in the global fight against cancer."

Global Research and Discovery Group Sciences (GRDG) today announced the launch of Project Fastball, a multi-pronged effort to understand and solve Peto's paradox and, in so doing, provide a paradigm shift in how professionals view and treat cancer.

About Peto's Paradox

First formulated in 1977, Peto's Paradox is named after English statistician and epidemiologist Richard Peto, who observed that at the species level, the incidence of cancer does not appear to correlate with the number of cells in an organism. The classic example states that the occurrence of cancer in humans is much higher than the occurrence of cancer in whales, despite whales having more cells in humans. If the possibility of a cell getting cancer was constant, the natural conclusion is that whales would have a higher incidence of cancer than humans.

Within members of the same species, cancer risk and body size appear to be correlated even when risk factors are taken into account. However, across species the size relationship breaks down.

While many consider explanation to Peto's paradox comes down to evolution and how species have independently evolved and, in so doing, developed their own relative carcinogenic safeguards and susceptibility to contracting cancer

"Most problems threatening life on Earth also have solutions based in life on Earth. Nature is the most advanced supercomputer with 3.5 billion years of data to mine," said Thompson. "With Project Fastball, we will be examining the natural world around us and developing solutions out of what we find. I fully expect that evolution will show us the answers we are looking for."

About Project Fastball

The groundwork for Project Fastball has been paved in GRDG Sciences research in the past, including the cancer treatment enhancer CRST-1 and the development of the Linebacker compound.

CRST-1 started when Thompson began to look at ways to limit cancer's ability to consistently build resistance to drugs designed to destroy it, which led him to consider PIMs. PIMs (proviral integration site for moloney murine leukemia virus), according to the National Institutes of Health, play a key role in the expression or activation of several cancers. According to Thompson, PIM is what stimulates a cancer cell's ability to fight against medications that are designed to kill it. Therefore, he reasoned, finding a way to shut down PIM would shut down cancer's ability to live.

In the development of Linebacker, which is a small molecule x-bonded to polyphenol. With improved bioavailability and trans-membrane permeability, the linebacker compound has little-to-no toxicity and has proven natural PIM inhibitor-qualities.

The Linebacker compound has the flexibility to be expanded to hundreds of polyphenols to develop new drugs and to meet customized needs rapidly and on a global scale. This flexibility will theoretically make it possible to develop PIM inhibitors for any type of cancer and any type of patient.

"The key is finding a way to shut down PIM," said Thompson. "If we do that, we take the fight out of cancer. We take the fight out of cancer, we can literally save millions of lives that would otherwise be lost."

FUTURE ASPECTS FOR FASTBALL PROJECT

The possibilities of saving lives around the world fits into GRDG's DNA, according to Roscoe Moore, GRDG Chief Scientific Advisor Dr. Roscoe M. Moore, Jr., the retired United States Assistant Surgeon General and former Epidemic Intelligence Services (EIS) Officer at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

"An initiative such as Project Fastball could only come from someone like GRDG, which thrives on working toward solutions that can be quickly shared and have an immediate impact," said Moore. "The scope of this project is at once laser focused yet as it continues, the benefits will be felt all around the world."

About GRDG Sciences

GRDG Sciences is a private research and development organization that applies rapid analysis and problem solving skills to quickly qualify, quantify, procure and test both applicable and accurate paradigms.

GRDG Sciences endeavors to be the world's leading think tank and troubleshooting research organization that can outperform government and university institutions by minimizing bureaucracy and maximizing real "on-the ground" problem solving capabilities. Upon problem assessment, GRDG immediately identifies and recruits leading research personnel in each required discipline from an established global network to efficiently execute custom research directives to produce real-time and effective solutions.

GRDG Sciences' faster, better approach and utilization of global intellectual assets allows us to economically and efficiently solve real world problems in any scientific arena.

