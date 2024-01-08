Global Research and Discovery Group and Impact Biomedical's Laetose Technology Granted U.S. Patent Allowance

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Research and Discovery Group (GRDG) a leading force in scientific innovation developed the technology in collaboration Impact Biomedical Inc., a biotechnology holding company which is a wholly owned subsidiary of DSS, Inc. continues to make waves with its diverse range of impactful projects. Today, the spotlight shines on the success of GRDG's Laetose technology, recently granted a (UIS) Patent Allowance by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its exceptional ability to inhibit tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNF-α).

Founded in 2014, GRDG has consistently spearheaded scientific exploration and innovation. Daryl Thompson and GRDG have been able to create this new sugar Laetose and are now in coordination with its contacts of global food conglomerates for out-licensing opportunities.

The recent grant of a UIS Patent Allowance by the USPTO for Laetose solidifies GRDG's position as a trailblazer in scientific innovation. Laetose's ability to inhibit TNF-α, a cytokine linked to inflammation and various chronic conditions, opens new avenues for research and development in the fields of health and medicine.

"Our research found that sugar is not just a single component but requires other nutrients called 'sugar chaperones' that enable sugar to function in a different and beneficial manner," said Daryl Thompson the founder of GRDG Sciences. "We have been able to identify and recreate these sugar chaperones in Laetose which, simply put, makes sugar better."

In alignment with its commitment to global health, GRDG actively seeks solutions for the Sugar Salt Reduction Initiative—a critical global health endeavor aimed at addressing the rising concerns of excessive sugar and salt consumption. This initiative seeks to mitigate the impact of these elements, which are contributors to the escalating global health crisis.

"Laetose has 30% less sugar but tastes and performs identically to sugar but also comes with extra health benefits. This is a win for the consumer as well as sugar manufacturers and health policy experts," said Thompson.

The Sugar Salt Reduction Initiative is a response to the alarming rise in conditions such as diabetes and obesity worldwide. Excessive sugar and salt intake are key factors contributing to these health issues, and the initiative strives to create awareness, implement policies, and encourage industry collaboration to reduce the levels of sugar and salt in processed foods and beverages.

The US pays some of the highest rates in the world on tariffs for sugar. Laetose should offer food companies a benefit due to the lower costs of using Laetose if it successfully qualifies "Specialty Sugar" due to it having unique beneficial properties. The Specialty Sugar Tariff Rate Guidelines (TRG) is established by the US Trade Representative (USTR) and managed by the USDA.

"Our solution is that we simply made sugar beneficial. Not only is Laetose 30% less sugar but it can also help manage blood glucose levels allowing for better glycemic control," said Thompson.

The ability to license Laetose to a major player in the food industry can pave the way for healthier food formulations. By incorporating Laetose into processed foods and beverages, the industry can contribute to the initiative's goals by reducing overall sugar content without compromising taste and texture. This strategic collaboration presents an opportunity to create healthier product options that align with global health objectives.

GRDG is dedicated to leveraging scientific expertise and intellectual property rights to address longstanding challenges. Through collaborations and groundbreaking projects, GRDG strives to lead in research, drug discovery, and development for the prevention, inhibition, and treatment of various diseases.

