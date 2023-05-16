Global Research and Discovery Group Announces Multinational, Multifaceted BioForge Initiative

When it comes to securing the health of the population, it's time to look global, not just local.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Research and Discovery Group today announced the launch of one of its most ambitious projects to date, the BioForge Initiative, a multinational, multifaceted program aimed at getting cutting-edge therapeutics into areas of the world where it is needed the most and providing economic security to those countries.

"The Bio-Forge Initiative is a big step and represents a seismic shift in the work and scope of GRDG Sciences and how we operate around the world," said Daryl Thompson, Director of Scientific Initiatives at Global Research and Discovery Group. "In many ways, the Bioforge Initiative is the culmination of the research projects we have worked on throughout my career and activates them for global good."

ABOUT THE BIO-FORGE INITIATIVE

Thompson has shaped the Bioforge Initiative along two fronts. First, Thompson will share GRDG's innovative therapeutics with research groups around the world, particularly to countries where there is no historical precedent for these kinds of healthcare technologies. The second step — and Thompson would argue that it's the more important step — is to work alongside native scientists, researchers, and thought-leaders to help each country develop its own pharmaceutical wealth in order to protect its citizens and build a national health and financial security.

For GRDG Scientific Advisor Dr. Roscoe M. Moore, the retired United States Assistant Surgeon General and former Epidemic Intelligence Services (EIS) Officer at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, whose work in global development has addressed health and human resource issues, the Bio-Forge Initiative represents the best way to restore the balance and build security.

"The pharmaceutical technologies represented in the Bio-Forge Initiative is a shift in how we create medicines now and into the future," said Moore, who work primarily focused on continental Africa and other developing countries. "It's a way to provide better care and combat ailments on a scale that could affect millions of people around the world."

These potential impacts are apparent in a report from the World Economic Forum that focuses on African trade and geopolitics.

Africa's demand for packaged medicines is worth $18 billion a year — but nearly two-thirds of these packaged medicines are imported, and just three percent of those imports are from African countries importing from each other. In other words, 97 percent of the imported packaged medicines come from outside Africa. Because of this deficit, according to the report, just 6 percent of the population on the continent are fully vaccinated, compared to 70 percent in the U.S.

Many underdeveloped countries had natural pharmaceutical resources that were exploited and exported to the developed world in order to create many of the medical therapeutics that has helped keep the developed countries healthier and financially prosperous, said Moore.

"Over the years, billions of dollars of pharmaceutical assets have been exploited with very little return to the home countries, such as in the Amazon in South America and the Congo in Africa," said Moore. "We want to use Bioforge to build partnerships with these countries in an effort not only to improve the quality of life, but to re-establish the pharmacological wealth that has been lost over the years."

Thompson said the "big picture" aspect of the Bioforge Initiative is the part that most excites him.

"We're trying to do something bigger with this resource," he said. "Instead of keeping this technology to ourselves, we want to help others build their own therapeutic technologies in order to enrich the lives of their citizens. Bioforge, I believe, can do that."

THE SCOPE OF THE BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE, BUT BETTER

In many ways, said Thompson, the Bio-Forge Project is the pharmaceutical equivalent of the massive Belts & Roads Initiative spearheaded by China.

According to the Council on Foreign Relations, China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is one of the most ambitious infrastructure projects ever conceived. Launched in 2013 by President Xi Jinping, the vast collection of development and investment initiatives was originally devised to link East Asia and Europe through physical infrastructure. In the decade since, the project has expanded to Africa, Oceania, and Latin America, significantly broadening China's economic and political influence.

The Belt and Road Initiative has sometimes been called "the New Silk Road." The Silk Road was a network of trade routes connecting China and the Far East with the Middle East and Europe. Developed during China's Han Dynasty (206 BCE to 220 CE), the Silk Road was over 4,000 miles of routes that ran through Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, modern-day India and Pakistan and into Europe. The Silk Road represented one of the first waves of globalization, with China as the central power.

While GRDG's Thompson likes the Belt and Road Initiative comparison as far as size and scope, the Bio-Forge Initiative involves more than just making global connections. The Bio-Forge Initiative is about sharing wealth and giving other countries the guidance and tools they need to sustain the benefits that come with physical and economic health.

"When a country can develop and maintain the health of its citizens without relying on other countries for the majority of their pharmaceuticals, there is a benefit beyond just the physical health," said Thompson. "I'm not saying that countries shouldn't develop robust trade partnerships with their neighbors or around the world, but those should be true partnerships, where both entities receive the benefit."

LEVERAGING QUANTUM

At its center, the Initiative leverages GRDG's patented quantum technology. The Quantum technology enhances existing therapeutics by looking beyond current molecular enhancement techniques such as molecular substitution, halogenation, prenylation and other biological enhancement methods.

This marriage of quantum and molecular mechanics theoretically increases the efficacy against a variety of diseases, due in part to alterations in the intermolecular state. These alterations yield a molecule with increased molecule-to-ligand interactions with significantly lower degradation rates. In short, the Quantum molecule will possess both hyper-reactivity as well as hyper-persistence.

The Bioforge announcement comes on the heels of GRDG and Impact's announcement in February of the second phase of its breakthrough cancer project. The BNE-1 Antibody Project is the next step of cancer research that seeks to develop antibodies that allow the human body to fight — and defeat — most cancers.

