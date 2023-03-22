Global Research Antibodies and Reagents Market Report 2023: Major Players Include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, F. Hoffmann La-Roche, Merck, PerkinElmer and Lonza

DUBLIN, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Research Antibodies and Reagents Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global research antibodies and reagents market is expected to grow from $12.40 billion in 2021 to $13.19 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The research antibodies and reagents market is expected to reach $16.90 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.4%

Major players in the research antibodies and reagents market are Becton Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd, Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., Lonza Group AG, Abcam plc, GenScript Biotech Corporation, and Bio-Techne Corporation.

The research antibodies and reagents market consists of sales of buffers, fixatives, solvents, and enzymes. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Research antibodies and reagents refer to the antibodies that bio scientists utilise as basic detection techniques. These are used to designate and distinguish particular proteins that are found within the sick cell at a particular stage of its life cycle.



The main types of technologies in research antibodies and reagents are western blot, immunofluorescence, immunohistochemistry, flow cytometry, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), multiplex immunosorbent assay, immunoprecipitation, and others. The western blot, also known as western blotting, is molecular biology and immunogenetics analytical technique for detecting specific proteins in a sample of tissue homogenate or extract.

The different applications include proteomics, drug discovery & development, and genomics and are implemented in various sectors such as the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry, academic & research institutes, and contract research organizations (CROs).



Increasing investment in medical and health research and development (R&D) is predicted to contribute to the growth of the research antibodies and reagents market. In the field of life science research, antibodies and reagents are essential components for the investigation of biological processes or causes of diseases through careful experimentation, observation, laboratory work, analysis, and testing.



Reproducibility issues of antibodies and reagents are expected to hamper the growth of the research antibodies and reagents market. Reproducibility is the ability of an experiment or calculation to be duplicated by other researchers working independently. The prevalence of irreproducible preclinical research exceeded 50%, resulting in approximately $28 billion spent on preclinical research every year.

Among the irreproducible research, the largest fraction of about 36% is assigned to biological reagents, which amounts to $10 billion annually. This huge research wastage expenses are due to insufficiently validated antibodies and irreproducible reagents that are not appropriate for the target proteins. Thus, reproducibility issues of antibodies and reagents are expected to restrain the market growth.



Technological advancements in the area of purification of antibodies and reagents show opportunities for the growth of the research antibodies and reagents market during the forecast period. Irreproducible antibodies and reagents are a major challenge for the industry, as this will affect the outcome of the research.

In February 2022, Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc., a US-based company that specializes in the development of assays and basic research tools using antibodies, acquired Antibodies-Online GmbH for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Rockland, utilizing the reputable e-commerce brand, extensive supplier network, and proprietary technology stack of antibodies-online, achieves excellence in the design, development, and manufacture of antibodies and assays.

Customers of each business will have access to improved capabilities supported by richer and more comprehensive data sets, enhancing their overall customer experience and boosting their go-to-market strategy. Antibodies-Online GmbH is a Germany based company that provides antibodies, reagents, and research kits to companies.



The regions covered in the research antibodies and reagents market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the research antibodies and reagents market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



