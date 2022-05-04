Global Research Antibodies Market Analysis Report 2022-2027: Focus on Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs), Polyclonal Antibodies (pAbs), Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Immunology, Neurology

DUBLIN, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Research Antibodies Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Research Antibodies market was valued at US$3.581 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.00% over the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$5.751 billion by 2027.



As of today, antibodies are among the most important tools for studying the function of proteins in cells. Neurodegenerative diseases such as Huntington's disease, Multiple Sclerosis, and Parkinson's are encouraging neurobiological research. As geriatrics grows and treatments become scarce, the demand for antibodies for research is also rising.

The strategies of developing personalized medicine, progressing therapeutics, and developing novel and effective therapies are being sought now more than ever before. According to the United Nations (UN) data of World Population Prospects for 2019, the world's population will double within 30 years, from 7.7 billion to 9.7 billion, and at the same time, the world will age more rapidly. The number of people over the age of 65 will rise from one in 11 in 2019 to one in six by 2050 (16%), up from one in 11 at the beginning of this year (9%).



There are several factors that have influenced the research antibody market, including the growing interest in genomics, the development of higher-quality antibodies for research reproducibility, as well as an increase in R&D activities within the life sciences sector.

Powered by the increasing demand for tailored medicine and structure-based drug design, the global market for research antibodies is expected to grow rapidly over the next few years. One example is the USD 3.7 million National Institute of Health grant in 2019 to the Washington University School of Medicine for an open-source database that aims to boost cancer genomics and precision medicine.



Growth Factor:

An increase in research and development

A significant increase in research and development by various biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies is mainly driving the market.

A rapidly growing market is expected to be fueled in the near future by the availability of technologically advanced diagnostic and therapeutic products utilizing research antibodies. As an example, two pharmaceutical companies, Y-Biologics and Pascal Biosciences Inc., reached an agreement to work together on discovering and developing novel bio-specific antibodies.

The agreement calls for Y-Biologics to contribute their new antibody platform technology, ALiCE, and Pascal Biosciences Inc. to utilize the company's antibodies. In January 2018, for example, Abcam Plc., with the intention of acquiring exclusive rights to Spring Bioscience Corporation's product portfolio for research purposes, Spring Bioscience Corporation and Roche signed a definitive license agreement. In total, 243 rabbit monoclonal antibodies optimized for immunohistochemistry are included in the product portfolio.

On the same note, Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd announced in February 2019 that it had celebrated its successful research collaboration with the Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND). The goal of this project was to develop rabbit monoclonal antibodies that detect TB biomarkers using the Bcell select platform.



Another factor expected to boost market growth is an increase in the amount of funding provided by government bodies for proteomics and genomics research. With the help of genomic technologies, genetic factors contributing to the top causes of death around the world are being identified.

Through its various genome research centers, NIH advanced precision medicine discoveries in 2018. The NIH has awarded USD 28.6 million to the 'All of Us' research program to establish three genome centers throughout the country. These market developments will boost the growth of the research antibody market in the forecast period.



Restraints

Developing antibodies is a time-consuming and expensive process

It is a complex and time-consuming process to develop monoclonal or polyclonal antibodies since it requires consideration of factors including the antigen against which antibodies will be generated, its specificity and sensitivity, and its reproducibility.

Apart from bioreactors and chromatography resins, filtration systems, as well as media and buffers for the downstream, upstream, and purification stages, a variety of technologies are involved in antibody production. Capital investment is high for such operations, making the whole procedure expensive.



The Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for Research Antibodies:

A lucrative market has emerged since COVID-19 emerged. Pharma companies are conducting extensive research and development to develop vaccines, treatment approaches, and diagnostic kits for this pandemic.

Research and development activities to develop novel vaccines and treatments have prompted a substantial increase in the demand for research antibodies. Furthermore, several private and public organizations are making strong efforts to develop COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics.

A clinical-stage immunology company based in San Francisco, Vir Biotechnologies, was given $250 million by GlaxoSmithKline to support its COVID-19 antibody-drug development program in 2020. Additionally, USD 14.5 million was awarded to Emergent BioSolutions, an American biopharmaceutical company based in Maryland, to work on a COVID-19 antibody-drug trial in April 2020.

