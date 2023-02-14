NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205335/?utm_source=PRN

Global Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) Market to Reach $692.3 Million by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) estimated at US$519.4 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$692.3 Million by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 3.7% over the period 2022-2030. ELISA Kits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.5% CAGR and reach US$478.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the ELISA Development Sets & Antibody Pairs segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $141.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR

The Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$141.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$140.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 3.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 27 Featured)

- American Laboratory Products Company (ALPCO) (US)

- BD Biosciences (US)

- BioLegend, Inc. (US)

- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

- Enzo Life Sciences, Inc. (US)

- Merck KGaA

- Mercodia AB (Sweden)

- R&D Systems, Inc. (US)

- Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205335/?utm_source=PRN

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

ELISA - A Renowned and Proven Assay Format

Recent Market Activity

Current and Future Analysis

Factors Sustaining Market Growth

Factors Restraining Growth

ELISA Amid A Challenging Environment

Strategies to Counter Competition

Technological Advances to Buoy ELISA?s Prospects

Automation of ELISA - Enabling its Sustenance

Growing Popularity of Multiplexing Deters ELISA Market

Commoditization: A Key Issue Facing ELISA Product Manufacturers

Limited ELISA Application in the Food Industry

Available Test Kits at External Laboratories by Allergen

Competitive Landscape

Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

American Laboratory Products Company (ALPCO) (USA

BD Biosciences (USA)

BioLegend, Inc. (USA)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

Enzo Life Sciences, Inc. (USA)

Merck KgaA (Germany)

Mercodia AB (Sweden)

R&D Systems, Inc. (USA)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Research ELISA

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ELISA

Kits by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for ELISA Kits by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for ELISA Kits by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ELISA

Development Sets & Antibody Pairs by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for ELISA Development Sets &

Antibody Pairs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for ELISA Development Sets &

Antibody Pairs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Hospitals & Diagnostic

Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Hospitals & Diagnostic

Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Research Laboratories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Research Laboratories by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for Research Laboratories

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent

Assay) Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 17: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment -

ELISA Kits and ELISA Development Sets & Antibody Pairs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 18: USA Historic Review for Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked

Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment - ELISA Kits and ELISA

Development Sets & Antibody Pairs Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 19: USA 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for ELISA Kits and ELISA Development

Sets & Antibody Pairs for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use -

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and Research Laboratories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 21: USA Historic Review for Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked

Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic

Centers and Research Laboratories Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 22: USA 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and

Research Laboratories for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

CANADA

Table 23: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment -

ELISA Kits and ELISA Development Sets & Antibody Pairs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 24: Canada Historic Review for Research ELISA

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment - ELISA Kits and

ELISA Development Sets & Antibody Pairs Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 25: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for ELISA Kits and ELISA Development

Sets & Antibody Pairs for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use -

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and Research Laboratories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Research ELISA

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use - Hospitals &

Diagnostic Centers and Research Laboratories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 28: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and

Research Laboratories for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

JAPAN

Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 29: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment -

ELISA Kits and ELISA Development Sets & Antibody Pairs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 30: Japan Historic Review for Research ELISA

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment - ELISA Kits and

ELISA Development Sets & Antibody Pairs Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 31: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for ELISA Kits and ELISA Development

Sets & Antibody Pairs for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use -

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and Research Laboratories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Research ELISA

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use - Hospitals &

Diagnostic Centers and Research Laboratories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 34: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and

Research Laboratories for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

CHINA

Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

China for 2023 (E)

Table 35: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment -

ELISA Kits and ELISA Development Sets & Antibody Pairs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: China Historic Review for Research ELISA

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment - ELISA Kits and

ELISA Development Sets & Antibody Pairs Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: China 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for ELISA Kits and ELISA Development

Sets & Antibody Pairs for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use -

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and Research Laboratories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: China Historic Review for Research ELISA

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use - Hospitals &

Diagnostic Centers and Research Laboratories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: China 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and

Research Laboratories for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

EUROPE

Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 41: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: Europe Historic Review for Research ELISA

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012,

2023 & 2030

Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment -

ELISA Kits and ELISA Development Sets & Antibody Pairs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Research ELISA

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment - ELISA Kits and

ELISA Development Sets & Antibody Pairs Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for ELISA Kits and ELISA Development

Sets & Antibody Pairs for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use -

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and Research Laboratories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Research ELISA

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use - Hospitals &

Diagnostic Centers and Research Laboratories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and

Research Laboratories for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE

Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

France for 2023 (E)

Table 50: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment -

ELISA Kits and ELISA Development Sets & Antibody Pairs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: France Historic Review for Research ELISA

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment - ELISA Kits and

ELISA Development Sets & Antibody Pairs Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: France 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for ELISA Kits and ELISA Development

Sets & Antibody Pairs for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use -

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and Research Laboratories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: France Historic Review for Research ELISA

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use - Hospitals &

Diagnostic Centers and Research Laboratories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: France 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and

Research Laboratories for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

GERMANY

Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 56: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment -

ELISA Kits and ELISA Development Sets & Antibody Pairs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: Germany Historic Review for Research ELISA

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment - ELISA Kits and

ELISA Development Sets & Antibody Pairs Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for ELISA Kits and ELISA Development

Sets & Antibody Pairs for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use -

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and Research Laboratories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Research ELISA

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use - Hospitals &

Diagnostic Centers and Research Laboratories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and

Research Laboratories for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

ITALY

Table 62: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment -

ELISA Kits and ELISA Development Sets & Antibody Pairs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: Italy Historic Review for Research ELISA

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment - ELISA Kits and

ELISA Development Sets & Antibody Pairs Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for ELISA Kits and ELISA Development

Sets & Antibody Pairs for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use -

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and Research Laboratories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: Italy Historic Review for Research ELISA

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use - Hospitals &

Diagnostic Centers and Research Laboratories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and

Research Laboratories for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM

Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 68: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment -

ELISA Kits and ELISA Development Sets & Antibody Pairs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: UK Historic Review for Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked

Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment - ELISA Kits and ELISA

Development Sets & Antibody Pairs Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: UK 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for ELISA Kits and ELISA Development

Sets & Antibody Pairs for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use -

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and Research Laboratories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: UK Historic Review for Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked

Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic

Centers and Research Laboratories Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: UK 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and

Research Laboratories for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

SPAIN

Table 74: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment -

ELISA Kits and ELISA Development Sets & Antibody Pairs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: Spain Historic Review for Research ELISA

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment - ELISA Kits and

ELISA Development Sets & Antibody Pairs Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for ELISA Kits and ELISA Development

Sets & Antibody Pairs for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 77: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use -

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and Research Laboratories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: Spain Historic Review for Research ELISA

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use - Hospitals &

Diagnostic Centers and Research Laboratories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and

Research Laboratories for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

RUSSIA

Table 80: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment -

ELISA Kits and ELISA Development Sets & Antibody Pairs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: Russia Historic Review for Research ELISA

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment - ELISA Kits and

ELISA Development Sets & Antibody Pairs Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for ELISA Kits and ELISA Development

Sets & Antibody Pairs for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 83: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use -

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and Research Laboratories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: Russia Historic Review for Research ELISA

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use - Hospitals &

Diagnostic Centers and Research Laboratories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and

Research Laboratories for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

REST OF EUROPE

Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by

Segment - ELISA Kits and ELISA Development Sets & Antibody

Pairs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Research ELISA

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment - ELISA Kits and

ELISA Development Sets & Antibody Pairs Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for ELISA Kits and ELISA Development

Sets & Antibody Pairs for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by

End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and Research

Laboratories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Research ELISA

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use - Hospitals &

Diagnostic Centers and Research Laboratories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and

Research Laboratories for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

ASIA-PACIFIC

Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Research ELISA

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Geographic Region -

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by

Segment - ELISA Kits and ELISA Development Sets & Antibody

Pairs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Research ELISA

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment - ELISA Kits and

ELISA Development Sets & Antibody Pairs Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for ELISA Kits and ELISA Development

Sets & Antibody Pairs for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by

End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and Research

Laboratories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Research ELISA

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use - Hospitals &

Diagnostic Centers and Research Laboratories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and

Research Laboratories for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

AUSTRALIA

Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

Australia for 2023 (E)

Table 101: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment -

ELISA Kits and ELISA Development Sets & Antibody Pairs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: Australia Historic Review for Research ELISA

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment - ELISA Kits and

ELISA Development Sets & Antibody Pairs Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: Australia 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for ELISA Kits and ELISA Development

Sets & Antibody Pairs for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 104: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use -

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and Research Laboratories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: Australia Historic Review for Research ELISA

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use - Hospitals &

Diagnostic Centers and Research Laboratories Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 106: Australia 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and

Research Laboratories for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

INDIA

Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

India for 2023 (E)

Table 107: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment -

ELISA Kits and ELISA Development Sets & Antibody Pairs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 108: India Historic Review for Research ELISA

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment - ELISA Kits and

ELISA Development Sets & Antibody Pairs Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 109: India 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for ELISA Kits and ELISA Development

Sets & Antibody Pairs for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 110: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use -

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and Research Laboratories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 111: India Historic Review for Research ELISA

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205335/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker