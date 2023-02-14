Global Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) Market to Reach $692.3 Million by 2030
Feb 14, 2023, 10:50 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205335/?utm_source=PRN
Global Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) Market to Reach $692.3 Million by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) estimated at US$519.4 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$692.3 Million by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 3.7% over the period 2022-2030. ELISA Kits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.5% CAGR and reach US$478.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the ELISA Development Sets & Antibody Pairs segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $141.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR
The Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$141.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$140.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 3.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 27 Featured)
- American Laboratory Products Company (ALPCO) (US)
- BD Biosciences (US)
- BioLegend, Inc. (US)
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)
- Enzo Life Sciences, Inc. (US)
- Merck KGaA
- Mercodia AB (Sweden)
- R&D Systems, Inc. (US)
- Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
ELISA - A Renowned and Proven Assay Format
Recent Market Activity
Current and Future Analysis
Factors Sustaining Market Growth
Factors Restraining Growth
ELISA Amid A Challenging Environment
Strategies to Counter Competition
Technological Advances to Buoy ELISA?s Prospects
Automation of ELISA - Enabling its Sustenance
Growing Popularity of Multiplexing Deters ELISA Market
Commoditization: A Key Issue Facing ELISA Product Manufacturers
Limited ELISA Application in the Food Industry
Available Test Kits at External Laboratories by Allergen
Competitive Landscape
Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
American Laboratory Products Company (ALPCO) (USA
BD Biosciences (USA)
BioLegend, Inc. (USA)
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
Enzo Life Sciences, Inc. (USA)
Merck KgaA (Germany)
Mercodia AB (Sweden)
R&D Systems, Inc. (USA)
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ELISA
Kits by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for ELISA Kits by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for ELISA Kits by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ELISA
Development Sets & Antibody Pairs by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for ELISA Development Sets &
Antibody Pairs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for ELISA Development Sets &
Antibody Pairs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Hospitals & Diagnostic
Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Hospitals & Diagnostic
Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Research Laboratories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Research Laboratories by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for Research Laboratories
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent
Assay) Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 17: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment -
ELISA Kits and ELISA Development Sets & Antibody Pairs -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: USA Historic Review for Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment - ELISA Kits and ELISA
Development Sets & Antibody Pairs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: USA 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for ELISA Kits and ELISA Development
Sets & Antibody Pairs for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use -
Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and Research Laboratories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA Historic Review for Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic
Centers and Research Laboratories Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: USA 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and
Research Laboratories for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 23: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment -
ELISA Kits and ELISA Development Sets & Antibody Pairs -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: Canada Historic Review for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment - ELISA Kits and
ELISA Development Sets & Antibody Pairs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for ELISA Kits and ELISA Development
Sets & Antibody Pairs for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use -
Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and Research Laboratories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use - Hospitals &
Diagnostic Centers and Research Laboratories Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and
Research Laboratories for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 29: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment -
ELISA Kits and ELISA Development Sets & Antibody Pairs -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: Japan Historic Review for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment - ELISA Kits and
ELISA Development Sets & Antibody Pairs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for ELISA Kits and ELISA Development
Sets & Antibody Pairs for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use -
Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and Research Laboratories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use - Hospitals &
Diagnostic Centers and Research Laboratories Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and
Research Laboratories for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
China for 2023 (E)
Table 35: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment -
ELISA Kits and ELISA Development Sets & Antibody Pairs -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: China Historic Review for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment - ELISA Kits and
ELISA Development Sets & Antibody Pairs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: China 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for ELISA Kits and ELISA Development
Sets & Antibody Pairs for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use -
Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and Research Laboratories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: China Historic Review for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use - Hospitals &
Diagnostic Centers and Research Laboratories Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: China 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and
Research Laboratories for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 41: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Europe Historic Review for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment -
ELISA Kits and ELISA Development Sets & Antibody Pairs -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment - ELISA Kits and
ELISA Development Sets & Antibody Pairs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for ELISA Kits and ELISA Development
Sets & Antibody Pairs for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use -
Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and Research Laboratories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use - Hospitals &
Diagnostic Centers and Research Laboratories Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and
Research Laboratories for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
France for 2023 (E)
Table 50: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment -
ELISA Kits and ELISA Development Sets & Antibody Pairs -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: France Historic Review for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment - ELISA Kits and
ELISA Development Sets & Antibody Pairs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: France 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for ELISA Kits and ELISA Development
Sets & Antibody Pairs for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use -
Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and Research Laboratories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: France Historic Review for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use - Hospitals &
Diagnostic Centers and Research Laboratories Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: France 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and
Research Laboratories for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 56: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment -
ELISA Kits and ELISA Development Sets & Antibody Pairs -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Germany Historic Review for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment - ELISA Kits and
ELISA Development Sets & Antibody Pairs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for ELISA Kits and ELISA Development
Sets & Antibody Pairs for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use -
Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and Research Laboratories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use - Hospitals &
Diagnostic Centers and Research Laboratories Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and
Research Laboratories for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 62: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment -
ELISA Kits and ELISA Development Sets & Antibody Pairs -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Italy Historic Review for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment - ELISA Kits and
ELISA Development Sets & Antibody Pairs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for ELISA Kits and ELISA Development
Sets & Antibody Pairs for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use -
Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and Research Laboratories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Italy Historic Review for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use - Hospitals &
Diagnostic Centers and Research Laboratories Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and
Research Laboratories for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 68: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment -
ELISA Kits and ELISA Development Sets & Antibody Pairs -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: UK Historic Review for Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment - ELISA Kits and ELISA
Development Sets & Antibody Pairs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: UK 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for ELISA Kits and ELISA Development
Sets & Antibody Pairs for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use -
Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and Research Laboratories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: UK Historic Review for Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic
Centers and Research Laboratories Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: UK 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and
Research Laboratories for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 74: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment -
ELISA Kits and ELISA Development Sets & Antibody Pairs -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Spain Historic Review for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment - ELISA Kits and
ELISA Development Sets & Antibody Pairs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for ELISA Kits and ELISA Development
Sets & Antibody Pairs for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use -
Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and Research Laboratories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Spain Historic Review for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use - Hospitals &
Diagnostic Centers and Research Laboratories Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and
Research Laboratories for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 80: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment -
ELISA Kits and ELISA Development Sets & Antibody Pairs -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Russia Historic Review for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment - ELISA Kits and
ELISA Development Sets & Antibody Pairs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for ELISA Kits and ELISA Development
Sets & Antibody Pairs for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use -
Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and Research Laboratories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Russia Historic Review for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use - Hospitals &
Diagnostic Centers and Research Laboratories Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and
Research Laboratories for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by
Segment - ELISA Kits and ELISA Development Sets & Antibody
Pairs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment - ELISA Kits and
ELISA Development Sets & Antibody Pairs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for ELISA Kits and ELISA Development
Sets & Antibody Pairs for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by
End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and Research
Laboratories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use - Hospitals &
Diagnostic Centers and Research Laboratories Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and
Research Laboratories for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by
Segment - ELISA Kits and ELISA Development Sets & Antibody
Pairs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment - ELISA Kits and
ELISA Development Sets & Antibody Pairs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for ELISA Kits and ELISA Development
Sets & Antibody Pairs for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by
End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and Research
Laboratories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use - Hospitals &
Diagnostic Centers and Research Laboratories Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and
Research Laboratories for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 101: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment -
ELISA Kits and ELISA Development Sets & Antibody Pairs -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Australia Historic Review for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment - ELISA Kits and
ELISA Development Sets & Antibody Pairs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Australia 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for ELISA Kits and ELISA Development
Sets & Antibody Pairs for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use -
Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and Research Laboratories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Australia Historic Review for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use - Hospitals &
Diagnostic Centers and Research Laboratories Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Australia 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and
Research Laboratories for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
INDIA
Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
India for 2023 (E)
Table 107: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment -
ELISA Kits and ELISA Development Sets & Antibody Pairs -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: India Historic Review for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment - ELISA Kits and
ELISA Development Sets & Antibody Pairs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: India 18-Year Perspective for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for ELISA Kits and ELISA Development
Sets & Antibody Pairs for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) by End-Use -
Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers and Research Laboratories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: India Historic Review for Research ELISA
