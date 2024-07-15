Global Researchers, National Political Leaders Convene for Leading Wyoming Research Conference

The annual Ramaco Research Rodeo conference focused this year on carbon products, rare earth elements, artificial intelligence, and more

SHERIDAN, Wyo., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth year, an annual research conference in Wyoming brought together Department of Energy (DOE) researchers and leadership, leading scientists from around the world, federal law enforcement, and more, as well as special video remarks by three leading U.S. senators — Sens. John Barrasso (R-WY), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), and Joe Manchin (I-WV) — and U.S. Congresswoman Harriet Hageman (R-WY). Staff representatives for Senators Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) also attended.

The Ramaco Research Rodeo, or R3, is the world's leading research conference focused on coal-to-products research, rare earth element exploration, artificial intelligence, and critical minerals. Now in its fourth year, the conference was held in Sheridan, and hosted by coal, critical mineral, and carbon technology company Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC), in partnership with the International Centre for Sustainable Carbon, a technology collaboration program organized under the auspices of the Paris-based International Energy Agency.

In his opening remarks on the event's first day, Sen. Barrasso praised event attendees for their research and hard work.

"This conference brings together innovative minds to share and discuss research on new energy technologies," said Sen. Barrasso, the ranking member of the U.S. Senate Energy Committee. "Our nation's ability to develop these technologies is key to our energy security, and there's no better place in the country to find energy resources than Wyoming.

"Some in this country mistakenly believe that coal has no place in the future. They're wrong. … Coal has other potential uses in addition to electricity generation. Researchers are discovering new ways to transform coal-derived carbon into everyday materials. These include asphalt, graphite, and carbon fiber. Coal has also shown itself to be a source of rare earth elements. These elements are important to both the energy and defense sectors," Barrasso said.

The event highlighted advances in scientific research and new uses for coal as a feedstock for high-value products and materials. Rep. Hageman focused on this work in her remarks.

"Ramaco and other research groups, working with the Department of Energy's national labs, has opened up exciting new areas of possibly using coal to be the precursor for a host of advanced carbon products and materials, which could change the landscape on important new materials like synthetic graphite activated carbon fibers, graphene, and other 21st century carbon products," said Hageman.

Sen. Manchin praised Ramaco's work in developing critical minerals, both in terms of metallurgical coal for steel, as well as the rare earth element deposit it is exploring in Wyoming.

"Critical minerals are essential to our everyday lives, from the technologies we need to support our military readiness, to the cell phones in our pockets and the cars that we drive," said Manchin, Chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy Committee. "That's why it's so vital for our energy and national security that the United States establish secure and dependable supply chains for extraction, processing, production, and recycling of critical minerals."

In her comments, Sen. Capito also noted the importance of the U.S. becoming more competitive in the production of critical minerals.

"The national security aspect of this underscores the need to bolster our domestic supply of minerals and unleash growth and production right here on our shores," said Capito. "Otherwise, we risk China stepping in to benefit and growing their influence in the world."

Other key R3 presenters included former Assistant Secretary for Fossil Energy for the U.S. Department of Energy Steven Winberg, Tae-Yoon Kim, head of critical minerals research at the International Energy Agency, Andrew Minchener from the International Centre for Sustainable Carbon, Edgar Lara-Curzio from Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Robert Spelbrink from the Federal Bureau of Investigations, Burt Thomas from the National Energy and Technology Laboratory, Ariel Furst from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Ramaco CEO and Chairman Randall Atkins.

"These are transformative times, especially from a technological perspective," said Atkins. "That's why it's so important to get out of our silos and share what we're working on. As always, it was fascinating to hear from some of the world's leading minds in these fields, and again learn the ways which coal can play a significant role in a new carbon future."

