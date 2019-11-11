Global Reservoir Analysis Industry
Nov 11, 2019, 11:05 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reservoir Analysis market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4%. Reservoir Simulation and Geo Modeling, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.7 Billion by the year 2025, Reservoir Simulation and Geo Modeling will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$84.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$68.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Reservoir Simulation and Geo Modeling will reach a market size of US$183.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$651.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ALS Oil & Gas; Baker Hughes, a GE company; CGG S.A.; Core Laboratories; Emerson Paradigm Holding LLC; Expro Group; Halliburton; Intertek Group PLC; Schlumberger Ltd.; SGS SA; Tracerco Limited; Trican Well Services Ltd.; Weatherford International Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Reservoir Analysis Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
