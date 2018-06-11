Global Residential Air Purification Equipment Industry

LONDON, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Residential Air Purification Equipment in US$ Thousand by the following Product Types: Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment, and Induct Air Purification Equipment.
The Global market is also analyzed by the following Segments: Fume/Smoke Collectors, and Dust Collectors. Also, the report analyzes the US and Canadian markets by the following Contaminant Removal Features: Air Purifiers with Odor Removal Features (Stand-Alone, & Induct), and Air Purifiers without Odor Removal Features (Stand-Alone, & Induct). The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 125 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- 3M Company
- Abatement Technologies, Inc .
- Amway Corporation
- Blueair AB
- Camfil AB
- Carrier Corporation
RESIDENTIAL AIR PURIFICATION EQUIPMENT MCP-1678 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment
In-Duct Air Purification Equipment
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Residential Air Purification Equipment: Addressing Indoor Air Quality Concerns and Enabling Well-Being and Greater Good
Causes of Indoor Air Pollution
Usage of Residential Air Purifiers Soar During Summer Season
Deteriorating Indoor Air Quality amid Rising Pollution Levels in Residential Buildings: The Fundamental Growth Driver
Major Indoor Pollutants: Brief Details of Pollutant, Source, and Impact on Health
Table 1: Global Indoor Air Pollution Related Fatalities by Health Condition (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Deaths for ALRI, COPD, Ischemic Heart Disease, Lung Cancer, and Stroke (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Key Air Pollution Statistics Worldwide: Important Opportunity Indicators
Table 2: Air Pollution Levels (PM10 ug/m3) for Major Countries Worldwide: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 3: Countries with the Highest Carbon Emissions Worldwide (2018E): Percentage Breakdown for China, US, India, Russia, Japan, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 4: Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Emissions (in Billion Metric Tons) by Decade over the Period 1916-2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Air Purifiers Transition from a Symbol of Luxury to an Essential Household Appliance
Global Market Outlook
Developed Countries: Dominant Residential Air Purifier Markets
Developing Asian Countries Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth
Table 5: Global Air Purification Equipment Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR for 2015-2024: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, Europe, Japan, USA, and Canada (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Surging Demand for Residential Air Purifiers in China Drives Strong Market Growth
The Apocalypse Year 2013 Marked the Official Beginning of the Air Purifiers Market in the Country
Upward Movement in Construction Activity to Offer Significant Market Gains
Table 6: Major Construction Markets Worldwide (2005, 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025, and 2030): Market Size ($ Billion) for China, India, Indonesia, Japan, USA, and Western Europe (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: Projected Growth in the Asian Construction Market by Region and Sector (2016-2024) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. COMPETITION
Induct Air Purification Marketplace: Fragmented in Nature
Popular Air Purifier Models and their Key Features: 2018
List of Leading Smart Air Purifier Vendors Worldwide
Major Competitive Factors in the Marketplace
Innovation
Product Performance
Price
Timely Delivery & Distribution Network
Product Knowledge
Customization
Geographic Coverage
Distribution Network
Product Maintenance
Marketing
Key Factors that Influence Air Purifier Purchase
Functionality
Features
Safety & Certifications
Help & Support
Key Features and Benefits of a Successful Air Purifier
Combination Technologies Offer Scope for Product Differentiation
Eliminating Odors and Smoke Remain Key to Product Success
Dispersion of Knowledge: An Important Competitive Variable
Key Factors Responsible for Variation in Air Purifier Prices
Categorization of Air Purifier Models by Price Range
Affordable Models
Mid-Range Models
High-End Models
Lucrative Opportunities for Residential Air Purifier Manufacturers in Emerging Markets
Manufacturers in Developed Countries Shift Focus to Developing Asian Markets
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Growing Proliferation of Smart Air Purifiers, Smart Homes, and Home Automation Drive Healthy Market Growth
Rising Consumer Interest in Home Automation Boosts Market Demand
Smart Air Purifiers: Increasingly Important for Smart Intelligent Homes
Table 8: Number of Smart Homes Worldwide (in 000 Households) by Select Country for the Years 2015 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Alarming Rise in Incidence of Asthma and Allergies Spurs Demand for Air Purifiers
Key WHO Facts on Asthma
Prevalence of Asthma in Children Witness Steady Increase, Bodes Well for Market Demand
Superior Attributes of HEPA Purifiers over Other Alternatives Drive Widespread Market Adoption
Popular HEPA Purifier Models
Vulnerability of the Expanding Aging Population to Air-borne Allergies and Health Risks: A Weighty Growth Driver
Demographic Statistics of the Global Aging Populace: Offering Huge Market Potential
Table 9: Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP: (1970, 2010 & 2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: Global Aging Population (in Thousands) by Age Group: 1975-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: Global Population Statistics for the 60+ Age Group by Region (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising Popularity of Eco-Friendly Air Purifiers Lend Traction to Market Growth
Trees and Plants Hold Significant Potential for Improving Health and Well-being through Air Purification
Impact of Indoor Plants on Health and Well-being of Individuals
Evolution of Multiple Technologies for Tackling Different Pollutants: An Important Growth Driver
Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Signals Market Growth Opportunities
Table 12: Global Construction Output by Country (2022): Breakdown of Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage Change over 2018-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: Growth in the Global Construction Market by Sector: 2018-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: Global Construction Market by Region (2017 & 2020P): Percentage Breakdown of Construction Spending for Asia, Western Europe, North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Africa, and Middle East (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Residential Replacements: The Primary Demand Driver
E-Retailing Make Rapid In-Roads, Expands Growth Opportunities
Air Purifiers: A Must Have for Sufferers of Multiple Chemical Sensitivity Condition
Air Purifiers for Reducing Depression Cases: Myth or a Fact?
Ozone Generators/Ionic Air Purifiers Fading out of the Market
Regulatory Standards Spruce Up Sales of Air Purification Equipment
Induct Units Enter the Trading Range
Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Ballooning Global Population
Table 15: Global Population Estimates (in Billion): 2000, 2010, 2017E, 2030P, and 2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Exponential Increase in Urban Population
Table 16: Urban Population Worldwide in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growing Middle Class Population
Table 17: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic Region (2017E, 2025P & 2030P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Key Growth Restraining Factors & Challenges
Pricing Pressures
Continued Price Sensitivity Thwart Sales
Low Operating Margins: A Hurdle for New Technology Developments
Lack of Awareness among HVAC Contractors Restrain Growth of Induct Units
Untested & Unsupported Products Whittle Down Consumer Confidence
Lack of Universal Regulations: A Major Pitfall
4. INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS
Nano Induct Air Purifier
Molekule: Smartphone Controlled Molecular-Air Purifier
Molekule not only Eliminates Indoor Air Pollution, but also Destroys Pollutants
Airocide Filterless Technology from NASA
Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier
Air-Purification-Skroll™ (APS) Technology
Upco Qr: A Unique PCO In-Duct Air Purifying System
Personal Air Purifiers
Photocatalytic Air Purifier
Advanced Air Purifiers with E2F Filter Technology
HEPASilent® Technology by Blueair
Combination Technology-Based Air Purifier
Elimination of Air Pollutants Using Chemical and Physical Methods
Other Noteworthy Innovations in the Air Purifiers Market
5. REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT
Sick Building Syndrome
Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)
American Society for Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE)
Criteria for Improved IAQ
Types of Contaminants Present in Indoor Air and their Acceptable Levels
Energy Star Indoor Air Package: A Boon for Builders
6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Residential Air Purifiers: A Prelude
History and Evolution of Air Purifiers
1600s
1700s-1800s
1900s
Emergence of the First Air Purifier
Advanced Air Purifiers
Residential Air Purifiers: An Evolutionary Scan
Air Purification Technologies
Filter-based Purification Technology
Photocatalytic Oxidation Technology
Ultra Low Penetration Air Filters
Ionizer Purifiers
a) Liquid Ionizer Purifiers
b) Air Ionizer Purifiers
Plasma Air Purifiers
Ozone Generators
Hydroxyl Radicals
Activated Carbon
Table 19: Technologies and their Efficiencies in Removing Air Borne Contaminants (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Types of Air Filtration Technologies and their Advantages and Limitations
Types of Air Purifiers
Stand-Alone Purification Equipment
Media Combination Based Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment
Electrostatic Precipitation Based Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment
Plasma-Based Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment
Other Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment
End-Use
Induct Air Purification Equipment
Types of Induct Air Purification Equipment
Media Combinations Based Induct Air Purification Equipment
Ultra Violet Induct Air Purification Equipment
Electrostatic Precipitation Based Induct Air Purification Equipment
Photo Catalytic Oxidation Based Induct Air Purification Equipment
'Other' Induct Air Purification Equipment
Air Purification Solutions Adding to Indoor Pollution!
Testing of Ozone-Generating Ionic Air Purifiers Becomes Mandatory
Why Stand-Alone Units and Why Not Induct Units?
7. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Digital Innovations Launches Blueair Air Purifiers
FunnelWeb Introduces ProLine Air Filter
Swizz Style Launches Stadler Form Air Purifiers
Air Oasis® Releases iAdaptAir™ Purifier & Surface Sanitizer
Blueair to Launch Cabin Air Series
Steelbird Launches New Range of Advanced Air Filters
3M Brand Filtrete™ Launches Bluetooth®-enabled Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter
Airoshine Launches Airoshine A-016 Mosquito-Repellant Air Purifier
LG Launches LG PuriCare Air Purifier
Samsung Launches Samsung AX7000 & AX3000 Air Purifiers in India
Ulilog Launches SafeAir UV Air Purifiers in South Africa
Zoook Launches ZMT-Pure Sense Car Air Purifier
Sharp Launches Portable Car Purifier IG-GC2
Narvana Being Launches Airgle AG600 Purifier and Airgle AG900 PurePal Clean Room Air Purifier
Blue Sky Lab Introduces Smart Portable Air Purifier ATMOBLUE
Camfil Launches City M Indoor Air Purifier
Whirlpool Launches Purafresh Air Purifiers in India
MANN-FILTER Expand its Filter Range for Mobile Hydraulics
Blueair Launches Air Purifiers in UAE
Aroma International Launches Whirlpool Whispure Air Purifier Line
WIX® Filters Launches Senzit™ Smart Air Filter Monitor
Donaldson Introduces Sterile Air Filters with New P-SRF Line
Honeywell Launches Two New Indoor Air Purifiers in India
SHARP Introduces World's First Air Purifier with Mosquito Catcher - FP-FM40E
CosaTron Introduces CosaClean Product Line
Honeywell Introduces Two New High Performance Indoor Air Purifiers in Indonesia
Dyson Announces New Pure Hot + Cool Link Air Purifier
Nuaire Launches IAQ-VALVE Indoor Air Filter
Philips Launches Smart Air Purifiers and Humidifiers in North America
Lux Launches Aeroguard 4S Air Purifier in Germany
Honeywell Launches Honeywell Lite Indoor Air Purifier
Papago Launches AirFresh S10D Hand-Gestured Air Purifier
Eureka Forbes Launches Aeroguard 4s Air Purifier
8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
RGF Environmental Group to Acquire Biological Controls
Air Filtration Holdings Acquires RoboVent
Johnson Controls Partners with AtmosAir™ Solutions to Provide Air Purification Systems
HKW Acquires Protect Plus
Daikin Acquires Airmaster
Dürr Group Acquires KBA-CleanAir Section of KBA-MetalPrint GmbH
Serionix Receives a $750,000 Contract from NASA for Development of Filters
Parker Hannifin Acquires Clarcor
AAF Flanders to Expand its Air Filtration Services with the Acquisition of Aire Filter Products
9. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
3M Company (USA)
Abatement Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Amway Corporation (USA)
Blueair AB (Sweden)
Camfil AB (Sweden)
Camfil Farr, Inc. (USA)
Carrier Corporation (USA)
CLARCOR Inc. (USA)
Continental Fan Manufacturing Inc. (USA)
Coway Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan)
Guardian Technologies LLC (USA)
Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. (USA)
Honeywell International Inc. (USA)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands)
Lennox International, Inc. (USA)
LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea)
MANN+HUMMEL GMBH (Germany)
Newell Brands Inc. (USA)
Sunbeam Products, Inc. (USA)
Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
Panasonic Ecology Systems Co., Ltd. (Japan)
SANYO Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Research Products Corporation (USA)
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
Sharp Corporation (Japan)
Steril-Aire, Inc. (USA)
Trion, Inc. (USA)
Whirlpool Corporation (USA)
White-Rodgers Company (USA)
Xiaomi Inc. (China)
10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: World 10-Year Perspective for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: World 10-Year Perspective for Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for In-Duct Air Purification Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: World 10-Year Perspective for In-Duct Air Purification Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Analytics by Segment
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Segment - Fume/Smoke Collectors and Dust Collectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: World 10-Year Perspective for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Fume/Smoke Collectors and Dust Collectors Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Deteriorating Indoor Air Quality amidst Surging Pollution Levels Drive Demand for Residential Air Purifiers
Major Factors Influencing Purchase of Residential Air Purifiers with '1' Ranked for Highest Influencing Factor
Table 28: US Air Purification Market: Percentage Share Breakdown of Unit Sales by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Surging Air Pollution Levels in the United States: Steps Taken by EPA
Steps Taken by the EPA for Curbing Greenhouse Gas Emissions (GHGs)
EPA Measures for Curbing Air Pollutants
Protecting the Ozone Layer: The EPA Implements New Regulations for ODSs
Recovery in Housing Starts Spur Demand for Residential Air Purifiers
Table 29: Residential Construction in the US (2008-2019F): Number of Housing Starts by Type - Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units (in '000) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: Projected Growth (%) of the US Construction Market over the Period 2016-2024 by Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growing Awareness of Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) to Drive Legislative Initiatives
Table 31: Top 10 Polluted Cities in the United States (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
HEPA Purifiers and Technologically Advanced Purifiers: Preferred Residential Air Purifiers
High Rate of Infectious Diseases Propel Demand for HEPA Purifiers
Popular Residential Air Purifier Brands in the US: Snapshot Profiles
Distribution Landscape
Table 32: US Air Purification Market (2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Unit Sales by Channel (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 33: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: US 10-Year Perspective for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Product by Contaminant Removal Feature
Table 35: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Contaminant Removal Feature - Air Purifiers with Odor Removal Features (Stand-Alone and In-Duct) and Air Purifiers Without Odor Removal Features (Stand-Alone and In-Duct) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: US 10-Year Perspective for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Contaminant Removal Feature - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Air Purifiers with Odor Removal Features (Stand-Alone and In-Duct) and Air Purifiers Without Odor Removal Features (Stand-Alone and In-Duct) Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Recovery in Residential Construction Propel Market Demand
Table 37: Housing Market in Canada (2008-2017): Breakdown of Number of Housing Starts in Thousands (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Product by Technology
Table 38: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Stand-alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: Canadian 10-Year Perspective for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Stand-alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Product by Contaminant Removal Feature
Table 40: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Contaminant Removal Feature - Air Purifiers With Odor Removal Features (Stand-Alone and In-Duct) and Air Purifiers Without Odor Removal Features (Stand-Alone and In-Duct) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: Canadian 10-Year Perspective for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Contaminant Removal Feature - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Air Purifiers With Odor Removal Features (Stand-Alone and In-Duct) and Air Purifiers Without Odor Removal Features (Stand-Alone and In-Duct) Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Rising Focus on Developing Energy Efficient Air Purifiers Benefit Market Adoption
Fujita's EAP Technology Brings about Reduction in Pollution Levels
Steady Growth in Construction Activity Augurs Well for Market Demand
Table 42: Housing Starts (in Thousand Units) in Japan for the Years 2005 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 43: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: Japanese 10-Year Perspective for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Spiraling Air Pollution & Emission Levels Drive Market Demand in the Near Term
Table 45: Per Capita Emissions in Major European Countries by Air Pollutant: Ammonia, Nitrogen Oxides, and Non-Methane VOC Emissions (in Kilograms) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: Total Emissions in Major European Countries by Air Pollutants: Ammonia, Nitrogen Oxide, Non-Methane VOC, and Sulphur Oxide Emissions (in Thousand Tons) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Recovery in Construction Activity to Drive Steady Growth in Demand
Table 47: Construction Industry in Europe (2014-2018): Percentage Change in Construction Output for Major Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 48: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: European 10-Year Perspective for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: European 10-Year Perspective for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
Market Analysis
Table 52: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: French 10-Year Perspective for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Development
MANN+HUMMEL GMBH - A Major Germany-Based Company
B.Market Analytics
Table 54: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: German 10-Year Perspective for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
Market Analysis
Table 56: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: Italian 10-Year Perspective for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Rising Residential Housing Construction Promote Market Demand
Table 58: Housing Starts and Housing Completions (in Thousand Units) in the United Kingdom for the Years 2009 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Residential Air Purifiers Gather Steam in the UK Market
Product Launches
B.Market Analytics
Table 59: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: The UK 10-Year Perspective for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
Market Analysis
Table 61: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 62: Spanish 10-Year Perspective for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. RUSSIA
Market Analysis
Table 63: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 64: Russian 10-Year Perspective for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Product Launch
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 65: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: Rest of Europe 10-Year Perspective for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Increasing Concerns over Air Pollution (Ambient & Indoor) Drive Strong Growth in Demand
Table 67: Global Air Purification Equipment Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR for 2015-2024: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, Europe, Japan, USA, and Canada (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: Major Asian Countries Ranked in terms of Air Pollution (Annual Mean PM10 ug/m3): 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Focus on Product Innovation: A Must for Marker Participants
Multifunction Products Present Huge Market Potential
Upward Movement in Construction Activity to Offer Significant Market Gains
Table 69: Major Construction Markets Worldwide (2005, 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025, and 2030): Market Size ($ Billion) for China, India, Indonesia, Japan, USA, and Western Europe (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 70: Projected Growth in the Asian Construction Market by Region and Sector (2016-2024) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Shift of Manufacturers in Developed Countries to Asian Markets Bodes Well for the Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 71: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 72: Asia-Pacific 10-Year Perspective for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 73: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 74: Asia-Pacific 10-Year Perspective for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
Surging Demand for Residential Air Purifiers in China Drives Strong Market Growth
The Apocalypse Year 2013 Marked the Official Beginning of the Air Purifiers Market in the Country
Manufacturers Continue to Benefit from Lucrative Opportunities in China
A National Manufacturing Standard: Need of the Hour
Air Purifiers: An Essential Requirement for People with Heart Diseases in China
Stringent Regulatory Standards on Air Pollution Control: A Strong Growth Driver
Table 75: Few of the Most Polluted Cities in China (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
The Tallest Tower for Air Purification under Construction in China
China to Introduce National Standards for Air Purifier Filters
The 'Cleaner Indoors' Approach Promotes Market Demand
Builders Focus on Advanced Air Purifiers to Improve Building Quality
Key Challenges Facing the Chinese Market
Competitive Landscape
Table 76: Leading Players in Chinese Air Purification Market (2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for BlueAir, Philips, Panasonic, Sharp, Yadu and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Product Launch
Xiaomi Inc. - A Major China-Based Company
B.Market Analytics
Table 77: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 78: Chinese 10-Year Perspective for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5b. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Select Regional Markets
India: Bright Future Projected for Residential Air Purifiers in the Country
Table 79: Most Polluted Cities in India by PM 2.5 Level (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Major Cities Dominate Residential Air Purifier Sales in India
Key Opportunities and Challenges in India
Malaysia: Highly Reliant on Imports
Taiwan: A Niche Market
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Development
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 80: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific 10-Year Perspective for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Table 82: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 83: Latin American 10-Year Perspective for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 84: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 85: Latin American 10-Year Perspective for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6a. BRAZIL
Market Analysis
Table 86: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 87: Brazilian 10-Year Perspective for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Table 88: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 89: Rest of Latin American 10-Year Perspective for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Middle East Air Purifiers Market: An Overview
Product Launches
B.Market Analytics
Table 90: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 91: Rest of World 10-Year Perspective for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 125 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 133) The United States (65) Canada (10) Japan (11) Europe (13) - France (1) - Germany (1) - The United Kingdom (3) - Italy (1) - Rest of Europe (7) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (31) Latin America (1) Africa (2)
