Global Residential Air Purification Equipment Industry

LONDON, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Residential Air Purification Equipment in US$ Thousand by the following Product Types: Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment, and Induct Air Purification Equipment.



The Global market is also analyzed by the following Segments: Fume/Smoke Collectors, and Dust Collectors. Also, the report analyzes the US and Canadian markets by the following Contaminant Removal Features: Air Purifiers with Odor Removal Features (Stand-Alone, & Induct), and Air Purifiers without Odor Removal Features (Stand-Alone, & Induct). The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 125 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- 3M Company

- Abatement Technologies, Inc .

- Amway Corporation

- Blueair AB

- Camfil AB

- Carrier Corporation



RESIDENTIAL AIR PURIFICATION EQUIPMENT MCP-1678 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment

In-Duct Air Purification Equipment



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Residential Air Purification Equipment: Addressing Indoor Air Quality Concerns and Enabling Well-Being and Greater Good

Causes of Indoor Air Pollution

Usage of Residential Air Purifiers Soar During Summer Season

Deteriorating Indoor Air Quality amid Rising Pollution Levels in Residential Buildings: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Major Indoor Pollutants: Brief Details of Pollutant, Source, and Impact on Health

Table 1: Global Indoor Air Pollution Related Fatalities by Health Condition (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Deaths for ALRI, COPD, Ischemic Heart Disease, Lung Cancer, and Stroke (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Key Air Pollution Statistics Worldwide: Important Opportunity Indicators

Table 2: Air Pollution Levels (PM10 ug/m3) for Major Countries Worldwide: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Countries with the Highest Carbon Emissions Worldwide (2018E): Percentage Breakdown for China, US, India, Russia, Japan, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Emissions (in Billion Metric Tons) by Decade over the Period 1916-2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Air Purifiers Transition from a Symbol of Luxury to an Essential Household Appliance

Global Market Outlook

Developed Countries: Dominant Residential Air Purifier Markets

Developing Asian Countries Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth

Table 5: Global Air Purification Equipment Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR for 2015-2024: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, Europe, Japan, USA, and Canada (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Surging Demand for Residential Air Purifiers in China Drives Strong Market Growth

The Apocalypse Year 2013 Marked the Official Beginning of the Air Purifiers Market in the Country

Upward Movement in Construction Activity to Offer Significant Market Gains

Table 6: Major Construction Markets Worldwide (2005, 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025, and 2030): Market Size ($ Billion) for China, India, Indonesia, Japan, USA, and Western Europe (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: Projected Growth in the Asian Construction Market by Region and Sector (2016-2024) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. COMPETITION

Induct Air Purification Marketplace: Fragmented in Nature

Popular Air Purifier Models and their Key Features: 2018

List of Leading Smart Air Purifier Vendors Worldwide

Major Competitive Factors in the Marketplace

Innovation

Product Performance

Price

Timely Delivery & Distribution Network

Product Knowledge

Customization

Geographic Coverage

Distribution Network

Product Maintenance

Marketing

Key Factors that Influence Air Purifier Purchase

Functionality

Features

Safety & Certifications

Help & Support

Key Features and Benefits of a Successful Air Purifier

Combination Technologies Offer Scope for Product Differentiation

Eliminating Odors and Smoke Remain Key to Product Success

Dispersion of Knowledge: An Important Competitive Variable

Key Factors Responsible for Variation in Air Purifier Prices

Categorization of Air Purifier Models by Price Range

Affordable Models

Mid-Range Models

High-End Models

Lucrative Opportunities for Residential Air Purifier Manufacturers in Emerging Markets

Manufacturers in Developed Countries Shift Focus to Developing Asian Markets



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Growing Proliferation of Smart Air Purifiers, Smart Homes, and Home Automation Drive Healthy Market Growth

Rising Consumer Interest in Home Automation Boosts Market Demand

Smart Air Purifiers: Increasingly Important for Smart Intelligent Homes

Table 8: Number of Smart Homes Worldwide (in 000 Households) by Select Country for the Years 2015 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Alarming Rise in Incidence of Asthma and Allergies Spurs Demand for Air Purifiers

Key WHO Facts on Asthma

Prevalence of Asthma in Children Witness Steady Increase, Bodes Well for Market Demand

Superior Attributes of HEPA Purifiers over Other Alternatives Drive Widespread Market Adoption

Popular HEPA Purifier Models

Vulnerability of the Expanding Aging Population to Air-borne Allergies and Health Risks: A Weighty Growth Driver

Demographic Statistics of the Global Aging Populace: Offering Huge Market Potential

Table 9: Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP: (1970, 2010 & 2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Global Aging Population (in Thousands) by Age Group: 1975-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: Global Population Statistics for the 60+ Age Group by Region (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Popularity of Eco-Friendly Air Purifiers Lend Traction to Market Growth

Trees and Plants Hold Significant Potential for Improving Health and Well-being through Air Purification

Impact of Indoor Plants on Health and Well-being of Individuals

Evolution of Multiple Technologies for Tackling Different Pollutants: An Important Growth Driver

Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Signals Market Growth Opportunities

Table 12: Global Construction Output by Country (2022): Breakdown of Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage Change over 2018-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Growth in the Global Construction Market by Sector: 2018-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: Global Construction Market by Region (2017 & 2020P): Percentage Breakdown of Construction Spending for Asia, Western Europe, North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Africa, and Middle East (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Residential Replacements: The Primary Demand Driver

E-Retailing Make Rapid In-Roads, Expands Growth Opportunities

Air Purifiers: A Must Have for Sufferers of Multiple Chemical Sensitivity Condition

Air Purifiers for Reducing Depression Cases: Myth or a Fact?

Ozone Generators/Ionic Air Purifiers Fading out of the Market

Regulatory Standards Spruce Up Sales of Air Purification Equipment

Induct Units Enter the Trading Range

Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

Table 15: Global Population Estimates (in Billion): 2000, 2010, 2017E, 2030P, and 2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Exponential Increase in Urban Population

Table 16: Urban Population Worldwide in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Middle Class Population

Table 17: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic Region (2017E, 2025P & 2030P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Key Growth Restraining Factors & Challenges

Pricing Pressures

Continued Price Sensitivity Thwart Sales

Low Operating Margins: A Hurdle for New Technology Developments

Lack of Awareness among HVAC Contractors Restrain Growth of Induct Units

Untested & Unsupported Products Whittle Down Consumer Confidence

Lack of Universal Regulations: A Major Pitfall



4. INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS

Nano Induct Air Purifier

Molekule: Smartphone Controlled Molecular-Air Purifier

Molekule not only Eliminates Indoor Air Pollution, but also Destroys Pollutants

Airocide Filterless Technology from NASA

Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier

Air-Purification-Skroll™ (APS) Technology

Upco Qr: A Unique PCO In-Duct Air Purifying System

Personal Air Purifiers

Photocatalytic Air Purifier

Advanced Air Purifiers with E2F Filter Technology

HEPASilent® Technology by Blueair

Combination Technology-Based Air Purifier

Elimination of Air Pollutants Using Chemical and Physical Methods

Other Noteworthy Innovations in the Air Purifiers Market



5. REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT

Sick Building Syndrome

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)

American Society for Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE)

Criteria for Improved IAQ

Types of Contaminants Present in Indoor Air and their Acceptable Levels

Energy Star Indoor Air Package: A Boon for Builders



6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Residential Air Purifiers: A Prelude

History and Evolution of Air Purifiers

1600s

1700s-1800s

1900s

Emergence of the First Air Purifier

Advanced Air Purifiers

Residential Air Purifiers: An Evolutionary Scan

Air Purification Technologies

Filter-based Purification Technology

Photocatalytic Oxidation Technology

Ultra Low Penetration Air Filters

Ionizer Purifiers

a) Liquid Ionizer Purifiers

b) Air Ionizer Purifiers

Plasma Air Purifiers

Ozone Generators

Hydroxyl Radicals

Activated Carbon

Table 19: Technologies and their Efficiencies in Removing Air Borne Contaminants (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Types of Air Filtration Technologies and their Advantages and Limitations

Types of Air Purifiers

Stand-Alone Purification Equipment

Media Combination Based Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment

Electrostatic Precipitation Based Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment

Plasma-Based Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment

Other Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment

End-Use

Induct Air Purification Equipment

Types of Induct Air Purification Equipment

Media Combinations Based Induct Air Purification Equipment

Ultra Violet Induct Air Purification Equipment

Electrostatic Precipitation Based Induct Air Purification Equipment

Photo Catalytic Oxidation Based Induct Air Purification Equipment

'Other' Induct Air Purification Equipment

Air Purification Solutions Adding to Indoor Pollution!

Testing of Ozone-Generating Ionic Air Purifiers Becomes Mandatory

Why Stand-Alone Units and Why Not Induct Units?



7. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Digital Innovations Launches Blueair Air Purifiers

FunnelWeb Introduces ProLine Air Filter

Swizz Style Launches Stadler Form Air Purifiers

Air Oasis® Releases iAdaptAir™ Purifier & Surface Sanitizer

Blueair to Launch Cabin Air Series

Steelbird Launches New Range of Advanced Air Filters

3M Brand Filtrete™ Launches Bluetooth®-enabled Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter

Airoshine Launches Airoshine A-016 Mosquito-Repellant Air Purifier

LG Launches LG PuriCare Air Purifier

Samsung Launches Samsung AX7000 & AX3000 Air Purifiers in India

Ulilog Launches SafeAir UV Air Purifiers in South Africa

Zoook Launches ZMT-Pure Sense Car Air Purifier

Sharp Launches Portable Car Purifier IG-GC2

Narvana Being Launches Airgle AG600 Purifier and Airgle AG900 PurePal Clean Room Air Purifier

Blue Sky Lab Introduces Smart Portable Air Purifier ATMOBLUE

Camfil Launches City M Indoor Air Purifier

Whirlpool Launches Purafresh Air Purifiers in India

MANN-FILTER Expand its Filter Range for Mobile Hydraulics

Blueair Launches Air Purifiers in UAE

Aroma International Launches Whirlpool Whispure Air Purifier Line

WIX® Filters Launches Senzit™ Smart Air Filter Monitor

Donaldson Introduces Sterile Air Filters with New P-SRF Line

Honeywell Launches Two New Indoor Air Purifiers in India

SHARP Introduces World's First Air Purifier with Mosquito Catcher - FP-FM40E

CosaTron Introduces CosaClean Product Line

Honeywell Introduces Two New High Performance Indoor Air Purifiers in Indonesia

Dyson Announces New Pure Hot + Cool Link Air Purifier

Nuaire Launches IAQ-VALVE Indoor Air Filter

Philips Launches Smart Air Purifiers and Humidifiers in North America

Lux Launches Aeroguard 4S Air Purifier in Germany

Honeywell Launches Honeywell Lite Indoor Air Purifier

Papago Launches AirFresh S10D Hand-Gestured Air Purifier

Eureka Forbes Launches Aeroguard 4s Air Purifier



8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

RGF Environmental Group to Acquire Biological Controls

Air Filtration Holdings Acquires RoboVent

Johnson Controls Partners with AtmosAir™ Solutions to Provide Air Purification Systems

HKW Acquires Protect Plus

Daikin Acquires Airmaster

Dürr Group Acquires KBA-CleanAir Section of KBA-MetalPrint GmbH

Serionix Receives a $750,000 Contract from NASA for Development of Filters

Parker Hannifin Acquires Clarcor

AAF Flanders to Expand its Air Filtration Services with the Acquisition of Aire Filter Products



9. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

3M Company (USA)

Abatement Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Amway Corporation (USA)

Blueair AB (Sweden)

Camfil AB (Sweden)

Camfil Farr, Inc. (USA)

Carrier Corporation (USA)

CLARCOR Inc. (USA)

Continental Fan Manufacturing Inc. (USA)

Coway Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

Guardian Technologies LLC (USA)

Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. (USA)

Honeywell International Inc. (USA)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands)

Lennox International, Inc. (USA)

LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea)

MANN+HUMMEL GMBH (Germany)

Newell Brands Inc. (USA)

Sunbeam Products, Inc. (USA)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Panasonic Ecology Systems Co., Ltd. (Japan)

SANYO Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Research Products Corporation (USA)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Sharp Corporation (Japan)

Steril-Aire, Inc. (USA)

Trion, Inc. (USA)

Whirlpool Corporation (USA)

White-Rodgers Company (USA)

Xiaomi Inc. (China)



10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World 10-Year Perspective for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World 10-Year Perspective for Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for In-Duct Air Purification Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World 10-Year Perspective for In-Duct Air Purification Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Analytics by Segment

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Segment - Fume/Smoke Collectors and Dust Collectors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World 10-Year Perspective for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Fume/Smoke Collectors and Dust Collectors Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Deteriorating Indoor Air Quality amidst Surging Pollution Levels Drive Demand for Residential Air Purifiers

Major Factors Influencing Purchase of Residential Air Purifiers with '1' Ranked for Highest Influencing Factor

Table 28: US Air Purification Market: Percentage Share Breakdown of Unit Sales by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Surging Air Pollution Levels in the United States: Steps Taken by EPA

Steps Taken by the EPA for Curbing Greenhouse Gas Emissions (GHGs)

EPA Measures for Curbing Air Pollutants

Protecting the Ozone Layer: The EPA Implements New Regulations for ODSs

Recovery in Housing Starts Spur Demand for Residential Air Purifiers

Table 29: Residential Construction in the US (2008-2019F): Number of Housing Starts by Type - Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units (in '000) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: Projected Growth (%) of the US Construction Market over the Period 2016-2024 by Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Awareness of Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) to Drive Legislative Initiatives

Table 31: Top 10 Polluted Cities in the United States (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

HEPA Purifiers and Technologically Advanced Purifiers: Preferred Residential Air Purifiers

High Rate of Infectious Diseases Propel Demand for HEPA Purifiers

Popular Residential Air Purifier Brands in the US: Snapshot Profiles

Distribution Landscape

Table 32: US Air Purification Market (2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Unit Sales by Channel (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 33: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: US 10-Year Perspective for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product by Contaminant Removal Feature

Table 35: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Contaminant Removal Feature - Air Purifiers with Odor Removal Features (Stand-Alone and In-Duct) and Air Purifiers Without Odor Removal Features (Stand-Alone and In-Duct) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: US 10-Year Perspective for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Contaminant Removal Feature - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Air Purifiers with Odor Removal Features (Stand-Alone and In-Duct) and Air Purifiers Without Odor Removal Features (Stand-Alone and In-Duct) Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Recovery in Residential Construction Propel Market Demand

Table 37: Housing Market in Canada (2008-2017): Breakdown of Number of Housing Starts in Thousands (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Product by Technology

Table 38: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Stand-alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: Canadian 10-Year Perspective for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Stand-alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product by Contaminant Removal Feature

Table 40: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Contaminant Removal Feature - Air Purifiers With Odor Removal Features (Stand-Alone and In-Duct) and Air Purifiers Without Odor Removal Features (Stand-Alone and In-Duct) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: Canadian 10-Year Perspective for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Contaminant Removal Feature - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Air Purifiers With Odor Removal Features (Stand-Alone and In-Duct) and Air Purifiers Without Odor Removal Features (Stand-Alone and In-Duct) Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Rising Focus on Developing Energy Efficient Air Purifiers Benefit Market Adoption

Fujita's EAP Technology Brings about Reduction in Pollution Levels

Steady Growth in Construction Activity Augurs Well for Market Demand

Table 42: Housing Starts (in Thousand Units) in Japan for the Years 2005 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 43: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: Japanese 10-Year Perspective for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Spiraling Air Pollution & Emission Levels Drive Market Demand in the Near Term

Table 45: Per Capita Emissions in Major European Countries by Air Pollutant: Ammonia, Nitrogen Oxides, and Non-Methane VOC Emissions (in Kilograms) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: Total Emissions in Major European Countries by Air Pollutants: Ammonia, Nitrogen Oxide, Non-Methane VOC, and Sulphur Oxide Emissions (in Thousand Tons) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Recovery in Construction Activity to Drive Steady Growth in Demand

Table 47: Construction Industry in Europe (2014-2018): Percentage Change in Construction Output for Major Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 48: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: European 10-Year Perspective for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: European 10-Year Perspective for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

Market Analysis

Table 52: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: French 10-Year Perspective for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Development

MANN+HUMMEL GMBH - A Major Germany-Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 54: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: German 10-Year Perspective for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

Table 56: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: Italian 10-Year Perspective for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Rising Residential Housing Construction Promote Market Demand

Table 58: Housing Starts and Housing Completions (in Thousand Units) in the United Kingdom for the Years 2009 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Residential Air Purifiers Gather Steam in the UK Market

Product Launches

B.Market Analytics

Table 59: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: The UK 10-Year Perspective for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

Table 61: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: Spanish 10-Year Perspective for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 63: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: Russian 10-Year Perspective for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Product Launch

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 65: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: Rest of Europe 10-Year Perspective for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Increasing Concerns over Air Pollution (Ambient & Indoor) Drive Strong Growth in Demand

Table 67: Global Air Purification Equipment Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR for 2015-2024: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, Europe, Japan, USA, and Canada (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Major Asian Countries Ranked in terms of Air Pollution (Annual Mean PM10 ug/m3): 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Focus on Product Innovation: A Must for Marker Participants

Multifunction Products Present Huge Market Potential

Upward Movement in Construction Activity to Offer Significant Market Gains

Table 69: Major Construction Markets Worldwide (2005, 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025, and 2030): Market Size ($ Billion) for China, India, Indonesia, Japan, USA, and Western Europe (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Projected Growth in the Asian Construction Market by Region and Sector (2016-2024) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Shift of Manufacturers in Developed Countries to Asian Markets Bodes Well for the Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 71: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Asia-Pacific 10-Year Perspective for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: Asia-Pacific 10-Year Perspective for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Surging Demand for Residential Air Purifiers in China Drives Strong Market Growth

The Apocalypse Year 2013 Marked the Official Beginning of the Air Purifiers Market in the Country

Manufacturers Continue to Benefit from Lucrative Opportunities in China

A National Manufacturing Standard: Need of the Hour

Air Purifiers: An Essential Requirement for People with Heart Diseases in China

Stringent Regulatory Standards on Air Pollution Control: A Strong Growth Driver

Table 75: Few of the Most Polluted Cities in China (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

The Tallest Tower for Air Purification under Construction in China

China to Introduce National Standards for Air Purifier Filters

The 'Cleaner Indoors' Approach Promotes Market Demand

Builders Focus on Advanced Air Purifiers to Improve Building Quality

Key Challenges Facing the Chinese Market

Competitive Landscape

Table 76: Leading Players in Chinese Air Purification Market (2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for BlueAir, Philips, Panasonic, Sharp, Yadu and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launch

Xiaomi Inc. - A Major China-Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 77: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Chinese 10-Year Perspective for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Select Regional Markets

India: Bright Future Projected for Residential Air Purifiers in the Country

Table 79: Most Polluted Cities in India by PM 2.5 Level (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Major Cities Dominate Residential Air Purifier Sales in India

Key Opportunities and Challenges in India

Malaysia: Highly Reliant on Imports

Taiwan: A Niche Market

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Development

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 80: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific 10-Year Perspective for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 82: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Latin American 10-Year Perspective for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: Latin American 10-Year Perspective for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6a. BRAZIL

Market Analysis

Table 86: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Brazilian 10-Year Perspective for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 88: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: Rest of Latin American 10-Year Perspective for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Middle East Air Purifiers Market: An Overview

Product Launches

B.Market Analytics

Table 90: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Rest of World 10-Year Perspective for Residential Air Purification Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment and In-Duct Air Purification Equipment Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 125 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 133) The United States (65) Canada (10) Japan (11) Europe (13) - France (1) - Germany (1) - The United Kingdom (3) - Italy (1) - Rest of Europe (7) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (31) Latin America (1) Africa (2)

