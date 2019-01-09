Global Residential Generators Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Residential Generators in US$ Million.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 32 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

- Briggs and Stratton Corp.

- Caterpillar Inc.

- Champion Power Equipment, Inc.

- Cummins Inc.



RESIDENTIAL GENERATORS MCP-6

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, DECEMBER 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definition and Scope of Study



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Residential Generators: Enabling Accessible, Efficient, and Affordable Backup Power for the Powerless

Table 1: Major Demand Drivers for Residential Generators (2016 & 2030): Urban Population, Middle Class, and Single Person Households (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Need for Reliable and Continuous Power Supply Drive Widespread Adoption of Generators

Global Market Outlook

Replacement Demand to Sustain Demand for Residential Generators in Mature Developed Markets

Asia-Pacific: Fastest Growing Residential Generators Market



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS



Growing Popularity of Automatic, Intelligent, and Smart Generators Drive Healthy Market Growth

Advanced Technology and Connectivity Make Residential Generators Smarter

Automatic Generators Integrated with Smart Technologies

Gasoline-Powered, and Solar and Battery Combination Generators Gain Traction

Frequent Power Outages Due to Aging and Heavily Burdened Electric Power Infrastructure Benefit Market Expansion

Table 2: World Population by Geographic Region (2000-2050) (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Projected Global Demand for Primary Energy (M Toe) and Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Global Energy Consumption (Billion Toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1995-2035 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Global Electricity Demand by Region/Country (2016-2040): Breakdown of Demand (Thousand TWh) for Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Europe, India, Japan, Middle East & North Africa, South East Asia, USA, and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Average Age of Electricity Plants in the United States as Percentage (%) of Total Energy Generation Capacity: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: World T&D Losses as a Percentage (%) of Total Energy Generated in Select Countries: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Grid Failures Due to Natural & Man Made Disasters Also Boost Demand for Residential Generators

List of Major Power Outages That Affected Global Power Supply for 2015 & 2016

Slow yet Encouraging Rise in Residential Construction Activity to Sustain Growth in the Market

Table 8: Growth in the Global Construction Market by Sector: 2018-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Investments in Smart Homes that Requires Uninterrupted Power Supply Drive Strong Business Case for Residential Generators

Table 9: Number of Smart Homes (In 000s) in Select Countries for the Years 2017 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Global Shipments of Connected Home Devices by Type (In Million Units) for the Years 2015, 2017 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Easy Portability, Low Installation & Maintenance Requirements Drive Surging Demand for Portable Residential Generators

Bi-Fuel Portability Aid Growth

Market for Generators with Output Capacity Upto 20 KVA Gain Momentum

Lower Prices and Lack of Proper Network for Gas Transportation Benefit Demand for Diesel Generators

Longer Duration of Power Supply during Outages Spur Demand for Residential Standby Generators

Select Innovative Residential Standby Generator Models

Impediments in Market Growth

Despite Lowering Prices, Cost of Operations & Maintenance Continues to Remain High

Sputtering Economic Growth Forcing Cut in Consumer Spending

Stringent Environmental Guidelines Hampering Growth



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Electric Generators: A Prelude

Types of Home Generators

Portable Home Generators

Standby Home Generators

Gas-Fueled Generators Vs Diesel-Fueled Generators

Electrostatic Generators

Electrostatic Induction

Faraday's Disk

Hazards of Using Generators

Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Electrical Hazards

Fire Hazards

Generator Types

On the Basis of Design and Usage

On the Basis of Voltage Generated, Output Power, Cooling and Frame Size

Engine-Generators

Human Powered Electrical Generators

Vehicle-Mounted Generators

Wind or Water Powered Generators

Field Coils Generators

Dynamos

Magnetohydrodynamic Generators

Others

Components of a Generator

Functioning of a Generator

Selecting a Generator



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Residential Generator Marketplace: Highly Fragmented

Popular Models of Generators for Residential Applications (2018): Model, Wattage, and Key Features

5.1 Focus on Select Global Players

American Honda Motor Co., Inc. (USA)

Atlas Copco AB (Sweden)

Briggs and Stratton Corporation (USA)

Caterpillar Inc. (USA)

Champion Power Equipment, Inc. (USA)

Cummins Inc. (USA)

Generac Power Systems, Inc. (USA)

Pramac S.p.A (Italy)

Harbor Freight Tools USA, Inc. (USA)

Harrington Generators International Ltd. (UK)

Honeywell International Inc. (USA)

Kirloskar Electric Company Limited (India)

Kohler Co. (USA)

Mi-T-M Corporation (USA)

Multiquip Inc. (USA)

Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG (Germany)

MTU Onsite Energy (USA)

Scott€™s Emergency Lighting and Power Generation, Inc. (USA)

Siemens Corporation (USA)

Westinghouse Electric Corporation (USA)

Wuxi Kipor Power Co. Ltd. (China)

Wacker Neuson Corporation (USA)

Yamaha Motor Corporation (USA)

Yanmar Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Himoinsa (Spain)

5.2 Products Innovations/Introductions

Honda Introduces New EU2200i Portable Inverter Generator

Caterpillar Introduces New Cat INV2000 and Cat RP12000E Generators

Briggs & Stratton Launches Q6500 QuietPower„¢ Series Inverter Generator

Briggs & Stratton Announces the First Bluetooth- Enabled Portable Generator



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Residential Generators by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World Historic Review for Residential Generators by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World 14-Year Perspective for Residential Generators by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2

and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

Consumer Focus on Less Powerful, Smaller Units with Easy Portability and Affordable Pricing Drive Market Demand

Key Market Drivers in a Nutshell

Weather-Related Power Outages to Spur Demand for Portable Residential Generators

Power Outages in California to Fuel Residential Generator Demand

Recovery in Housing Starts Benefit Adoption of Residential Generators

Table 14: Residential Construction in the US (2008-2020F): Number of Housing Starts by Type - Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units (in €˜000) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: Projected Growth (%) of the US Construction Market over the Period 2016-2024 by Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Generators Remain Popular Backup Power Option among Homeowners

Standby Generators to Find Considerable Demand in Coming Years

Increased Add-ons Make Home Standby Generators an Attractive Proposition

Ease of Use - An Added Incentive

Environment-Friendly Residential Generators Witnessing Growth

Popular Residential Generator Models

B.Market Analytics

Table 16: The US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Residential Generators with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: The US Historic Review for Residential Generators with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.2 Canada

A.Market Analysis

Recovering Residential Construction Propel Market Demand

Table 18: Housing Market in Canada (2008-2017): Breakdown of Number of Housing Starts in Thousands (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 19: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Residential Generators with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: Canadian Historic Review for Residential Generators with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.3 Japan

A.Market Analysis

Steady Growth in Housing Starts Augur Well for Market Demand

Table 21: Housing Starts (in Thousand Units) in Japan for the Years 2005 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 22: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Residential Generators with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: Japanese Historic Review for Residential Generators with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4 Europe

A.Market Analysis

Eastern Europe Powering Residential Generator Market in the Region

B.Market Analytics

Table 24: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Residential Generators by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: European Historic Review for Residential Generators by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: European 14-Year Perspective for Residential Generators by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.1 France

Market Analysis

Table 27: French Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Residential Generators with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: French Historic Review for Residential Generators with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis

Table 29: German Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Residential Generators with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: German Historic Review for Residential Generators with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis

Table 31: Italian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Residential Generators with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: Italian Historic Review for Residential Generators with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.4 The United Kingdom

Market Analysis

Table 33: The UK Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Residential Generators with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: The UK Historic Review for Residential Generators with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis

Table 35: Spanish Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Residential Generators with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: Spanish Historic Review for Residential Generators with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis

Table 37: Russia Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Residential Generators with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: Russia Historic Review for Residential Generators with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis

Table 39: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Residential Generators with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Residential Generators with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5 Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Asian Countries: Potential Laden Markets for Residential Generators

Table 41: Global Residential Generators Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value Sales) for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Unpenetrated Southeast Asia Offer Huge Market Potential for Residential Generators

Market Drivers

Market Inhibitors

B.Market Analytics

Table 42: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Residential Generators by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Residential Generators by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Residential Generators by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.1 China

A.Market Analysis

Generator Market in China Continues to Witness Robust Growth

B.Market Analytics

Table 45: Chinese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Residential Generators with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: Chinese Historic Review for Residential Generators with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.2 India

Market Analysis

Table 47: Indian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Residential Generators with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: Indian Historic Review for Residential Generators with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

Market Analysis

Table 49: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Residential Generators with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Residential Generators with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.6 Latin America

Market Analysis

Table 51: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Residential Generators by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: Latin American Historic Review for Residential Generators by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Residential Generators by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.6.1 Brazil

Market Analysis

Table 54: Brazilian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Residential Generators with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: Brazilian Historic Review for Residential Generators with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.6.2 Rest of Latin America

Market Analysis

Table 56: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Residential Generators with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Residential Generators with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.7 Rest of World

A.Market Analysis

Market Drivers

Market Inhibitors

B.Market Analytics

Table 58: Rest of World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Residential Generators with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Rest of World Historic Review for Residential Generators with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 32 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 41) The United States (24) Japan (2) Europe (8) - France (1) - Germany (1) - The United Kingdom (2) - Italy (2) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (1) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6) Africa (1)

