NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Residential Real Estate Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the residential real estate market and is forecast to grow by $514.41 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.07% during the forecast period. Our report on the residential real estate market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing residential sector globally, growing population and urbanization in developing countries, and increasing support of the government for affordable houses.



The residential real estate market is segmented as below:

By Mode of Booking

â€¢ Sales

â€¢ Rental/Lease



By Type

â€¢ Apartments

â€¢ Condominiums

â€¢ Landed houses

â€¢ Villas



By Geographical Landscape

â€¢ APAC

â€¢ North America

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ South America

â€¢ Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing marketing initiatives as one of the prime reasons driving the residential real estate market growth during the next few years. Also, technological adoption in the real estate industry and an increase in the construction of green residential spaces will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the residential real estate market covers the following areas:

â€¢ Residential real estate market sizing

â€¢ Residential real estate market forecast

â€¢ Residential real estate market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading residential real estate market vendors that include Al Habtoor Group LLC, Brigade Enterprises, Christies International Real Estate, Collabra Technology Inc., D. R. Hortons Inc., DLF Ltd., Engel and Volkers GmbH, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., IJM Corp. Berhad, L&T Realty Ltd., Lennar Corp., OBEROI REALTY Ltd., Pultegroup Inc., Puravankara Ltd., Raubex Group Ltd., Savills Property Services (India) Pvt. Ltd., SOBHA Ltd., Sotheby International Realty Affiliates LLC, Sun Hung kai Properties Ltd. and Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. Also, the residential real estate market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavioâ€™s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



