Global Residue Testing Market 2016-2018 & 2019-2026: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations

Global Residue Testing market accounted for $3.32 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $7.06 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

Rising allergic reactions among consumers, implementation of strict food safety regulations, technological advancements in testing and increasing demand for organic food products are some of the factors propelling the market growth. However, Lack of awareness about Safety regulations and strict food production regulations are restraining the market growth.

Agriculture residue is a word which is used to explain the small traces of veterinary and agricultural chemicals, their crash products which stay inside or outside of the agricultural product. In other words, it is a contaminant which shows negative effects on the health and safety of the consumers.

Based on Technology, Chromatography has witnessed the significant growth during the forecast period due to the elevated demand for heavy metal, allergen and pesticides residue purpose. The different methods are used for the detection of contaminants consist of speed, ease of operation, efficient analysis, and minimal labor for sample preparation. By geography, Asia Pacific holds the largest market share during the forecast period. The growth would be driven by the rise in the number of food safety regulations.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Residue Testing Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Toxins

5.2.1 Mycotoxins

5.2.1.1 Ochratoxins

5.2.1.2 Patulin

5.2.1.3 Fusarium

5.2.1.4 Aflatoxins

5.2.2 Other Toxins

5.3 Food Allergens

5.3.1 Egg

5.3.2 Peanut & Soy

5.3.3 Wheat

5.3.4 Milk

5.3.5 Tree Nuts

5.3.6 Other Food Allergens

5.4 Heavy Metals

5.4.1 CADMium

5.4.2 Mercury

5.4.3 Arsenic

5.4.4 Lead

5.4.5 Other Heavy Metals

5.5 Pesticides

5.5.1 Insecticides

5.5.2 Fungicides

5.5.3 Herbicides

5.5.4 Other Pesticides

5.6 Veterinary Drugs

5.7 Other Types

5.7.1 Minerals



6 Global Residue Testing Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Spectroscopy

6.3 Immunoassay

6.4 Chromatography

6.4.1 Gas Chromatography (GC)

6.4.2 High-performance Liquid Chromatography

6.4.3 Liquid Chromatography

6.4.4 Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS)

6.5 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

6.6 Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

6.7 Other Technologies



7 Global Residue Testing Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Dairy Products

7.3 Fruits & Vegetables

7.4 Nut, Seed & Spice Products

7.5 Cereals, Grains & Pulses

7.6 Processed Food

7.7 Meat & Poultry

7.8 Functional Food Ingredients



8 Global Residue Testing Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Bureau Veritas S.A.

10.2 SGS S.A.

10.3 Silliker, Inc.

10.4 Asurequality Limited

10.5 Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

10.6 ALS Limited

10.7 Eurofins Scientific SE

10.8 Intertek Group PLC

10.9 Covance Inc.

10.10 Ecolab Inc.



