Global Resistant Dextrin Market to Reach $790.77 Million by 2032: Growing Demand for Healthier and Functional Foods Fuels the Sector

DUBLIN, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Resistant Dextrin Market Share, Size, Trends, Analysis, Industry Report By Type, By Application, By Region and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global resistant dextrin market size is expected to reach USD 790.77 million by 2032, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



Global Resistant dextrin is a soluble dietary fiber derived from corn, wheat, or potato starch through a process of partial hydrolysis and enzymatic treatment. It is a non-digestible polysaccharide that passes through the small intestine undigested and reaches the large intestine, where it is fermented by the gut microbiota. Resistant dextrin has been shown to have several health benefits, including promoting satiety, reducing blood sugar levels, and improving gut health.



Resistant Dextrin is a type of dietary fiber that is resistant to digestion in the small intestine and passes into the large intestine where it is fermented by gut bacteria. It is also known as resistant maltodextrin, soluble corn fiber, or digestion-resistant maltodextrin. Resistant dextrin is typically derived from cornstarch, but can also be extracted from wheat or potatoes.



Resistant dextrin has several potential health benefits, including improving digestive health, reducing the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes, and promoting satiety. It can also help to reduce cholesterol levels, increase calcium absorption, and support a healthy immune system.

Companies Mentioned

Matsutani Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Shandong Bailong Chuangyuan Bio-Tech Co. Ltd.

Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Hunan NutraMax Inc.

Ingredion Incorporated

Tate & Lyle PLC

Cargill Incorporated

Roquette Freres

Jiangsu Baolingbao Biology Co. Ltd.

Baobab Foods LLC.

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland Company)

Beneo

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Nestle S.A.

Ingredion Incorporated

Tate & Lyle PLC

Kerry Group plc

Sudzucker AG

Global Resistant Dextrin Market Report Highlights

The test segment is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR over the forecast period due to rising demand for third-party service providers that supply technically equipped personnel to handle the pricey AI systems.

During the forecast period, the Type I market, which accounts for ? 85.0% of total sales, is anticipated to experience the most rapid expansion.

The rising demand for functional foods and beverages that offer additional health benefits beyond basic nutrition is driving the food and beverage industry's demand for Resistant Dextrin. Since resistant dextrin is a prebiotic fiber that helps the digestive system and the immune system work together, it's a good ingredient for companies that want to add nutrition to their products.

In North America , a rising interest in wellness and a rising demand for functional foods and supplements are driving the demand for Resistant Dextrin. Resistant Dextrin is becoming an increasingly popular ingredient in products that provide additional health benefits beyond basic nutrition for consumers.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Resistant Dextrin Market Insights

4.1. Resistant Dextrin Market - Industry Snapshot

4.2. Resistant Dextrin Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Growing demand for healthier and functional foods

4.2.1.2. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. Availability of numerous substitutes

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Resistant Dextrin Industry trends

4.6. Value Chain Analysis

4.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



5. Global Resistant Dextrin Market, by Type



6. Global Resistant Dextrin Market, by Application



7. Global Resistant Dextrin Market, by Geography



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

8.1.1. Expansion

8.1.2. Acquisitions

8.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



9. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z663g9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets