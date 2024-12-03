Global Resistant Starch Market Size Set for Explosive Growth, With Projections Indicating a Surge To $21.96 Billion by 2035 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, "the global Resistant Starch Market Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Key Players Analysis, and Forecast till 2031 is observing significant growth owing to the increasing focus on preventive health.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the resistant starch market analysis focuses on an array of platforms and services that are expected to determine market strength in the coming years.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including raw material suppliers, resistant starch manufacturers, distributors and suppliers, and food an beverage manufacturers—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

The List of Companies - Resistant Starch Market

Tate & Lyle Plc

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co

Cargill Inc

Ingredion Inc

Arcadia Biosciences Inc

Roquette Freres SA

MGP Ingredients Inc

Crespel & Deiters GmbH & Co KG

American International Foods Inc

Agrana Beteiligungs AG

Lehmann Food Ingredients Ltd

KMC Amba

Emsland-Stärke GmbH

Kono Chem Co Ltd

BS Starch Chemical Co Ltd

Download Sample Pages of Research analysis: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00039334/

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The resistant starch market is expected to reach US$ 21.96 billion by 2031 from US$ 13.69 billion in 2023; it is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Resistant starch is a type of dietary fiber, defined as the total amount of starch and the products of starch degradation that resist digestion in the small intestine of a person. Resistant starch is a dietary fiber and can be used to replace digestible starch in foods. In bakery food, it is used to improve the nutritional value of baked goods by reducing starch digestibility. Resistant starch is extracted from various sources such as wheat starch, oats, raw potato starch, legumes, green bananas, high-maize flour, and retrograded starches. Further, resistant starch as a prebiotic dietary helps control the development of obesity. Resistant starch is a potential prebiotic, a nondigestible food ingredient that stimulates the growth and activity of gut microorganisms. Increasing Focus on Preventive Health: Resistant starch used in dietary supplements creates good bacteria after fermentation in the large intestine. This leads to less constipation, lower cholesterol levels, and lower risk of colon cancer. According to a survey conducted by the International Food Information Council (IFIC) in 2022, 66% of Americans were concerned about digestive health, with many people seeking foods that can improve gut health. After the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a sharp rise in the popularity of functional foods and dietary supplements, as people have been prioritizing their health and actively searching for healthy alternatives. Growing Demand for Resistant Starch: The global food industry is growing tremendously owing to rising population, changing lifestyles, increasing per capita income, and surging demand for convenience food. According to the data published by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), in 2022, households with the lowest income spent an average of US$ 5,090 on food (representing 31.2% of income), while households with the highest income spent an average of US$ 15,713 on food (representing 8.0% of income) in the US. Further, various food and beverage products are made from clean label ingredients such as resistant starch extracted from banana, potato, grains, and cassava starch. Resistant starch is also used in food and beverages as additives to lower glycemic value and calorific value quality in baked food products, confectioneries, dairy products, thick beverages, savory snacks, sweets, sauces, and mayonnaise. Geographical Insights: In 2023, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and North America . Further, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Request a Customized Copy of the Resistant Starch Market Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/resistant-starch-market/

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 13.69 billion 2023 Projected Market Size in 2031 US$ 21.96 billion 2031 CAGR Growth Rate 6.1 % Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Key Segment By Type, Application, Connectivity and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Market Segmentation

Based on form, the resistant starch market is bifurcated into dry and liquid. The dry segment accounted for a larger share of the market in 2023.

In terms of type, the resistant starch market is segmented into type1, type2, type3, and type4. The type2 segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

Based on application, the resistant starch market is segmented into food and beverages, dietary supplements, and animal feed. The food and beverages segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

The resistant starch market is segmented into five major regions: North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South and Central America .

Get Sample Pages of Research analysis - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00039334/

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the resistant starch market are Tate & Lyle, Archer-Daniels-Midland Co, Cargill Inc, Ingredion Inc, Arcadia Biosciences Inc, Roquette Freres SA, MGP Ingredients Inc, Crespel & Deiters GmbH & Co KG, American International Foods Inc, Agrana Beteiligungs AG, Lehmann Food Ingredients Ltd, KMC Amba, Emsland-Stärke GmbH, Kono Chem Co Ltd, and BS Starch Chemical Co Ltd., These players engage in collaborations, acquisitions, expansions and other strategic investments to strengthen their market position.

Trending Topics: Popularity of plant-based food products.

Global Headlines on Resistant Starch

Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Announces Sale of Resistant Starch Durum Wheat Trait to Corteva Agriscience (CTVA)

Ingredion Launches Sustainable Barrier Starch for High-Performing Oil and Grease Resistance in Food Service Packaging

Purchase Premium Copy of Global Resistant Starch Market Growth Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00039334/

Conclusion

The resistant starch market report emphasizes the key factors driving the market. The growing population worldwide is increasing the demand for food and beverages. According to the United Nations, the global population is projected to reach 8.5 billion by 2030. There has been a substantial increase in demand for ready-to-eat or convenience food and beverage products due to increasingly busy lifestyles and a surge in the working population in developing countries such as India and China. Further, the manufacturers are also developing products that meet the changing consumer requirements for different food and beverage products, especially clean-label, gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, and plant-based products. For instance, Roquette Frères, a France-based manufacturer of starches and other food ingredients, offers a clean-label, gluten-free, and plant-based resistant starch for bakery and snack products. Thus, the rising demand for resistant starch for various food and beverage products drives the market. The growing food and beverage industry contributes to the resistant starch market growth across the globe.

Food manufacturers in Asia Pacific are incorporating resistant starch into a range of products such as bread, cereals, pasta, and dairy alternatives. The market is also benefiting from innovations in food processing technologies that allow for better incorporation of resistant starch into products without altering taste or texture. Furthermore, the focus on clean-label and plant-based products is driving the use of naturally derived resistant starch from sources such as corn, potatoes, and bananas.

Check out more related reports by The Insight Partners:

Vegan Bakery Ingredients Market Overview and Forecast by 2031

Americas Frozen Bakery Products Market Analysis and Forecast by Size, Share, Growth, Trends 2031

Organic Bakery Products Market Size and Forecasts 2021 - 2031

Confectionery Market Size and Forecasts 2021 - 2031

Vegan Confectionery Market Size and Forecasts 2021 - 2031

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person:

Ankit Mathur

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/resistant-starch-market/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2520492/The_Insight_Partners_Logo.jpg

SOURCE The Insight Partners