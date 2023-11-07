Global Reskilling Landscape Analysis & Forecast Report 2023-2040: Digital Transformation and Sustainability will Boost Demand for AI and Green-centric Roles

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Economic Shifts and Reskilling Growth Opportunities, 2040" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report explores the technological, economic, and societal shifts set to shape the reskilling landscape in the next two decades.

The report discusses the growing importance of talent reskilling in response to the changing demands of industries and the workforce, which have been significantly influenced by factors such as geopolitical shocks, disruptive technologies, and automation in both manufacturing and service sectors.

It also explores the impact of emerging global mega trends on reskilling, upskilling, and cross-skilling efforts. The study provides valuable insights for enterprises looking to initiate skilling initiatives on a global scale. It examines the roles of governments, corporations, and educational institutions in creating an environment conducive to successful reskilling initiatives.

Furthermore, the report analyzes various economic, demographic, and industry trends expected to shape business models until 2040. These trends encompass platform-based business models, software as a service (SaaS), and the evolution toward manufacturing as a service.

The overarching goal of this report is to provide policymakers, educators, and industry leaders with a strategic roadmap for leveraging the growth opportunities presented by global talent reskilling initiatives. It aims to equip stakeholders with the knowledge and insights needed to navigate the evolving landscape of workforce development.

Main topic areas:

  • Global skilling trends and the need for reskilling
  • Impact of global mega trends on talent reskilling
  • Impacts of long-term economic, demographic, and industry trends on business models and skilling/reskilling requirements
  • Growth opportunities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Global Talent Skilling
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Global Economic Environment

  • Global Economic Environment - An Overview
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints

3. Skills Trends and Demand

  • Types of Skills Upgrading and Economic Vulnerability Assessments
  • Skills as Core Currency: Imperative for Skills Investments by Government, Corporates, and Educational Institutions
  • Role of Key Stakeholders in Filling the Skills Gap

4. Impact of Global Mega Trends on Talent Reskilling

  • Digital Transformation and Sustainability will Boost Demand for AI and Green-centric Roles
  • Rising Flexibility Demands Will Require Rolling Policy and Reskilling Investment Support
  • Aging Population and Disruptive Technologies Warrant Targeted Skilling

5. Long-term Impacts of Economic, Demographic, and Industry Trends on Business Models and Skilling/Reskilling Requirements

  • Trends to 2040: Economic, Demographic, and Industry
  • Platform Models: Demand for Customized Skilling Initiatives
  • Software as a Service (SaaS): Need for Cross-functional Skill Sets
  • Manufacturing to Zero as a Service: Need for Blended Skill Sets of Technology, Industry Value Chains, and Sustainability

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Digital Upskilling
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Green Upskilling and Manufacturing to Zero
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Education and EdTech for Skilling
  • Growth Opportunity 4: Skilling and Emerging Old Age-centric Industries
  • Growth Opportunity 5: Skilling for Gig Economy Workers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fnzhg4

News Releases in Similar Topics

