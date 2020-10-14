Global Respiratory Care Devices Industry
Global Respiratory Care Devices Market to Reach $25.2 Billion by 2027
Oct 14, 2020, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Respiratory Care Devices estimated at US$16.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$25.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Therapeutic Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$16.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Monitoring Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817881/?utm_source=PRN
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR
The Respiratory Care Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.
Diagnostic Devices Segment to Record 5.2% CAGR
In the global Diagnostic Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$863 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 395-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- 3B Medical, Inc.
- Acare Technology Co., Ltd.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Chart Industries, Inc.
- Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
- Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd.
- Hamilton Medical AG
- Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.
- Invacare Corporation
- Masimo Corporation
- Medline Industries, Inc.
- Medtronic PLC
- Philips India Ltd.
- ResMed Corporation
- Rotech Healthcare, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817881/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Respiratory Care Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Respiratory Care Devices Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Respiratory Care Devices Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Respiratory Care Devices Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Therapeutic Devices (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Therapeutic Devices (Product) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Therapeutic Devices (Product) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Monitoring Devices (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Monitoring Devices (Product) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Monitoring Devices (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Diagnostic Devices (Product) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Diagnostic Devices (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Diagnostic Devices (Product) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Consumables & Accessories (Product) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Consumables & Accessories (Product) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Consumables & Accessories (Product) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Hospitals (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Hospitals (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Homecare Settings (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Homecare Settings (End-Use) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Homecare Settings (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Respiratory Care Devices Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Respiratory Care Devices Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 23: Respiratory Care Devices Market in the United States
by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 24: United States Respiratory Care Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: United States Respiratory Care Devices Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Respiratory Care Devices Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: Respiratory Care Devices Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Respiratory Care Devices Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Canadian Respiratory Care Devices Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 30: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 31: Canadian Respiratory Care Devices Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 33: Canadian Respiratory Care Devices Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Respiratory Care Devices: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Respiratory Care Devices Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Respiratory Care Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 38: Japanese Respiratory Care Devices Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 39: Respiratory Care Devices Market Share Shift in Japan
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Respiratory Care Devices Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Respiratory Care Devices Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Respiratory Care Devices Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Respiratory Care Devices in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Respiratory Care Devices Market Review in China in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Respiratory Care Devices Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Respiratory Care Devices Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Respiratory Care Devices Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 47: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European Respiratory Care Devices Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Respiratory Care Devices Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 50: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Europe in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Respiratory Care Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Respiratory Care Devices Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 53: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Respiratory Care Devices Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: Respiratory Care Devices Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 56: French Respiratory Care Devices Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Respiratory Care Devices Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Respiratory Care Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 59: French Respiratory Care Devices Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Respiratory Care Devices Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Respiratory Care Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 63: German Respiratory Care Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Respiratory Care Devices Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: Respiratory Care Devices Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Respiratory Care Devices Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Respiratory Care Devices Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Respiratory Care Devices Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Italian Demand for Respiratory Care Devices in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Respiratory Care Devices Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Respiratory Care Devices Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Respiratory Care Devices:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Respiratory Care Devices Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom Respiratory Care Devices Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Respiratory Care Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 77: United Kingdom Respiratory Care Devices Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: Respiratory Care Devices Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Respiratory Care Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Spanish Respiratory Care Devices Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 81: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: Spanish Respiratory Care Devices Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 84: Spanish Respiratory Care Devices Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian Respiratory Care Devices Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Russia by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 87: Russian Respiratory Care Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Russian Respiratory Care Devices Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Respiratory Care Devices Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Respiratory Care Devices Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Respiratory Care Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 92: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Respiratory Care Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Respiratory Care Devices Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 95: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Respiratory Care Devices Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Respiratory Care Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 98: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Respiratory Care Devices Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Respiratory Care Devices Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Respiratory Care Devices Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Respiratory Care Devices Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Respiratory Care Devices Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Respiratory Care Devices Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Australian Respiratory Care Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 108: Australian Respiratory Care Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Respiratory Care Devices Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 111: Respiratory Care Devices Market Share Distribution
in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 112: Indian Respiratory Care Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Indian Respiratory Care Devices Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 114: Respiratory Care Devices Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 115: Indian Respiratory Care Devices Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Respiratory Care Devices Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 117: Indian Respiratory Care Devices Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Respiratory Care Devices Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean Respiratory Care Devices Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 120: Respiratory Care Devices Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Respiratory Care Devices Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Respiratory Care Devices Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 123: Respiratory Care Devices Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Respiratory Care
Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Respiratory Care Devices Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Respiratory Care Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Respiratory Care Devices Market
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 129: Respiratory Care Devices Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Respiratory Care Devices Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 131: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Respiratory Care Devices Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 133: Latin American Respiratory Care Devices Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 134: Respiratory Care Devices Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Respiratory Care Devices Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Demand for Respiratory Care Devices
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Respiratory Care Devices Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Respiratory Care Devices Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Respiratory Care Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 140: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Argentinean Respiratory Care Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Argentinean Respiratory Care Devices Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 143: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Respiratory Care Devices Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 145: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Brazil by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian Respiratory Care Devices Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian Respiratory Care Devices Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Respiratory Care Devices Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Respiratory Care Devices Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Respiratory Care Devices Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
MEXICO
Table 151: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican Respiratory Care Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 153: Mexican Respiratory Care Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Respiratory Care Devices Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 156: Respiratory Care Devices Market Share Distribution
in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Respiratory Care Devices
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product:
2020 to 2027
Table 158: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Rest of Latin
America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Respiratory Care Devices
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Respiratory Care Devices
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Respiratory Care Devices Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 162: Respiratory Care Devices Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Respiratory Care Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 164: Respiratory Care Devices Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 165: The Middle East Respiratory Care Devices Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 166: The Middle East Respiratory Care Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: The Middle East Respiratory Care Devices Historic
Market by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: Respiratory Care Devices Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020,
and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Respiratory Care Devices Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 170: Respiratory Care Devices Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Respiratory Care Devices Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Market for Respiratory Care Devices: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 173: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2012-2019
Table 174: Iranian Respiratory Care Devices Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Respiratory Care Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 176: Iranian Respiratory Care Devices Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 177: Respiratory Care Devices Market Share Shift in Iran
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Respiratory Care Devices Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 179: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Israel in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli Respiratory Care Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Israeli Respiratory Care Devices Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 182: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Respiratory Care Devices Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Respiratory Care Devices Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Respiratory Care Devices Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Respiratory Care Devices Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Respiratory Care Devices in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 188: Respiratory Care Devices Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Respiratory Care Devices Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Respiratory Care Devices Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Respiratory Care Devices
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 192: Respiratory Care Devices Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Respiratory Care Devices Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Respiratory Care Devices
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 195: Respiratory Care Devices Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Respiratory Care Devices
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Respiratory Care Devices Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Respiratory Care Devices Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 201: Respiratory Care Devices Market Share Distribution
in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 202: African Respiratory Care Devices Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Africa by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 204: African Respiratory Care Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: African Respiratory Care Devices Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Respiratory Care Devices Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 207: Respiratory Care Devices Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 158
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817881/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker