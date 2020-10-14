Global Respiratory Care Devices Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Respiratory Care Devices estimated at US$16.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$25.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Therapeutic Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$16.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Monitoring Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.





The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR



The Respiratory Care Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.



Diagnostic Devices Segment to Record 5.2% CAGR



In the global Diagnostic Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$863 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 395-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3B Medical, Inc.

Medical, Inc. Acare Technology Co., Ltd.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Chart Industries, Inc.

Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd.

Hamilton Medical AG

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Masimo Corporation

Medline Industries, Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Philips India Ltd.

ResMed Corporation

Rotech Healthcare, Inc.

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Respiratory Care Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Respiratory Care Devices Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Respiratory Care Devices Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Respiratory Care Devices Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Therapeutic Devices (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Therapeutic Devices (Product) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Therapeutic Devices (Product) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Monitoring Devices (Product) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Monitoring Devices (Product) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Monitoring Devices (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Diagnostic Devices (Product) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Diagnostic Devices (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Diagnostic Devices (Product) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Consumables & Accessories (Product) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Consumables & Accessories (Product) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Consumables & Accessories (Product) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Hospitals (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Hospitals (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Homecare Settings (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Homecare Settings (End-Use) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Homecare Settings (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Respiratory Care Devices Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Respiratory Care Devices Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 23: Respiratory Care Devices Market in the United States

by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 24: United States Respiratory Care Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States Respiratory Care Devices Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Respiratory Care Devices Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: Respiratory Care Devices Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Respiratory Care Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Canadian Respiratory Care Devices Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 30: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 31: Canadian Respiratory Care Devices Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 33: Canadian Respiratory Care Devices Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Respiratory Care Devices: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese Respiratory Care Devices Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Respiratory Care Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 38: Japanese Respiratory Care Devices Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: Respiratory Care Devices Market Share Shift in Japan

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Respiratory Care Devices Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Respiratory Care Devices Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Respiratory Care Devices Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Chinese Demand for Respiratory Care Devices in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Respiratory Care Devices Market Review in China in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Respiratory Care Devices Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Respiratory Care Devices Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: European Respiratory Care Devices Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 48: European Respiratory Care Devices Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Respiratory Care Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 50: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Europe in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Respiratory Care Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Respiratory Care Devices Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 53: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Respiratory Care Devices Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: Respiratory Care Devices Market in France by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: French Respiratory Care Devices Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Respiratory Care Devices Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Respiratory Care Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 59: French Respiratory Care Devices Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Respiratory Care Devices Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Respiratory Care Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 63: German Respiratory Care Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Respiratory Care Devices Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: Respiratory Care Devices Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italian Respiratory Care Devices Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Respiratory Care Devices Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Respiratory Care Devices Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Italian Demand for Respiratory Care Devices in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Respiratory Care Devices Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Respiratory Care Devices Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Respiratory Care Devices:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Respiratory Care Devices Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom Respiratory Care Devices Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Respiratory Care Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 77: United Kingdom Respiratory Care Devices Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: Respiratory Care Devices Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish Respiratory Care Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Spanish Respiratory Care Devices Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 81: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Spanish Respiratory Care Devices Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 84: Spanish Respiratory Care Devices Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian Respiratory Care Devices Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Russia by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 87: Russian Respiratory Care Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Russian Respiratory Care Devices Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Respiratory Care Devices Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Respiratory Care Devices Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Respiratory Care Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 92: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Respiratory Care Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Respiratory Care Devices Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 95: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Respiratory Care Devices Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Respiratory Care Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 98: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Respiratory Care Devices Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Respiratory Care Devices Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Respiratory Care Devices Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Respiratory Care Devices Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Respiratory Care Devices Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Respiratory Care Devices Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Australian Respiratory Care Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 108: Australian Respiratory Care Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Respiratory Care Devices Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 111: Respiratory Care Devices Market Share Distribution

in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 112: Indian Respiratory Care Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Indian Respiratory Care Devices Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 114: Respiratory Care Devices Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 115: Indian Respiratory Care Devices Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Respiratory Care Devices Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 117: Indian Respiratory Care Devices Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: Respiratory Care Devices Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean Respiratory Care Devices Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 120: Respiratory Care Devices Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Respiratory Care Devices Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Respiratory Care Devices Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 123: Respiratory Care Devices Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Respiratory Care

Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Respiratory Care Devices Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Respiratory Care Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Respiratory Care Devices Market

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 129: Respiratory Care Devices Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American Respiratory Care Devices Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 131: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Respiratory Care Devices Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 133: Latin American Respiratory Care Devices Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 134: Respiratory Care Devices Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Respiratory Care Devices Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Demand for Respiratory Care Devices

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Respiratory Care Devices Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Respiratory Care Devices Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean Respiratory Care Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 140: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Argentinean Respiratory Care Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Argentinean Respiratory Care Devices Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 143: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Respiratory Care Devices Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 145: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Brazil by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian Respiratory Care Devices Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian Respiratory Care Devices Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Respiratory Care Devices Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Respiratory Care Devices Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Respiratory Care Devices Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



MEXICO

Table 151: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Mexican Respiratory Care Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 153: Mexican Respiratory Care Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Respiratory Care Devices Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 156: Respiratory Care Devices Market Share Distribution

in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Respiratory Care Devices

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product:

2020 to 2027



Table 158: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Rest of Latin

America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Latin America Respiratory Care Devices

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Rest of Latin America Respiratory Care Devices

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Respiratory Care Devices Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 162: Respiratory Care Devices Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East Respiratory Care Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 164: Respiratory Care Devices Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: The Middle East Respiratory Care Devices Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 166: The Middle East Respiratory Care Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: The Middle East Respiratory Care Devices Historic

Market by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: Respiratory Care Devices Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020,

and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Respiratory Care Devices Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 170: Respiratory Care Devices Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Respiratory Care Devices Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Market for Respiratory Care Devices: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2012-2019



Table 174: Iranian Respiratory Care Devices Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Respiratory Care Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 176: Iranian Respiratory Care Devices Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 177: Respiratory Care Devices Market Share Shift in Iran

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli Respiratory Care Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 179: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Israel in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Israeli Respiratory Care Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Israeli Respiratory Care Devices Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 182: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Respiratory Care Devices Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Respiratory Care Devices Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Respiratory Care Devices Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 186: Saudi Arabian Respiratory Care Devices Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Respiratory Care Devices in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Respiratory Care Devices Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Respiratory Care Devices Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: Respiratory Care Devices Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates Respiratory Care Devices

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 192: Respiratory Care Devices Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Respiratory Care Devices Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Respiratory Care Devices

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 195: Respiratory Care Devices Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Rest of Middle East Respiratory Care Devices

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Middle East Respiratory Care Devices Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Respiratory Care Devices Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 201: Respiratory Care Devices Market Share Distribution

in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 202: African Respiratory Care Devices Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Africa by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 204: African Respiratory Care Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: African Respiratory Care Devices Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Respiratory Care Devices Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 207: Respiratory Care Devices Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 158

