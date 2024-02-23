Global Respiratory Devices Market Outlook to 2027, with Profiles of Top Players Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, ICU Medical, Medtronic, Philips Healthcare, ResMed and Xplore Health Technologies

News provided by

Research and Markets

23 Feb, 2024, 05:15 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Respiratory Devices Market Outlook to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of Global Respiratory Devices. The report covers an overview and genesis of the industry, market size in terms of revenue generated.

The Global Respiratory Devices market which grew at a robust CAGR from 2017-2022 & is forecasted to grow steadily from 2022-2027 driven by increase in respiratory illness cases, innovative technologies alongside growing inorganic growth strategies.

The rapid growth in global geriatric population, rising incidents of chronic diseases (including COPD & asthma), alongside the cost advantage of home care devices & services are the key factors driving the global respiratory devices market.

Infectious respiratory diseases directly drive demand for respiratory care. COVID-19 is the most recent example of these diseases. The pandemic has resulted in a surge for demand for personal protective equipment & ventilators, among others.

Key Trends by Market Segment

  • By Product: Inhalers segment is expected to record highest CAGR in the upcoming years owing to rising cases of Asthma amongst younger generation as a result of Air Pollution.
  • By End-User: Hospitals accounted for largest share of market in 2022 owing to growing public-private partnerships & improving healthcare infrastructure.

Competitive Landscape

The Global Respiratory Devices Market is fragmented with players occupying almost half of the market. The key players operating in the market are not only competing based on product quality and promotion but are also focusing on strategic moves to hold larger market shares. The major companies dominating the Global Respiratory Devices market for its products, services, and continuous product developments are the basis of flexibility and price, brand recognition, quality, and the overall variety of the product offering among others.

Future Outlook

The Global Respiratory Devices Market witnessed significant growth during the period 2017-2022, owing to increase in fast fashion trends, Enhancing Service Offerings alongside increase in product innovativeness. The growth rate of the market is going to increase over the period as market penetration rates increase.

Time Period Captured in the Report:

  • Historical Period: 2017-2022
  • Base Year: 2022
  • Forecast Period: 2022-2027

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview
2.1 Taxonomy of US Respiratory Devices Market
2.2 Industry Value Chain
2.3 Ecosystem
2.4 Government Regulations/Initiatives for US Respiratory Devices Market
2.5 Growth Drivers of US Respiratory Devices Market
2.6 Issues and Challenges of US Respiratory Devices Market
2.7 Impact of COVID-19 on US Respiratory Devices Market
2.8 PESTLE/SWOT Analysis

3. US Respiratory Devices Market Size, 2017 - 2022

4. US Respiratory Devices Market Segmentation
4.1 By Type of Respiratory Devices, 2017 - 2022
4.2 By End-User, 2017 - 2022
4.3 By Regional Split (North America/Europe/Asia-Pacific/LAMEA), 2017 - 2022

5. Competitive Landscape
5.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
5.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
5.3 Company Profiles - (Top 5 - 7 Major Players)

  • Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited
  • ICU Medical Inc.
  • Medtronic
  • Philips Healthcare
  • ResMed
  • Xplore Health Technologies Ltd.

6. US Respiratory Devices Future Market Size, 2022 - 2027

7. US Respiratory Devices Future Market Segmentation
7.1 By Type of Respiratory Devices, 2022 - 2027
7.2 By End-User, 2022 - 2027
7.3 By Regional Split (North America/Europe/Asia-Pacific/LAMEA), 2022 - 2027

8. Analyst Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7c52eo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Aerosol Cans Industry Report 2023: Burgeoning Demand from Personal Care, Household Care, Automotive, and Healthcare Industries - Forecasts to 2028

Global Aerosol Cans Industry Report 2023: Burgeoning Demand from Personal Care, Household Care, Automotive, and Healthcare Industries - Forecasts to 2028

The "Aerosol Cans Market by Material (Aluminium, Plastic), Product Type (1-piece cans, 3-piece cans), Type (Liquefied Gas, Compressed Gas), End-use...
Global Textile Yarn Market Set to Reach $21.2 Billion by 2030 with Eco-Friendly Yarns Gaining Traction

Global Textile Yarn Market Set to Reach $21.2 Billion by 2030 with Eco-Friendly Yarns Gaining Traction

The "Textile Yarn Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.