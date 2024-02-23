Global Respiratory Devices Market Outlook to 2027, with Profiles of Top Players Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, ICU Medical, Medtronic, Philips Healthcare, ResMed and Xplore Health Technologies

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Respiratory Devices Market Outlook to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of Global Respiratory Devices. The report covers an overview and genesis of the industry, market size in terms of revenue generated.

The Global Respiratory Devices market which grew at a robust CAGR from 2017-2022 & is forecasted to grow steadily from 2022-2027 driven by increase in respiratory illness cases, innovative technologies alongside growing inorganic growth strategies.

The rapid growth in global geriatric population, rising incidents of chronic diseases (including COPD & asthma), alongside the cost advantage of home care devices & services are the key factors driving the global respiratory devices market.

Infectious respiratory diseases directly drive demand for respiratory care. COVID-19 is the most recent example of these diseases. The pandemic has resulted in a surge for demand for personal protective equipment & ventilators, among others.

Key Trends by Market Segment

By Product: Inhalers segment is expected to record highest CAGR in the upcoming years owing to rising cases of Asthma amongst younger generation as a result of Air Pollution.

By End-User: Hospitals accounted for largest share of market in 2022 owing to growing public-private partnerships & improving healthcare infrastructure.

Competitive Landscape

The Global Respiratory Devices Market is fragmented with players occupying almost half of the market. The key players operating in the market are not only competing based on product quality and promotion but are also focusing on strategic moves to hold larger market shares. The major companies dominating the Global Respiratory Devices market for its products, services, and continuous product developments are the basis of flexibility and price, brand recognition, quality, and the overall variety of the product offering among others.

Future Outlook

The Global Respiratory Devices Market witnessed significant growth during the period 2017-2022, owing to increase in fast fashion trends, Enhancing Service Offerings alongside increase in product innovativeness. The growth rate of the market is going to increase over the period as market penetration rates increase.

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: 2017-2022

Base Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2022-2027

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

2.1 Taxonomy of US Respiratory Devices Market

2.2 Industry Value Chain

2.3 Ecosystem

2.4 Government Regulations/Initiatives for US Respiratory Devices Market

2.5 Growth Drivers of US Respiratory Devices Market

2.6 Issues and Challenges of US Respiratory Devices Market

2.7 Impact of COVID-19 on US Respiratory Devices Market

2.8 PESTLE/SWOT Analysis

3. US Respiratory Devices Market Size, 2017 - 2022

4. US Respiratory Devices Market Segmentation

4.1 By Type of Respiratory Devices, 2017 - 2022

4.2 By End-User, 2017 - 2022

4.3 By Regional Split (North America/Europe/Asia-Pacific/LAMEA), 2017 - 2022

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

5.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

5.3 Company Profiles - (Top 5 - 7 Major Players)

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

ICU Medical Inc.

Medtronic

Philips Healthcare

ResMed

Xplore Health Technologies Ltd.

6. US Respiratory Devices Future Market Size, 2022 - 2027

7. US Respiratory Devices Future Market Segmentation

7.1 By Type of Respiratory Devices, 2022 - 2027

7.2 By End-User, 2022 - 2027

7.3 By Regional Split (North America/Europe/Asia-Pacific/LAMEA), 2022 - 2027

8. Analyst Recommendations

