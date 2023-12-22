Global Respiratory Diagnostics Industry Forecast 2024-2033 Featuring Analysis of Philips Healthcare, BD & Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Abbott Labs Among Other Key Players

News provided by

Research and Markets

22 Dec, 2023, 13:00 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Respiratory Diagnostics Market: Focus on Disease Indication, Type, Test Type, End User, and Over 16 Countries' Data - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global respiratory diagnostics market is projected to experience remarkable growth over the coming years. The respiratory diagnostics market has witnessed substantial advancements in recent years, driven by the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, rising awareness about early disease detection, and technological innovations in diagnostic techniques. As the world continues to grapple with respiratory challenges, the market is expected to play a pivotal role in enhancing patient outcomes and revolutionizing healthcare practices.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by Disease Indication

  • Tuberculosis
  • Asthma
  • Lung Caner
  • Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
  • Others

Segmentation 2: by End Use

  • Hospitals and Clinics
  • Diagnostics Laboratory
  • Others

Segmentation 3: by Type

  • Instruments and Devices
  • Assays & Reagents
  • Services & Software

Segmentation 4: by Test Type

  • Mechanical Tests
  • OSA Diagnostic Test
  • Imaging Tests
  • Traditional Diagnostic Test
  • Molecular Diagnostic Tests

Segmentation 5: by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Rest-of-the-World

Key Questions Answered

  • What are the focus areas of the global respiratory diagnostics market in the upcoming years?
  • What is the value of revenue generated from respiratory diagnostics market across the globe and at what rate is the demand expected to grow during the forecast period?
  • Which product(s) is poised to be the primary revenue generator in the global respiratory diagnostics market?
  • Among respiratory diagnostics segments, which is projected to capture the largest market share?
  • In terms of applications, which segment is forecasted to experience the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period?
  • Which end-user segment accounted for the largest share of the respiratory diagnostics market?
  • What are the key growth factors of this market? What are the major opportunities for existing market players and new entrants in the global respiratory diagnostics market? What are the major challenges faced by the existing players in the market?
  • Who are the major players dominating in the global respiratory diagnostics market space?
  • Which regions/countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the vendors operating in the respiratory diagnostics market for the forecast period?

Companies Mentioned

  • Philips Healthcare
  • Beckton, Dickson & Company
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  • Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
  • SDI Diagnostics
  • ResMed
  • Siemens Healthineers
  • PerkinElmer
  • Medtronic
  • GE Healthcare
  • Masimo Healthcare
  • Seegene, Inc.
  • Nihon Kohden Corporation

