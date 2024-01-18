Global Respiratory Diagnostics Market to Reach $8.2 Billion by 2029 - A Deep Dive into Products, Regions, and Emerging Economies

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Respiratory Diagnostics Market by Product & Services (Devices, Reagents, Software), Test (PFT, Peak Flow, Spirometry), OSA, Imaging (X-ray, CT, MRI, PET), Molecular (PCR, DNA Sequencing), Indication (Lung Cancer, Asthma, COPD, TB) - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global respiratory diagnostics market is projected to reach USD 8.2 billion by 2029 from USD 5.6 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Growth of the respiratory diagnostics market is propelled by a combination of factors that collectively address the increasing global burden of respiratory diseases. Technological advancements, particularly in diagnostic tools and imaging techniques, have greatly improved the precision and efficiency of respiratory diagnostics, allowing for early detection and more effective management of conditions like COPD, TB, and lung cancer etc.

Rising awareness among healthcare professionals and the public about the importance of early diagnosis, coupled with government-led screening programs, has contributed to a higher demand for respiratory diagnostic tests. The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has added a new dimension to the market, emphasizing the urgency of rapid and accurate diagnostics for respiratory infections. Changes in regulations, such as new requirements for product approval, labeling, or quality standards, can restrain the market growth.

This report provides insights into the following:

  • Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and product launches in the respiratory diagnostics market.
  • Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various types of respiratory diagnostics across regions.
  • Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about products, untapped regions, recent developments, and investments in the respiratory diagnostics market.
  • Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, distribution networks, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the respiratory diagnostics market.

Companies mentioned in the report include:

  • Philips Healthcare
  • Becton, Dickinson & Company
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Biomerieux
  • Alere Inc.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc
  • Cosmed
  • Seegene Inc.
  • SDI Diagnostics
  • Resmed
  • Siemens Healthineers
  • Masimo Corporation
  • Astrazeneca
  • Perkinelmer
  • Medtronic
  • Drägerwerk AG & Co. Kgaa
  • Nihon Kohden Corporation
  • Getinge
  • Fisher & Paykel Appliances Ltd
  • GE Healthcare
  • Nonin Medical Inc.
  • Allied Medical
  • Drive Devilbiss

Premium Insights

  • Respiratory Diagnostics Market Overview
  • Respiratory Diagnostics Market, by Product (2022)
  • Respiratory Diagnostics Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities
  • Respiratory Diagnostics Market: Regional Mix
  • Respiratory Diagnostics Market: Developed Vs. Emerging Economies

Market Dynamics

  • Drivers
  • Restraints
  • Opportunities
  • Challenges

Competitive Landscape

  • Introduction
  • Company Evaluation Matrix
  • Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix
  • Competitive Scenario and Trends


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h863ya

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


The "Carbon Dioxide Removals (CDR) Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global carbon dioxide removal market...

The "Hydropower Market Report 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Hydropower Market revenue will surpass US$265.6...

