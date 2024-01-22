Global Respiratory Disease Vaccine Market Set for Growth, Fueled by Aging Populations and Vaccine Mandates - Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2018-2028F

News provided by

Research and Markets

22 Jan, 2024, 12:00 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Respiratory Disease Vaccine Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market, which was valued at USD 91.80 billion in 2022, is projected to experience a steady CAGR of 1.18% through 2028.

A comprehensive analysis of the Global Respiratory Disease Vaccine Market has been released, revealing significant industry insights and future market trends for the period 2018-2028. The report offers an in-depth examination of the market dynamics, including key drivers, challenges, and trends shaping the global landscape for respiratory disease vaccines.

Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases Spurs Vaccine Demand

With the world's elderly population on the rise, the susceptibility to respiratory diseases such as influenza, pneumococcal infections, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) has increased, emphasizing the urgency for effective vaccination programs.

These age-related concerns, alongside government health recommendations and mandates, have been pivotal in driving vaccine coverage rates, thereby bolstering the growth of the respiratory disease vaccine market. The report underscores the significance of vaccinations among older adults to mitigate severe health outcomes and reduce the societal and economic burden of respiratory diseases.

Vaccine Mandates Reinforce Global Immunization Efforts

Various governments and health organizations have implemented vaccine mandates, particularly for frontline healthcare workers and school-aged children, to promote higher vaccination rates.

Recommendations from prominent bodies such as the World Health Organization (WHO) further contribute to the heightened acceptance and administration of respiratory disease vaccines. These initiatives, coupled with extensive public health campaigns, serve to amplify community-wide protection against respiratory infections.

Global Immunization Programs Target Equitable Vaccine Distribution

Global immunization programs play a vital role in facilitating access to vaccines, especially for populations in need within low- and middle-income countries. The report highlights the concerted efforts of governments, international organizations, and vaccine manufacturers to ensure the wide distribution of respiratory disease vaccines, with emphases on innovation, affordable pricing, and the fortification of healthcare systems in administering immunizations.

Asia Pacific Dominates Market Share with Focus on Enhanced Healthcare

Geographically, the Asia Pacific region has captured the largest share of the market, attributed to its expansive population base and improved healthcare spending, which promotes widespread vaccination practices. Growing awareness and demographic shifts towards an aging population are additional factors propelling this regional market forward.

Segmented Analysis Illuminates Viral Vaccine Dominance

The market has been segmented by type, with viral vaccines at the forefront due to the high prevalence of conditions like influenza and COVID-19. The annual influenza vaccination programs contribute significantly to the viral vaccine segment.

Regarding distribution channels, hospital and retail pharmacies claim the largest market share, attributed to their widespread accessibility and integral role in vaccine dissemination.

Pneumococcal Vaccines Trend as A Key Preventative Measure

The report also sheds light on the growth of pneumococcal vaccines, integral in preventing pneumonia, a major cause of death worldwide, especially among vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly.

Addressing Key Market Challenges: Vaccine Hesitancy and Supply Chain Disruptions

Despite optimistic growth forecasts, the market faces notable challenges, including vaccine hesitancy fueled by misinformation and supply chain disruptions which may lead to vaccine shortages and hamper distribution efforts. The analysis provides key insights into the Global Respiratory Disease Vaccine Market, offering an essential tool for stakeholders in healthcare, governmental, and commercial sectors to comprehend the market trajectory and respond to its opportunities and challenges effectively.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Respiratory Disease Vaccine Market.

  • GSK plc.
  • Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Sanofi SA
  • Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.
  • SINOVAC Biotech Ltd.
  • Bavarian Nordic A/S
  • Merck & Co., Inc.
  • AstraZeneca Plc.
  • Moderna Inc.

Report Scope:

Respiratory Disease Vaccine Market, By Type:

  • Viral Vaccine
  • Bacterial Vaccine
  • Combination Vaccine

Respiratory Disease Vaccine Market, By Infection:

  • COVID-19
  • Influenza
  • Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)
  • Pneumonia
  • Others

Respiratory Disease Vaccine Market, By Distribution Channel:

  • Hospital & Retail Pharmacies
  • Government Suppliers
  • Others

Respiratory Disease Vaccine Market, By region:

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Japan
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Colombia
  • Middle East & Africa
  • South Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qym79w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

US Parking Management Market Flourishes as Smart Parking Solutions Propel Growth - Outlook to 2028

US Parking Management Market Flourishes as Smart Parking Solutions Propel Growth - Outlook to 2028

The "US Parking Management Outlook 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The latest research publication on the US...
Global Digital Banking Platform Analysis Report 2023: A $7.38 Billion Market in 2022 - Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2018-2028F

Global Digital Banking Platform Analysis Report 2023: A $7.38 Billion Market in 2022 - Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2018-2028F

The "Digital Banking Platform Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.