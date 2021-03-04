Global Respiratory Diseases Drugs Market Report 2021: Market is Expected to Decline from $90.32 Billion in 2020 to $79.82 Billion in 2021 - Long-term Forecast to 2025 & 2030

DUBLIN, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Respiratory Diseases Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications and Growth to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Major companies in the respiratory diseases drugs market include GlaxosmithKline Plc; AstraZeneca Plc; Merck & Co; Novartis AG and Johnson & Johnson.



The global respiratory diseases drugs market is expected to decline from $90.32 billion in 2020 to $79.82 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -11.6%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $98.81 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%.



The respiratory diseases drugs market consists of sales of respiratory diseases drugs and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce drugs to treat respiratory diseases such as asthma, acute bronchitis, emphysema, cystic fibrosis and other diseases.

This industry includes establishments that produce anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs to prevent acute attacks caused by respiratory diseases and cough and cold preparations to treat cough and cold. Some of the major drugs in the market include antimuscarinics, corticosteroids, Codral, Coldrex and Lemsip. The respiratory diseases drugs market is segmented into anti-asthmatics and copd drugs; and cough and cold preparations.



North America was the largest region in the global respiratory diseases drugs market, accounting for 48% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 19% of the global respiratory diseases drugs market. Africa was the smallest region in the global respiratory diseases drugs market.



Companies manufacturing respiratory drugs are increasingly using biomarkers in the drug development process to reduce the time taken to bring the product into the market. Biomarkers are biological indicators which are objectively measured and evaluated for biological processes, pathogenic processes or pharmacological responses to a therapeutic intervention.

It can also help predict the drug efficacy faster than conventional clinical endpoints, the point at which an undesired or abnormal effect of the drug is observed indicating withdrawal from therapy. Companies in this market are investing in the development of biomarkers for use in various activities such as tracking drug activity, the pharmacodynamics (relationship between the drug concentration at the site of action and the biochemical and physiological effect) of drugs and to study diseases and treatment pathways.

Companies such as Genentech and Janssen are increasingly investing in the use of biomarkers for understanding the efficacy of a potential respiratory drug. For example, Janssen has partnership with U-BIOPRED (unbiased biomarkers in prediction of respiratory disease outcomes), a group in Europe that aims to understand more about severe asthma.



Companies in the respiratory drugs market are offering drugs for customized individual treatment for better treatment against respiratory diseases. Personalized medicine, also referred to as precision medicine, aims to provide medical care according to the patient's individual characteristics and genetic makeup. Precision therapies are increasingly being adopted in the respiratory drugs market as firms increasingly let go of the one-size-fits-all model for common respiratory conditions.

Companies such as GSK, Teva Pharmaceuticals and AstraZeneca have already invested in personalized medicine for respiratory issues such as asthma. For example, PTC Therapeutics, is developing a drug, which aims to cater to a respiratory mutation which affects about 10% of the population.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Respiratory Diseases Drugs Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Respiratory Diseases Drugs Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Respiratory Diseases Drugs Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Respiratory Diseases Drugs Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Respiratory Diseases Drugs Market Trends and Strategies



8. Impact of COVID-19 on Respiratory Diseases Drugs



9. Respiratory Diseases Drugs Market Size and Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)



10. Respiratory Diseases Drugs Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Respiratory Diseases Drugs Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Respiratory Diseases Drugs Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region

10.3. Global Respiratory Diseases Drugs Market, Growth and Market Share Comparison, by Region



11. Respiratory Diseases Drugs Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Respiratory Diseases Drugs Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Anti-Asthmatics and COPD Drugs

Cough and Cold Preparations

11.2. Global Respiratory Diseases Drugs Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores

Others

11.3. Global Respiratory Diseases Drugs Market, Segmentation by Route of Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Oral

Parenteral

Others

11.4. Global Respiratory Diseases Drugs Market, Segmentation by Drug Classification, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Branded Drugs

Generic Drugs

11.5. Global Respiratory Diseases Drugs Market, Segmentation by Mode of Purchase, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Prescription-Based Drugs

Over-The-Counter Drugs

12. Respiratory Diseases Drugs Market Metrics

12.1. Respiratory Diseases Drugs Market Size, Percentage of GDP, 2015-2025, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Respiratory Diseases Drugs Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global

