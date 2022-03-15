Global Respiratory Partnering Deals Report 2021: Access to Headline, Upfront, Milestone and Royalty Data

DUBLIN, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Respiratory Partnering 2010-2021: Deal Trends, Players and Financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Respiratory Partnering 2010 to 2021 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 850 respiratory deals.

Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.



The report takes readers through the comprehensive Respiratory disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Respiratory deals.



The report presents financial deal terms values for Respiratory deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Respiratory technologies and products.

The report includes deals for the following indications: Allergic rhinitis, Acute respiratory distress syndrome, Asthma, Bronchitis, Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, Emphysema, Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, Occupational Lung Disease, Asbestosis, Coalworkers pneumoconiosis, Hypersensitivity pneumonitis, Silicosis, Pneumonia, Pulmonary arterial hypertension, Pulmonary embolism, Respiratory Tract Infection, Sarcoidosis, Sinusitis, Breathlessness, Bronchospasm, Chest Pain, Cough, Nasal congestation, Snoring, Wheeze, plus other respiratory indications.



Report scope



Global Respiratory Partnering 2010 to 2021 includes:

Trends in Respiratory dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to hundreds of Respiratory deal contract documents

Comprehensive access to over 850 Respiratory deal records

The leading Respiratory deals by value since 2010

Most active Respiratory dealmakers since 2010

In Global Respiratory Partnering 2010 to 2021, available deals and contracts are listed by:

Headline value

Upfront payment value

Royalty rate value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Technology type

Specific therapy indication

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are the sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Respiratory dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Respiratory partnering over the years

2.3. Respiratory partnering by deal type

2.4. Respiratory partnering by industry sector

2.5. Respiratory partnering by stage of development

2.6. Respiratory partnering by technology type

2.7. Respiratory partnering by therapeutic indication



Chapter 3 -Financial deal terms for Respiratory partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Respiratory partnering

3.3. Respiratory partnering headline values

3.4. Respiratory deal upfront payments

3.5. Respiratory deal milestone payments

3.6. Respiratory royalty rates



Chapter 4 - Leading Respiratory deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in Respiratory partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Respiratory

4.4. Top Respiratory deals by value



Chapter 5 - Respiratory contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Respiratory partnering deals where contract document available



Chapter 6 - Respiratory dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by Respiratory therapeutic target



Appendices

Appendix 1 - Directory of Respiratory deals by company A-Z 2010 to 2021

Appendix 2 - Directory of Respiratory deals by deal type 2010 to 2021

Appendix 3 - Directory of Respiratory deals by stage of development 2010 to 2021

Appendix 4 - Directory of Respiratory deals by technology type 2010 to 2021



Companies Mentioned

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Vortran Medical

Sichuan University

University Lung and Blood Institute

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

Zhejiang Medicine

Jubilant DraxImage

Enzyvant Science

Altavant Sciences

Biostar Pharmaceuticals

Scholar Rock

Monopar Therapeutics

Wockhardt

Innovare

Celularity

Highmark Blue Shield

Highmark Health

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

4D Pharma

BESPharma

IR Pharma

SI Pharmaceuticals

Wal-Mart

Sanovas

Amyndas Pharmaceuticals

Tunitas Therapeutics

Innovata HK

Medidata Solutions

Advocate Health Care

Innovate UK

Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research

Simulations Plus

Innovative Genomics Initiative (IGI)

Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI)

Laboratory Corporation of America

Novavax

Dynavax Technologies

Pharmaxis

Scarab Genomics

Punjab Province

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p7sxjg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets