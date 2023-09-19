Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market Analysis Report 2023-2028 - Growing Demand for Technologically Advanced Multi-functional RPE

DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Respiratory Protective Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global respiratory protective equipment market size reached US$ 8.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 10.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% during 2023-2028.



The respiratory protective equipment (RPE) refers to a kind of personal protective equipment (PPE) that safeguards the wearer from inhaling hazardous substances, dust particles and gases in the air. They find extensive applications across various industries, including oil and gas, petrochemical, healthcare, construction, chemical and mining.



Rapid industrialization across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing awareness regarding the importance of workplace safety is also providing a boost to the market growth. RPE can protect the industrial workers from inhaling harmful chemicals, gases and radiological and nuclear material.

This can aid in preventing the instances of occupational asthma, pneumoconiosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), lung cancer and mesothelioma. The growing demand for technologically advanced multi-functional RPE is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

For instance, manufacturers have introduced respirators that are equipped with auto-darkening filters (ADF) and sensors to minimize eye damage and provide protection from fumes.

Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities to manufacture product variants with innovative in-facepiece gas detection technology, along with the implementation of stringent government policies promoting occupational safety and health standards, are projected to drive the market further.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global respiratory protective equipment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global respiratory protective equipment market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the filter type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global respiratory protective equipment market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being

3M Company

Company Alpha Pro Tech Limited

E.D. Bullard Company Inc.

Delta Plus Group

Honeywell International Inc.

ILC Dover

LP

Intech Safety Pvt. Ltd.

MSA Safety Incorporated

RSG Safety BV

Uvex Arbeitsschutz GmbH

Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Product Type:

Air Purifier Respirator

Unpowered Respirators

Powered Respirators

Escape Respirators

Supplied Air Respirator

Self-contained Breathing Apparatus

Airline Respirators

Loose Fitting Hoods

Breakup by Filter Type:

Particle Filter

Gas/Vapour Filter

Combined Filter

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Healthcare

Oil and Gas

Chemical

Construction

Law Enforcement

Others

