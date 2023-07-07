Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market Report 2023: Implementation of Stringent Government Policies Drives Growth

07 Jul, 2023, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Respiratory Protective Equipment Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global respiratory protective equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 2.1% to reach $9.46 billion in 2030 from $8.2 billion in 2023.
This report on global respiratory protective equipment market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global respiratory protective equipment market by segmenting the market based on product type, filter type, end use, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the respiratory protective equipment market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Companies Mentioned
- 3M
- Alpha Pro Tech Limited
- Bullard, Delta Plus
- Honeywell International Inc.
- ILC Dover
- Intech Safety Pvt. Ltd.
- Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Company
- RSG Safety
- Uvex Safety Group
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Implementation of Stringent Government Policies
- Extensive Research and Development Activities
- Increasing Awareness of Workplace Safety
Challenges
- Pricing Issues
- Numerous Competitors
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Product Type
- Air Purifier Respirator
- Unpowered Respirators
- Powered Respirators
- Escape Respirators
- Supplied Air Respirator
- Self-contained Breathing Apparatus
- Airline Respirators
- Loose Fitting Hoods
by Filter Type
- Particle Filter
- Gas/Vapour Filter
- Combined Filter
by End Use
- Healthcare
- Oil and Gas
- Chemical
- Construction
- Law Enforcement
- Others
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3qy0b2
