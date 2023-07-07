Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market Report 2023: Implementation of Stringent Government Policies Drives Growth

DUBLIN, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Respiratory Protective Equipment Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global respiratory protective equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 2.1% to reach $9.46 billion in 2030 from $8.2 billion in 2023.

This report on global respiratory protective equipment market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global respiratory protective equipment market by segmenting the market based on product type, filter type, end use, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the respiratory protective equipment market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Companies Mentioned

3M

Alpha Pro Tech Limited

Bullard, Delta Plus

Honeywell International Inc.

ILC Dover

Intech Safety Pvt. Ltd.

Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Company

RSG Safety

Uvex Safety Group

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Implementation of Stringent Government Policies

Extensive Research and Development Activities

Increasing Awareness of Workplace Safety

Challenges

Pricing Issues

Numerous Competitors

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Product Type

Air Purifier Respirator

Unpowered Respirators

Powered Respirators

Escape Respirators

Supplied Air Respirator

Self-contained Breathing Apparatus

Airline Respirators

Loose Fitting Hoods

by Filter Type

Particle Filter

Gas/Vapour Filter

Combined Filter

by End Use

Healthcare

Oil and Gas

Chemical

Construction

Law Enforcement

Others

