Global Respiratory Syncytial Virus Diagnostics Market Expected to Reach $1.95 Billion by 2030 with a 9.7% CAGR

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Respiratory Syncytial Virus Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (DFA, RADT, Molecular Diagnostics, Chromatographic Immunoassay), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global respiratory syncytial virus diagnostics market is expected to reach USD 1947.3 million by 2030, growing at an estimated CAGR of 9.7% from 2023 to 2030.

Increasing neonatal population suffering from respiratory conditions including RSV infections and supportive initiatives for diagnosis of newborns by the healthcare providers are expected to be vital impact rendering drivers for RSV diagnostics market.

According to the statistics provided by the WHO, hospitalization of over 150, 000 children (below the age of five) and about 14, 000 deaths in geriatric patients occurred in the U.S. in 2014 due to RSV infections. This is anticipated to trigger demand for testing of these conditions over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the global birth rate as of 2014 is 18.7 births per 1, 000 individuals, which is predicted to increase the infant population substantially over the next seven years. According to the statistics, it is estimated that about 134.2 million births took place in 2014, which are prone to RSV infections and require diagnosis, thus forming a large market base.

In 2010, Save Babies Through Screening Foundation (SBTS) entered in a partnership with World Solutions Against Infectious Disease (WSAID) as an attempt to promote higher screening of newborns for infectious diseases, metabolic disorders, and hearing disabilities.

Companies Mentioned

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company
  • Novartis AG
  • Abbott
  • Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
  • BIOMERIEUX
  • DiaSorin S.p.A.
  • Merck KGaA
  • Quidel Corporation
  • Coris BioConcept
  • Quest Diagnostics
  • Siemens Healthcare S.A.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Diagnostics Market Report Highlights

  • Chromatographic immunoassay technology based products are expected to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR above 10.0% over the next seven years owing to their higher specificity than molecular diagnostic products. The commercially available test kits include Binax Now RSV, QuickLab RSV Test, Remel Xpect, and RSV Respi-Strip.
  • Hospitals are predicted to dominate the RSV diagnostics market followed by home care. Together, they are expected to contribute over 50.0% of the market share in 2022. Increasing demand for home care diagnostic devices by patients is anticipated to drive growth of the segment over the next seven years.
  • North America is anticipated to dominate the market and contribute a revenue share of over 41.5% by 2022. Rising awareness among the population base and favorable initiatives by the government agencies such as the WHO, PAHO, and WSAID to initiate and implement newborn screening are expected to drive growth.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Diagnostic Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent market outlook
3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market driver analysis
3.3.2. Market restraint analysis
3.4. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Diagnostic Market Analysis Tools

Chapter 4. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Diagnostic Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Diagnostic Market: Key Takeaways
4.2. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Diagnostic Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030
4.3. Direct Fluorescent Antibody (DFA) Method
4.3.1. Direct fluorescent antibody (DFA) Method estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
4.4. Rapid Antigen Diagnostic Test (RADT)
4.4.1. Rapid Antigen Diagnostic Test (RADT) market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
4.5. Molecular Diagnostics
4.5.1. Molecular diagnostic market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
4.6. Chromatographic Immunoassay
4.6.1. Chromatographic immunoassay market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
4.7. Diagnostic Imaging
4.7.1. Diagnostic imaging Immunoassay market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
4.8. Gel Microdroplets
4.8.1. Gel microdroplets imaging immunoassay market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
4.9. Flow Cytometry
4.9.1. Flow cytometry imaging immunoassay market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
4.10. Others
4.10.1. Others market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Diagnostic Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Diagnostic Market: Key Takeaways
5.2. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Diagnostic Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030
5.3. Hospitals
5.3.1. Hospitals market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
5.4. Laboratory
5.4.1. Laboratory market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
5.5. Clinics
5.5.1. Clinics market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
5.6. Homecare
5.6.1. Homecare market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Diagnostic Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
7.2. Market Participant Categorization

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5pxbbb

North America Leads the Extracellular Matrix Patches Market, with Asia Pacific Expected to Exhibit the Fastest Growth Rate

Global Medical Devices Reimbursement Market Predicted to Reach $1028.2 Billion by 2030 at 8.8% CAGR

