Global Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine and Antibody Pipeline Market Forecasts to 2030

RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a common respiratory virus that causes mild, cold-like symptoms in both the upper and lower respiratory tracts. RSV can be harmful, especially in infants and the elderly, even though most individuals recover in a week or two. According to the Cleveland Clinic, RSV affects around 57,000 children under the age of five in the US each year. Despite massive global research efforts and decades of targeting RSV, there is still a significant unmet medical need. Potential therapeutics have had a difficult time proving a favorable safety profile or efficacy in the past. However, the RSV vaccine development has made significant progress during the last ten years. The RSV vaccine and antibody market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.65% during the years 2024-2030.

After almost six decades of striving, the effective vaccination against the life-threatening respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) has been achieved. The FDA has granted approval for two new RSV vaccines in H1 2023: GSK's Arexvy, and Pfizer's Abrysvo. These vaccines specifically target adults aged 60 and above, a group highly susceptible to this infection. The commercialization and accessibilty of these is expected by 2024. The estimates are done for the period, 2024 to 2030. Considering both the modalities (antibody and vaccine) targeting all three key age groups, the global RSV vaccine and antibody market is expected to be worth US$2.61 billion in 2024, rising to US$13.59 billion by 2030.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Type: The report provides the bifurcation of respiratory syncytial virus vaccine and antibody market into two segments on the basis of type: Vaccine and Antibody. In 2024, the vaccine segment is foreseen to lead the respiratory syncytial virus vaccine and antibody market. RSV vaccines are now being tested in numerous clinical trials. Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, and Moderna, are among the companies engaging in vaccination production. Targeting the pre fusion conformation of the F protein is a frequent trend in the last generation of RSV vaccines. The growth of the segment is expected to be driven by increased government funding for vaccine development, increased investments by major players, rising RSV prevalence, technical improvements, and activities by NGOs.

The report identifies two segments on the basis of end user: Adult, and Maternal And Pediatric. The adult segment is likely to dominate the respiratory syncytial virus vaccine and antibody market in 2024. The rising incidence of RSV in older and immunocompromised adults has gained a lot of traction over the years, and several major players have begun adult vaccine and antibody trials, which is seen as a key factor in giving the adult segment a dominant share. By Region: In the report, the global respiratory syncytial virus vaccine and antibody market is divided into three regions: The US, Europe , and ROW. The US is projected to dominate the market in 2024 by occupying almost half of the share of the global market. The most important factor driving the respiratory syncytial virus vaccine and antibody market in the US is rising prevalence of RSV. Moreover, presence of major players and good healthcare facilities in the region would boost the US respiratory syncytial virus vaccine and antibody market in the years to come. Europe respiratory syncytial virus vaccine and antibody market provides lucrative opportunities in the coming years. Various reasons such as improved healthcare infrastructure, changing demographic divion, an active government drive to track RSV seasons, and a well-established reimbursement system for hospitals, are expected to drive the growth of the market in Europe

Global Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccine And Antibody Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers: The global respiratory syncytial virus vaccine and antibody market is likely to be driven by the rising prevalence of respiratory syncytial virus highlighting the greater unmet need for RSV vaccines. RSV is extremely contagious. The incubation phase might last anywhere between two and eight days. Close contact with infected people via respiratory droplets or contact with contaminated surfaces or items spreads the virus from respiratory secretions. RSV affects roughly 57,000 children under the age of five in the US each year, according to data provided by the Cleveland Clinic. RSV also causes about 177,000 adult hospitalizations each year. Furthermore, the factors such as rapid urbanization, increasing geriatric population, increase in healthcare expenditure, growing instances of RSV among kids, and favorable government support have constantly supported the development of vaccines and antibodies in the past years, propelling the growth of the market.

Some challenges are also impeding the growth of the market such as high cost of vaccine development and inequitable access to vaccines. Pharmaceutical companies have had substantial difficulties in developing medications to treat RSV, as seen by the approval of only one product, Synagis, in the last two decades. In the late stages of development, a huge number of monoclonal antibody and vaccine candidates have failed to attain the needed efficacy and have suffered serious setbacks. Trends: The market is projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period, due to various latest trends such as use of artificial intelligence (AI) in vaccine and drug design, technological advancements in vaccine administration and competitive pipeline. The use of monoclonal antibodies in neonates to enhance passive immunization is one of the key techniques being researched by pharmaceuticals in their fight against RSV. The pipeline products outperform Synagis and the other technique of vaccination pregnant mothers to provide infants with passive immunization.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Respiratory syncytial virus vaccine and antibody market is concentrated. RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) has long been a vaccine target. Vaccines are finally making their way through late-stage testing, despite a number of high-profile trial failures over the years. Key players are focusing on inorganic growth by conducting RSV vaccine clinical trials in order to increase their market share and presence, as well as expanding their capabilities with broader offers to meet growing market demand. RSV vaccines developed by Pfizer and GlaxoSmithKline have been recently approved by FDA. Sanofi and AstraZeneca, as a partner are adopting a different tack by developing a preventive monoclonal antibody for infants. Collaborations and partnerships, innovative product releases, and expansions of manufacturing and distribution units are some of the primary strategies used by companies in global respiratory syncytial virus vaccine and antibody market.

The key players of the global respiratory syncytial virus vaccine and antibody market are:

Pfizer Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline

AstraZeneca Plc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Sanofi

Moderna Inc.

Meissa Vaccines

Advaccine

Codagenix

The players of the market are focusing on inorganic growth by conducting RSV vaccine clinical trials in order to increase their market share and presence, as well as expanding their capabilities with broader offers to meet growing market demand. Collaborations and partnerships, innovative product releases, and expansions of manufacturing and distribution units are some of the primary strategies used by companies in global respiratory syncytial virus vaccine and antibody market.

SOURCE Research and Markets