Global Restaurant and Retail Tech Company Acrelec Acquires IT Deployment Specialists Odema

LONDON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acrelec , a Global Technology Company reinventing the customer experience with a rich suite of end-to-end software and hardware solutions, finalised the acquisition of UK-based IT services company Odema .

The acquisition of Odema is a significant strategic step change for Acrelec. The tech restaurant and retail leader enhances its services capabilities in the UK, whilst growing existing McDonald's UK business.

Odema specialises in IT deployment, including the maintenance and support of the systems. Through quality engineering and service reliability, Odema has built an impressive reputation and remains one of McDonald's preferred IT suppliers.

"Merging the excellence of skills and capabilities of Acrelec and Odema enables us to reach our full collective potential and drive business results," said Anna Warren, CEO Acrelec UK&ROI. "Odema's mission and values ring true to our own, so we eagerly look forward to the future of solving problems through innovation together. Bringing on Odema allows us to expand our current product line and offer the full end-to-end services to all our existing and new customers. Odema's capabilities complement something of great importance to us, proximity—we are now even closer to our customers."

The acquisition of Odema means Acrelec UK will now have two offices, technical hubs and distribution centres in the country, adding Greater Manchester to the existing Hemel Hempstead location. This allows Acrelec to further increase their logistics capabilities and provide greater efficiencies to all customers.

Acrelec is positioned as the partner of choice for end-to-end services for restaurant and retail brands, from consultation, planning, project and deployment management, surveys, and installations. It also complements Acrelec's service capabilities to include staging and equipment configuration, storage and distribution, helpdesk support, maintenance, spare parts supply, local returns, warranty repairs, preventative health checks, and technology refreshes and retrofits.

As part of the acquisition, Odema's key team members will continue to work alongside Acrelec's team. The name, people, and core business with McDonald's UK will remain the same for Odema.

Odema, from its start in 2006, has opened over 700 Restaurants and Drive-thrus for McDonald's UK, has been awarded the highest supplier award 'the 3-legged stool' for their dedication to McDonald's Restaurants and their Franchisee Community.

"I am incredibly proud to have Acrelec to take over and continue building Odema's legacy. I look forward to seeing many great successes of its people, business and customers," said Nigel Davis, Managing Director of Odema Ltd.

About Acrelec

Acrelec is a global technology company focused on reinventing the customer experience for restaurant and retail brands. Leveraging decades of software, hardware and service expertise, Acrelec develops and integrates new platforms that increase customer engagement, optimize efficiency and improve operations.

Serving nearly 70 global customers—including iconic brands such as McDonald's, KFC, Burger King, Dunkin' and many other QSR and Fast Casual Restaurants—Acrelec counts over 80,000 installations in 70 countries, bringing its robust tech ecosystem for drive-thru, self-checkout, kiosk, and click and collect to people worldwide.

With nearly 1,000 employees around the globe, including two manufacturing plants and a 150-person software division, Acrelec collaborates with customers and partners to design, create, and build the world's leading smart stores. Never satisfied with the status quo, Acrelec's passion is in delivering breakthroughs that drive business results.

