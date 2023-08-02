Global Restorative Dentistry Market Analysis 2023: A $16.98 Billion Market in 2022 - Forecast to 2028

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Restorative Dentistry Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F Segmented By Type (Posterior v/s Anterior), By Restoration Type (Direct v/s Indirect), By Product, By End User, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Restorative Dentistry market stood at USD 16.98 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.54% during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the growing awareness about dental hygiene and a rise in dental practices as well as dentists.



The market for restorative dentistry has expanded significantly because of the rising frequency of dental diseases like dental caries, tooth decay, and periodontal diseases. The number of patients needing restorative dental operations has increased as a result of poor oral hygiene, unhealthful eating patterns, cigarette use, and inadequate dental care. Thus, the need for restorative dental products and services has increased as a result.



Age-related dental issues and tooth loss are more common among the older population, which is also aging worldwide. Restorative dental procedures like dental implants, crowns, and bridges are necessary as a result of age-related conditions such as enamel degradation, gum recession, and oral illnesses.



Restorative dentistry has undergone a revolution due to technological developments in restorative materials and methods. The longevity, appearance, and functionality of dental restorations have all improved because of the development of modern dental materials like ceramics, zirconia, and composite resins. Additionally, the restoration procedure has been expedited by digital dental technology, including intraoral scanners, 3D printing, and CAD/CAM systems, which have improved treatment outcomes and patient satisfaction.



Aesthetics have become a bigger focus in dentistry in recent years. More people are turning to cosmetic dentistry to brighten their smiles and boost their self-esteem. In order to meet the growing demand for cosmetic dental procedures, restorative dentistry offers a variety of aesthetic alternatives, including veneers, teeth whitening, and tooth-colored fillings. Thus, the market for restorative dentistry has expanded globally as a result of this tendency.



The market for restorative dentistry has benefited from the increased popularity of dental tourism. Many people from developed countries travel to nations with less expensive dental care to take advantage of affordable restorative operations. The market for restorative dentistry has thus been stimulated by this trend, which has resulted in the expansion of dental clinics and facilities in well-liked dental tourism locations.



Restorative dentistry is undergoing a revolution due to computer-aided design and manufacturing (CAD/CAM) technologies. Digital impressions, design, and manufacturing of restorations such as crowns, bridges, and dentures are accurate and time- and cost-effective because of intraoral scanners, 3D imaging, and CAD/CAM technologies. With greater accuracy, quicker turnaround times, and superior patient experience, this trend is predicted to continue expanding.



Due to their better usefulness, aesthetics, and durability, dental implants have emerged as the preferred option for tooth replacement. Innovative implant materials and surface modifications that improve osseointegration and implant success rates are being developed as a result of technological breakthroughs and the rising demand for dental implants.



Tissue engineering and biomaterials have a lot of potential in restorative dentistry. Enamel, dentin, and periodontal ligament regeneration in dentistry are being studied using biocompatible materials and methods.



A growing number of dental applications, including restorative dentistry, are incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies. Huge volumes of patient data may be analyzed by AI algorithms, which help with planning treatments, making diagnoses, and providing individualized therapy recommendations.

Dental workflows may be optimized, patient satisfaction can be raised, and treatment outcomes can be predicted with the use of ML models. The application of AI and ML to restorative dentistry is anticipated to improve clinical judgment, treatment accuracy, and overall effectiveness.



Growing Dental Tourism Around the World



In the upcoming years, it is anticipated that increasing dental tourism will have a significant effect on the expansion of the world market for restorative dentistry.

Traveling abroad to receive dental care that is either more reasonably priced or of greater quality than that available in one's own country, is known as dental tourism. Due to the escalating expense of dental care in affluent nations and the availability of high-quality, affordable dental procedures in well-known dental tourism locations, this practice has gained traction.



The market for restorative dentistry has a variety of options due to dental tourism. It primarily broadens the clientele of dentists in nations with established dental tourism industries. The need for restorative dental procedures, such as dental implants, crowns, bridges, and dentures, rises because of the influx of foreign patients. In order to address the demands of these patients, dental clinics and facilities in dental tourism hotspots may see significant expansion and increase their investments in cutting-edge technologies and materials.



Additionally, dental tourism encourages international information sharing and teamwork among dental specialists. Dentists in popular dental tourist locations frequently encounter a wide variety of patients and are knowledgeable in offering all-inclusive restoration procedures. This knowledge-sharing can help creative ideas spread around the world and develop restorative dental practices.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global restorative dentistry market.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc.

Henry Schein , Inc.

, Inc. Institut Straumann AG

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Envista Holdings Corporation (Danaher Corporation)

3M Company

Company Coltene Holding AG

Ultradent Products, Inc.

Zhermack SpA

Septodont Holding

Report Scope:



Global Restorative Dentistry Market, By Type:

Posterior

Anterior

Global Restorative Dentistry Market, By Restoration Type:

Direct

Indirect

Global Restorative Dentistry Market, By Product:

Restorative Materials

Direct Restoration materials

Indirect Restoration materials

Prosthetics

Implants

Restorative Equipment

Global Restorative Dentistry Market, By End User:

Dental Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Others

