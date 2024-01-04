Global Restorative Dentistry Market Analysis and Forecast 2024-2033 - Growing Trend of Dental Tourism in Emerging Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Restorative Dentistry Market: Focus on End User, Product, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Restorative dentistry involves the examination, prevention, and treatment of dental issues related to damaged or missing teeth and surrounding oral structures, aiming to restore functionality, aesthetics, and overall oral health. This dental field employs diverse procedures, utilizing materials like composite resin or dental amalgam to address tooth decay by filling cavities and preventing further damage. Additionally, restorative dentistry may incorporate orthodontic therapies to correct misalignments and bite issues.

The market for restorative dentistry is growing, driven by an increasing demand for implants and cosmetic dentistry. Factors contributing to this growth include the rising prevalence of oral health diseases, a heightened emphasis on aesthetics, and the growing trend of dental tourism in emerging markets. The market is also influenced by advancements in technology, leading to the development of innovative solutions.

Key Highlights of the Report

Market Overview:

  • Analysis of the current market size and growth potential.
  • Identification of key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.
  • Regional analysis to understand market dynamics across different geographies.

Segmentation and Market Share:

  • Detailed segmentation based on end-user and product.
  • Insights into the market share of major players and emerging trends.

Competitive Landscape:

  • Profiling of major players in the restorative dentistry market.
  • Analysis of competitive strategies, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.

Forecast and Outlook:

  • Projection of market trends and growth prospects for the next ten years.
  • Insights into potential disruptions and factors influencing market dynamics

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by End User

  • Dental Hospitals & Clinics
  • Dental Laboratories
  • Other End-User (DSO, Academic & Research Institutes)

Segmentation by Product

  • Materials
  • Instruments
  • Equipment

Segmentation by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Rest-of-the-World

Key Market Players:

  • Dentsply Sirona
  • 3M
  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings
  • Steptodont Holdings

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

  • What are the global trends in the restorative dentistry market?
  • Would the market witness an increase or decline in demand in the coming years?
  • What is the estimated demand for different types of products in restorative dentistry?
  • What is the value of the global restorative dentistry market?
  • What CAGR is projected for the restorative dentistry market in the forecast period?
  • Which segments dominate the restorative dentistry industry?
  • Who are the major industry players in the restorative dentistry market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets
1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment
1.2 Supply Chain Overview
1.3 Research and Development Review
1.4 Regulatory Landscape
1.5 Impact Analysis for Key Global Events - COVID-19
1.6 Market Dynamics Overview

2 Application
2.1 Application Segmentation
2.2 Application Summary
2.3 Global Restorative Dentistry Market (By End-User)
2.3.1 Dental Hospitals & Clinics
2.3.2 Dental Laboratories
2.3.3 Other End-User (DSO, Academic & Research Institutes)

3 Products
3.1 Product Segmentation
3.2 Product Summary
3.3 Global Restorative Dentistry Market
3.4 Global Restorative Dentistry Market (by Product)
3.4.1 Materials
3.4.1.1 Direct Restorative Materials
3.4.1.2 Indirect Restorative Materials
3.4.2 Instruments
3.4.2.1 Handheld Instruments
3.4.2.2 Rotary Instruments
3.4.3 Equipment
3.4.3.1 Fabrication Equipment
3.4.3.1.1 Light Curing Equipment
3.4.3.1.2 CAD/CAM Systems
3.4.3.1.3 Furnaces
3.4.3.1.4 Mixing Devices
3.4.3.1.5 Dental 3D Printer
3.4.3.2 Diagnostic Equipment
3.4.3.2.1 Intraoral Scanners
3.4.3.2.2 Dental Xrays
3.4.3.2.3 Others (CBCT)

4 Regions

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

  • Institut Straumann
  • Envista Holdings
  • Dentsply Sirona
  • 3M
  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings
  • Coltene Group
  • Mitsui Chemicals
  • GC
  • Henry Schein
  • Ivoclar Vivadent
  • Steptodont Holdings
  • Shofu
  • Voco
  • Dentaurum
  • SDI

