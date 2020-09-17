Global Retail M2M and IoT Applications Market Report 2020-2024 with In-depth Profiles of 123 Key Players

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2020 The "Retail M2M and IoT Applications - 6th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Retail M2M and IoT Applications report gives first-hand insights into the adoption of wireless connectivity in the vending, parking, ticketing, ATM, digital signage and POS terminal markets. This strategic research report provides you with 240 pages of unique business intelligence including 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions.



Highlights from the sixth edition of the report:

Insights from 30 new executive interviews with market leading companies.

Overview of the payment, vending, digital signage, parking, transport ticketing and ATM industries.

Summary of industry trends and developments in each vertical market segment.

Updated in-depth profiles of 123 key players in the retail industry.

Reviews of vendor market shares and competitive dynamics.

Perspectives on the impact of emerging mobile payment services.

Extensive global and regional market forecasts lasting until 2024.

Cellular IoT Connections in the Retail Industry Reached 72 Million in 2019

The retail industry is an important vertical for cellular IoT connectivity with 72.4 million cellular connections today and a total addressable market size of nearly 232 million POS terminals, ATMs, vending machines, parking meters, digital signs and fare collection devices worldwide.



The report forecasts that the number of cellular IoT connections in the retail industry will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% to reach 116.6 million connections worldwide in 2024. Shipments of cellular IoT devices will at the same time increase at a CAGR of 6.1% from 31.6 million units in 2019 to 42.4 million units in 2024.



Cellular IoT technology enables devices such as POS terminals and ATMs to be used at new locations where fixed line connectivity is unavailable or impractical. The technology has a more transformational effect on markets such as vending and parking, where machine operators need to reorganize their operations in order to benefit from the availability of realtime information.



The installed base of connected vending machines in North America reached 2 million units at the end of 2019, whereas the corresponding figure for EU28+2 was 1.1 million units. The market is still in an early stage as penetration rates for North America and Europe are at 49% and 27% respectively. However, vending is also one of the fastest growing segments for connectivity solutions in the retail industry, driven by demand for cashless payment and vending telemetry solutions. The North American market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11% between 2019 and 2024, reaching 3.4 million connected vending machines at the end of the period. Similarly, the European market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 20.1% to reach 2.7 million connections by 2024.



The parking industry has been one of the earliest adopters of IoT communications technology and today approximately 60% of the world's 577,000 multi-space meters are connected, primarily to cellular networks. This penetration rate will continue to increase steadily throughout the foreseeable future, as nearly all new multi-space meter deployments have connectivity as a requirement. Connectivity has in contrast to this only recently become an optional feature in single-space meters and today only 10% of the single-space meters in the world are connected.



However, connected single-space meters have recently had a breakthrough in the North American market, where mixed deployments that comprise both single-space and multi-space meters are becoming common. The share of single-space meters that incorporate connectivity is as a result now increasing rapidly and expected to reach 22% by 2024.



Cellular connectivity has become a very popular option for POS terminals and was incorporated in 44% of the devices shipped in 2019. The wireless technology has an important role in facilitating the global adoption of electronic payments, as it enables the rollout of POS terminals to many new market segments as well as regions where the fixed line telecommunications infrastructure is less developed. The report forecasts that the installed base of cellular POS terminals will grow at a CAGR of 9.5% between 2019 and 2024 to reach 103.7 million units at the end of the period, driven especially by growth in emerging markets.



Digital signage solutions have found their way into nearly every possible vertical market and a wide variety of application areas. The untapped market potential is nevertheless still vast and growth is showing no signs of slowing down. The report forecasts that global shipments of display screens for digital signage will grow from 17.2 million units in 2019 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8% to reach 32.8 million units by 2024. Cellular connectivity is very useful for applications such as temporary signs and in locations where access to fixed line communications is not available or costly to obtain. However, cellular is expected to remain a niche connectivity technology due to the higher costs associated with the technology, especially in bandwidth-intensive applications.



Cellular connectivity is incorporated in more than 0.1 million fare collection devices worldwide today, such as on-board ticket vending machines, stationary vending machines and handheld ticket sales terminals. The report anticipates that the market potential for cellular connectivity in public transport will expand as account-based fare collection systems gain ground and increase the need for real-time communications. However, the number of fare collection devices that incorporate cellular connectivity is likely to remain relatively modest, as many fare collection devices can share a communications line with other equipment.

This report answers the following questions:

What is the potential market size for wireless IoT communication in the retail industry?

Which are the key applications that offer sizable business opportunities?

Which trends and developments are shaping each vertical market segment?

Which are the leading providers of vending telemetry solutions?

How is the market for wireless ATM connectivity solutions developing?

Which are the leading providers of connected parking meters?

How many connected digital signs are there worldwide?

What is the attach rate for cellular connectivity in POS terminals by region?

How is the market for public transport fare collection systems evolving?

Companies Mentioned



Advantech

AOPEN

Aramark

Arrow Electronics

Automated Merchandising Systems

Azkoyen Group

BBPOS

Bianchi Vending Group

Bitel

BrightSign

BroadSign

Bytemark (Siemens Mobility)

Came Parkare Group

Cantaloupe Systems ( USA Technologies)

Technologies) Canteen

Castles Technology

Centerm

Cineplex Digital Media

CivicSmart

Coca-Cola Amatil

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan

Conduent

Connected Molecules

Contour Networks

Crane

Cubic Transportation Systems

CyberNet

Diebold Nixdorf

Digi International

DPL Group

Dspread Technology

Duncan Solutions

DyDo Group

DynaScan Technology

Elo Touch Solutions

Equinox Payments

EVOCA Group

FARA (Ticketer)

FAS International

Fastcorp Vending

Flowbird Group

Four Winds Interactive

Fuji Electric

Grassfish

Hectronic

IAdea

IBASE

ID Tech

IEM

Indra

Industry Weapon

Ingenico

Ingenico Group

InHand Networks

INIT

IPS Group

Itron Electronics

IVS Group

IVU

Jofemar

Leyard and Planar

LG Electronics

MacKay Meters

Magex

Masabi

MatiPay (Sitael)

Mecsel

METRIC

MoreFun

Nayax

NCR

NEC Display Solutions

Newland Payment Technology

Nexgo

On Track Innovations

OptConnect

Panasonic

Parlevel Systems

PAX Technology

POM

REA Card

Rheavendors Group

Rikomagic

Rise Vision

RMG

Royal Vendors (Coinco)

Samsung Electronics

SandenVendo

Scala (STRATACACHE)

Scheidt & Bachmann

Seaga

Selecta

Sharp

Shuttle

Sielaff

Signagelive

Silkron

Sodexo

Spire Payments

STRATACACHE

SZZT Electronics

T2 Systems

TCN Group

Telemetron

Televend (INTIS)

Thales

Ticketer

Tri Star Group

Triton

UBox

Unicum

USA Technologies

Technologies Vagabond

Vendon

Vendwatch Telematics

VeriFone

Vianet Group

Vix Technology

Westomatic

Wittern Group

Wondersign

Worldline

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pdr1r0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

