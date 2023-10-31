Global Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Business Analysis Report 2023-2030 - Mobile Shopping Apps Take Top Priority in Omnichannel Retailing

31 Oct, 2023, 05:30 ET
Global Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market to Reach $27.7 Billion by 2030
The global market for Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform estimated at US$8.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
eCommerce, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 17% CAGR and reach US$16.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Order Management segment is estimated at 11.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.4% CAGR
The Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 21.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.8% and 14.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.9% CAGR.
What`s New?
- Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
- Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
- Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform: Enabling Retailers to Establish Presence across Multiple Channels and Platforms
- Competitive Scenario
- Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- With Brick-and-Mortar Retail Stores Losing Sheen, Omnichannel Emerges as the Strategy to Survive and Thrive
- Downward Slide of Brick-and-Mortar Retail Stores Market
- Brick-and-Mortar Retail Market Looks for Revival with Omnichannel Strategy
- Omnichannel Strategy to be Integral to e-Commerce Market
- Rapid Growth of e-Commerce Sales: Potential Opportunity for Omnichannel Retail Commerce Market
- Comparing Omni-Channel and Multi-Channel Retail Commerce
- Mobile Emerges as the Primary Platform to Connect Online and In-store Consumer Experiences
- Growing Use of Mobile Devices for Retail Sales: An Opportunity for Retailers to Maximize Value of Omnichannel Platforms
- Surging Smartphone Penetration Augurs Well for Omnichannel Market
- Mobile Shopping Apps Take Top Priority in Omnichannel Retailing
- OmniChannel Order Management: Enabling Order Management across All Retail Channels
- Omnichannel Order Fulfillment in Retail: Simplifying and Automating Retail
- World Omnichannel Fulfillment Capabilities: Percentage of Stores Enabled to Provide Various Omnichannel Fulfillment Capabilities for 2019
- New Generation Consumers Drive Omni-Channel Retail Commerce Market
- Food Retail Sector Moves towards Omnichannel Retailing
- Omnichannel Innovations Transform Grocery and Drugstore Market
- Omnichannel Retail Sector Looks to Tap the Power of Geospatial Analytics
- Phygital: The Latest Concept to Replace Omnichannel Strategy
- Advanced Technologies Revolutionizing Omnichannel Retail Space
- Emerging Technologies with Significant Implications for the Omnichannel Retail Space
- Innovations Help Blur Lines between Digital and In-store Shopping Blurring
- A Glance into Select Brands with Exceptional Omni-Channel Experiences
- Select Popular Omnichannel eCommerce Platforms and Softwares
- Major Challenges Retailers Face in Adopting Omnichannel Strategy
