Global Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform market worldwide is projected to grow by US$8.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 17.4%. SaaS, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 18.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$7.8 Billion by the year 2025, SaaS will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5820120/?utm_source=PRN



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 15.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$357 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$308.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, SaaS will reach a market size of US$443.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 21.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Aptos, Inc.; Citixsys Americas - iVend Retail; Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Diebold Nixdorf, Inc.; dunnhumby Limited; Fujitsu Limited; HCL Technologies Limited; Infor Global Solutions, Inc.; Infosys Limited; Magento, An Adobe Company; Microsoft Corporation; NCR Corporation; Oracle Corporation; Retail pro international; Salesforce.com, Inc.; SAP SE; Toshiba Corporation







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5820120/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY 1



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1



1. MARKET OVERVIEW 1

Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform: Enabling Retailers to

Establish Presence across Multiple Channels and Platforms 1

Competitive Scenario 3

Global Competitor Market Shares 5

Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025 5

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment 6

e-Commerce Platform Global Competitor Market Share Positioning

for 2019 & 2025 6

Order Management (Solution) Market Share Breakdown of Key

Players: 2019 & 2025 7

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 8

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 15

With Brick-and-Mortar Retail Stores Losing Sheen, Omnichannel

Emerges as the Strategy to Survive and Thrive 15

Sales Channel Preference of Global Shoppers (in %) in Making

Purchases 16

US Retail Market: Breakdown of Sales for Online and Offline

Sales Channels in $ Billion for the Years 2016, 2017 and 2018 17

Penetration of e-Commerce in the US: e-Commerce Sales as % of

Total Retail Sales for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and

2018 18

Downward Slide of Brick-and-Mortar Retail Stores Market: Sales

of Department Stores in $ Billion in the US for the Years

2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018 19

Brick-and-Mortar Retail Market Looks for Revival with

Omnichannel Strategy 19

Omnichannel Strategy to be Integral to e-Commerce Market 20

Rapid Growth of e-Commerce Sales: Potential Opportunity for

Omnichannel Retail Commerce Market 22

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017,

2019, 2021 and 2023 23

Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period

2017-2023 24

Leading Retail E-Commerce Countries Worldwide: Ranked by Sales

in $ Billion for 2019E 24

Comparing Omni-Channel and Multi-Channel Retail Commerce 24

Mobile Emerges as the Primary Platform to Connect Online and

In-store Consumer Experiences 25

Growing Use of Mobile Devices for Retail Sales: An Opportunity

for Retailers to Maximize Value of Omnichannel Platforms 26

Global Retail M-Commerce Market: Sales in $ Trillion for the

Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023 27

M-Commerce Market in the US: Breakdown of Sales by Device for

2019 and 2025 28

Surging Smartphone Penetration Augurs Well for Omnichannel

Market: Smartphone Users as % of Global Population for the

Period 2018-2022 29

OmniChannel Order Management: Enabling Order Management across

All Retail Channels 29

Omnichannel Order Fulfillment in Retail: Simplifying and

Automating Retail 30

World Omnichannel Fulfillment Capabilities: Percentage of

Stores Enabled to Provide Various Omnichannel Fulfillment

Capabilities for 2019 31

New Generation Consumers Drive Omni-Channel Retail Commerce Market 31

Food Retail Sector Moves towards Omnichannel Retailing 32

Omnichannel Innovations Transform Grocery and Drugstore Market 32

Omnichannel Retail Sector Looks to Tap the Power of Geospatial

Analytics 33

Phygital: The Latest Concept to Replace Omnichannel Strategy 34

Advanced Technologies Revolutionizing Omnichannel Retail Space 34

Emerging Technologies with Significant Implications for the

Omnichannel Retail Space 36

Innovations Help Blur Lines between Digital and In-store

Shopping Blurring 36

A Glance into Select Brands with Exceptional Omni-Channel

Experiences 37

Select Popular Omnichannel eCommerce Platforms and Softwares 38

Major Challenges Retailers Face in Adopting Omnichannel Strategy 39

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE 41

Table 1: Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025 41

Table 2: Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025 42

Table 3: Apparel & Footwear (Industry Vertical) Demand

Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 43

Table 4: Apparel & Footwear (Industry Vertical) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 44

Table 5: Consumer Electronics (Industry Vertical) Worldwide

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025 45

Table 6: Consumer Electronics (Industry Vertical) Distribution

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 46

Table 7: FMCG (Industry Vertical) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 47

Table 8: FMCG (Industry Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 48

Table 9: Hospitality (Industry Vertical) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025 49

Table 10: Hospitality (Industry Vertical) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025 50

Table 11: Other Industry Verticals (Industry Vertical) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025 51

Table 12: Other Industry Verticals (Industry Vertical)

Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:

2019 VS 2025 52

Table 13: e-Commerce (Solution) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 53

Table 14: e-Commerce (Solution) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 54

Table 15: Order Management (Solution) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 55

Table 16: Order Management (Solution) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025 56

Table 17: Other Solutions (Solution) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 57

Table 18: Other Solutions (Solution) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 58

Table 19: On-Premises (Deployment) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 59

Table 20: On-Premises (Deployment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025 60

Table 21: SaaS (Deployment) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 61

Table 22: SaaS (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 62



III. MARKET ANALYSIS 63



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS 63

UNITED STATES 63

Market Facts & Figures 63

US Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025 63

e-Commerce (Solution) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading

Players in the US for 2019 & 2025 64

Order Management (Solution) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in

the US: 2019 & 2025 65

Consumer Purchasing Trends in the US: A Statistical Overview 66

US Omnichannel Shopping Sales (2019): Percentage Breakdown of

Sales by Buyer/Customer Category 66

US Digital Shoppers Market (2019): Preference (in %) of

Customers by Shopping Method 67

US Shoppers Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Internet

Users Buying Products by Method of Purchase for In-Store and

Digital 68

Table 23: United States Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry Vertical:

2018 to 2025 69

Table 24: Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by Industry Vertical: 2019 VS

2025 70

Table 25: United States Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution:

2018 to 2025 71

Table 26: United States Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform

Market Share Breakdown by Solution: 2019 VS 2025 72

Table 27: Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market in US$

Million in the United States by Deployment: 2018-2025 73

Table 28: United States Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform

Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025 74

CANADA 75

Table 29: Canadian Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry

Vertical: 2018 to 2025 75

Table 30: Canadian Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market

Share Analysis by Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025 76

Table 31: Canadian Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to

2025 77

Table 32: Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market in

Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for

2019 and 2025 78

Table 33: Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market Analysis

in Canada in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025 79

Table 34: Canadian Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market

Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025 80

JAPAN 81

Table 35: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Retail

Omni-Channel Commerce Platform in US$ Million by Industry

Vertical: 2018 to 2025 81

Table 36: Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market Share

Shift in Japan by Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025 82

Table 37: Japanese Market for Retail Omni-Channel Commerce

Platform: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Solution for the Period 2018-2025 83

Table 38: Japanese Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market

Share Analysis by Solution: 2019 VS 2025 84

Table 39: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Retail

Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market in US$ Million by

Deployment: 2018-2025 85

Table 40: Japanese Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025 86

CHINA 87

Omnichannel Retailing Emerges as a Vital Strategy for Brick and

Mortar Stores to Reverse Fortunes 87

Chinese Retail Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Online

Retail and Offline Retail Segments for the Years 2010 and 2018 87

Table 41: Chinese Demand for Retail Omni-Channel Commerce

Platform in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018 to 2025 88

Table 42: Chinese Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market

Share Breakdown by Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025 89

Table 43: Chinese Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Solution for the Period

2018-2025 90

Table 44: Chinese Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market

by Solution: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025 91

Table 45: Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market

Estimates and Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Deployment:

2018-2025 92

Table 46: Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market in

China: Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2019 and

2025 93

EUROPE 94

Market Facts & Figures 94

European Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 94

e-Commerce (Platform) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe:

2019 & 2025 95

Order Management (Solution) Market Share (in %) of Major

Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025 96

Table 47: European Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 97

Table 48: European Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 98

Table 49: European Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry

Vertical: 2018-2025 99

Table 50: European Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market

Share Analysis by Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025 100

Table 51: European Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018-2025 101

Table 52: European Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market

Share Breakdown by Solution: 2019 VS 2025 102

Table 53: European Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025 103

Table 54: Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market in

Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2019

and 2025 104

FRANCE 105

Table 55: Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Quantitative

Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Industry Vertical:

2018-2025 105

Table 56: French Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market

Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Industry Vertical for

2019 and 2025 106

Table 57: Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market in

France by Solution: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2018-2025 107

Table 58: French Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market

Share Analysis by Solution: 2019 VS 2025 108

Table 59: French Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Deployment:

2018-2025 109

Table 60: French Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market

Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025 110

GERMANY 111

Table 61: Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market in

Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Industry Vertical for the Period 2018-2025 111

Table 62: Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025 112

Table 63: Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025 113

Table 64: German Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market

Share Breakdown by Solution: 2019 VS 2025 114

Table 65: German Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025 115

Table 66: German Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market

Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025 116

ITALY 117

Table 67: Italian Demand for Retail Omni-Channel Commerce

Platform in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018 to 2025 117

Table 68: Italian Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market

Share Breakdown by Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025 118

Table 69: Italian Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Solution for the Period

2018-2025 119

Table 70: Italian Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market

by Solution: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025 120

Table 71: Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Deployment:

2018-2025 121

Table 72: Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market in

Italy: Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2019 and

2025 122

UNITED KINGDOM 123

Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform in US$ Million by

Industry Vertical: 2018 to 2025 123

Table 74: Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market Share

Shift in the United Kingdom by Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025 124

Table 75: United Kingdom Market for Retail Omni-Channel

Commerce Platform: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025 125

Table 76: United Kingdom Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform

Market Share Analysis by Solution: 2019 VS 2025 126

Table 77: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Retail

Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market in US$ Million by

Deployment: 2018-2025 127

Table 78: United Kingdom Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform

Market Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2019 VS

2025 128

SPAIN 129

Table 79: Spanish Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry

Vertical: 2018 to 2025 129

Table 80: Spanish Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market

Share Analysis by Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025 130

Table 81: Spanish Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to

2025 131

Table 82: Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market in

Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2019

and 2025 132

Table 83: Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market Analysis

in Spain in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025 133

Table 84: Spanish Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market

Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025 134

RUSSIA 135

Table 85: Russian Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018 to

2025 135

Table 86: Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market Share

Breakdown in Russia by Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025 136

Table 87: Russian Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to

2025 137

Table 88: Russian Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market

Share Breakdown by Solution: 2019 VS 2025 138

Table 89: Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market in US$

Million in Russia by Deployment: 2018-2025 139

Table 90: Russian Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market

Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025 140

REST OF EUROPE 141

Table 91: Rest of Europe Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry

Vertical: 2018-2025 141

Table 92: Rest of Europe Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform

Market Share Analysis by Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025 142

Table 93: Rest of Europe Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution:

2018-2025 143

Table 94: Rest of Europe Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform

Market Share Breakdown by Solution: 2019 VS 2025 144

Table 95: Rest of Europe Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform

Market Assessment in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025 145

Table 96: Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market in Rest

of Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2019

and 2025 146

ASIA-PACIFIC 147

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025 147

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform

Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 148

Table 99: Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Industry

Vertical: 2018-2025 149

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform

Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Industry

Vertical for 2019 and 2025 150

Table 101: Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market in

Asia-Pacific by Solution: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025 151

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform

Market Share Analysis by Solution: 2019 VS 2025 152

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Deployment:

2018-2025 153

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment: 2019 VS

2025 154

AUSTRALIA 155

Table 105: Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market in

Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million

by Industry Vertical for the Period 2018-2025 155

Table 106: Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market Share

Distribution in Australia by Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025 156

Table 107: Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025 157

Table 108: Australian Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform

Market Share Breakdown by Solution: 2019 VS 2025 158

Table 109: Australian Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025 159

Table 110: Australian Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform

Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025 160

INDIA 161

Table 111: Indian Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry

Vertical: 2018 to 2025 161

Table 112: Indian Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market

Share Analysis by Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025 162

Table 113: Indian Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to

2025 163

Table 114: Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market in

India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2019

and 2025 164

Table 115: Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market

Analysis in India in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025 165

Table 116: Indian Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market

Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025 166

SOUTH KOREA 167

Table 117: Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market in

South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Industry Vertical for the Period 2018-2025 167

Table 118: Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025 168

Table 119: Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market in

South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025 169

Table 120: Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Solution: 2019 VS 2025 170

Table 121: Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market in

South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Deployment for the Period 2018-2025 171

Table 122: Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025 172

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC 173

Table 123: Rest Of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform in US$ Million by

Industry Vertical: 2018 to 2025 173

Table 124: Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market Share

Shift in Rest Of Asia-Pacific by Industry Vertical: 2019 VS

2025 174

Table 125: Rest Of Asia-Pacific Market for Retail Omni-Channel

Commerce Platform: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025 175

Table 126: Rest Of Asia-Pacific Retail Omni-Channel Commerce

Platform Market Share Analysis by Solution: 2019 VS 2025 176

Table 127: Rest Of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market in US$ Million by

Deployment: 2018-2025 177

Table 128: Rest Of Asia-Pacific Retail Omni-Channel Commerce

Platform Market Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment:

2019 VS 2025 178

LATIN AMERICA 179

Table 129: Latin American Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025 179

Table 130: Latin American Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019

and 2025 180

Table 131: Latin American Demand for Retail Omni-Channel

Commerce Platform in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018 to

2025 181

Table 132: Latin American Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform

Market Share Breakdown by Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025 182

Table 133: Latin American Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Solution for the

Period 2018-2025 183

Table 134: Latin American Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform

Market by Solution: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and

2025 184

Table 135: Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by

Deployment: 2018-2025 185

Table 136: Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market in

Latin America : Percentage Analysis by Deployment for 2019 and

2025 186

ARGENTINA 187

Table 137: Argentinean Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry

Vertical: 2018-2025 187

Table 138: Argentinean Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform

Market Share Analysis by Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025 188

Table 139: Argentinean Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution:

2018-2025 189

Table 140: Argentinean Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform

Market Share Breakdown by Solution: 2019 VS 2025 190

Table 141: Argentinean Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5820120/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

