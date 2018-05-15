Global Retail Self-scanning Solutions Market, 2022

DUBLIN, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The global retail self-scanning solutions market to grow at a CAGR of 18.83% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Retail Self-scanning Solutions Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Retail self-scanning solutions are integrated IT solutions that allow customers to scan objects while shopping before adding them to their trolleys. With these self-scanning solutions, customers can pick the desired items while moving around the store and scan them with the self-scanning devices or smartphones that have installed scanning software or apps.
One trend in the market is growing awareness in APAC. In various APAC countries, several major supermarkets have been piloting small-footprint solutions to maximize the limited floor space available to them. As most countries in APAC are developing, consumers are not technologically advanced.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growth in retail industry. It has been observed that the number of retail outlets is increasing around the world. In addition, the adoption of modern retail formats is increasing in various counties in APAC such as India and China. This is resulting in an increased preference for self-scanning solutions, especially in the retail industry.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high set-up or up-front cost for retailers. The major challenge in the global retail self-scanning solutions market is the high up-front cost incurred while installing these systems and continuous maintenance and software cost.
Key vendors
- Datalogic
- Diebold Nixdorf
- KONVERGENCE (KWallet)
- Re-Vision
- ZIH (Zebra Technologies)
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and clubhouse stores
- Others (specialty stores, department stores, drugstores, and duty-free retail stores)
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Retail self-scanning solutions market in EMEA
- Retail self-scanning solutions market in Americas
- Retail self-scanning solutions market in APAC
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing awareness in APAC
- Increased number of working women resulting in rise in voluntary spending
- Provides better shopping experience for consumers (quicker checkouts)
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Datalogic
- Diebold Nixdorf
- KONVERGENCE (KWallet)
- Re-Vision
- ZIH (Zebra Technologies)
PART 15: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7lcgbt/global_retail?w=5
