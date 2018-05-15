Global Retail Self-scanning Solutions Market, 2022

The global retail self-scanning solutions market to grow at a CAGR of 18.83% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Retail Self-scanning Solutions Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Retail self-scanning solutions are integrated IT solutions that allow customers to scan objects while shopping before adding them to their trolleys. With these self-scanning solutions, customers can pick the desired items while moving around the store and scan them with the self-scanning devices or smartphones that have installed scanning software or apps.

One trend in the market is growing awareness in APAC. In various APAC countries, several major supermarkets have been piloting small-footprint solutions to maximize the limited floor space available to them. As most countries in APAC are developing, consumers are not technologically advanced.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growth in retail industry. It has been observed that the number of retail outlets is increasing around the world. In addition, the adoption of modern retail formats is increasing in various counties in APAC such as India and China. This is resulting in an increased preference for self-scanning solutions, especially in the retail industry.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high set-up or up-front cost for retailers. The major challenge in the global retail self-scanning solutions market is the high up-front cost incurred while installing these systems and continuous maintenance and software cost.



Key vendors

Datalogic

Diebold Nixdorf

KONVERGENCE (KWallet)

Re-Vision

ZIH (Zebra Technologies)

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and clubhouse stores

Others (specialty stores, department stores, drugstores, and duty-free retail stores)

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Retail self-scanning solutions market in EMEA

Retail self-scanning solutions market in Americas

Retail self-scanning solutions market in APAC

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Growing awareness in APAC

Increased number of working women resulting in rise in voluntary spending

Provides better shopping experience for consumers (quicker checkouts)

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 15: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7lcgbt/global_retail?w=5





