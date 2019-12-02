Global Retail Sourcing & Procurement Market Set to Exhibit a CAGR of 13% During 2019-2024 - Contract Management to Dominate the Market

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The retail sourcing and procurement market is expected to register a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period 2019-2024.

There is an increase in the centralization system of procurement processes with the advanced technologies and storage systems, such as advanced cloud storage system, which is assisting to have better visibility of data.

Key Highlights

Companies across retail sector are repetitively trying to find out the new areas through which they can reduce their total operational costs. Implementing new advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence, deep learning and blockchain will help to automate the sourcing procurement activities in a better way. For instance, RFID chips can be placed on every product to provide a way for the business owners to track their inventory easily.

Once implemented, it is very time consuming and cost intensive to reverse the sourcing method or put into practice another technology. Thus it requires sufficient planning to select and execute the sourcing and procurement methods.

Market Trends



Contract Management to Dominate the Market

Today's retailers compete in a highly fluid market with tight margins. In order to compete, companies must have full visibility into supplier relationships and sales performance to reduce leakage and optimize operations. Contracts are key to meeting these challenges.

In the retail industry, paperwork is done daily for a large number of cashier operations With the right cloud-based contract management solution, it can be faster, cheaper, and safer to manage a company's contract portfolio.

This traditional paper process leads to significant costs (consumables, printing and sometimes sending) and generates some delays. There is a need for efficient centralization of contract documents by printing, signing, scanning and storing them.

The latest trend pertaining to contract management is electronic hand signatures. Signature pads are the best choice for capturing electronic handwritten signatures at teller and counter locations. These reliable devices guarantee a low total cost of ownership (TCO).

North America to Occupy Major Share

According to Business.org, the top 20 startups of ecosystems are located in North America , for instance, Austin and Texas have more than 5,500 start-ups, as well as big- tech giant firms, like Facebook, Google, and Apple.

, for instance, and have more than 5,500 start-ups, as well as big- tech giant firms, like Facebook, Google, and Apple. Owing to this, Retail Enterprises (SMEs and Large) are investing heavily in the North America region and aiding the significant demand for retail sourcing and procurement.

region and aiding the significant demand for retail sourcing and procurement. Furthermore, factors, such as the diverse packaging that increases demand for better network infrastructure, digital penetration in logistics and support, technological advancements are also aiding the market to grow in the region.

Improved technology and streamlined global supply chains/ logistics have unchained the United States manufacturing from the limitations of geography.

Competitive Landscape



To drive an increase in the need for retail sourcing and procurements software and solutions, different vendors are forming the strategic partnerships with different technology leaders to combine their products with the latest technologies or some automation in the retail sourcing and procurements.



Key Highlights



June 2019 - Infor announced a new partnership with Linklogis, which will leverage the Infor Nexus platform to power a suite of financial service solutions designed to reinforce the supply chains of small and medium-sized upstream suppliers that are traditionally underfunded and overlooked.

- Infor announced a new partnership with Linklogis, which will leverage the Infor Nexus platform to power a suite of financial service solutions designed to reinforce the supply chains of small and medium-sized upstream suppliers that are traditionally underfunded and overlooked. June 2019 - HighJump, a global provider of supply chain solutions, announces its selection by Mexican design furniture omnichannel retailer GAIA. GAIA exemplifies HighJump's growing global footprint and capabilities to meet the unique needs of retailers throughout Latin America with the connected, automated supply chain of the future.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Demand for Advanced Retail Sourcing and Procurement Solutions and Services is Driving the Market Growth

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Vendor Lock-In is a Challenging Factor

4.5 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment Type

5.1.1 On-Premise

5.1.2 Cloud

5.2 By Solution Type

5.2.1 Strategic Sourcing

5.2.2 Supplier Management

5.2.3 Contract Management

5.2.4 Procure-to-pay

5.2.5 Spend Analysis

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Kinaxis

6.1.2 Proactis Holdings PLC

6.1.3 Coupa Software

6.1.4 HighJump Software

6.1.5 Basware Corporation

6.1.6 SAP SE

6.1.7 Oracle Corporation

6.1.8 IBM Corporation

6.1.9 Epicor Software Corporation

6.1.10 JDA Software Group Inc.

6.1.11 JAGGAER Inc.

6.1.12 Infor Nexus

6.1.13 Zycus Inc.



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lwltv8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

