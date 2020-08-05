Global Retinal Biologics Industry 2020-2025; Anticipated to Grow by 6.8% CAGR

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Retinal Biologics Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Retinal Biologics Market studied is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of nearly 6.8%, during the forecast period.



Certain factors that are driving the market growth include rising burden of retinal diseases and increasing diabetic patient population, increasing R&D activities and the growing number of FDA approvals.



There has been a tremendous increase in the diabetic population, across the globe, over the past decade. Several reports and surveys documented a drastic increase in the diabetic population, based on the changing lifestyle and habits. For instance, according to the British Diabetic Association, it is estimated that almost 3.7 million people are living with diabetes in the United Kingdom and the number has doubled in the past two decades. Moreover, around 12.3 million people are at an increased risk of Type 2 diabetes in the United Kingdom, and obesity is the leading cause in the majority of preventable cases.



However, the stringent regulatory process and initial high capital investment are considered as the major restraining factors for the Retinal Biologics market.



Key Market Trends



Diabetic Retinopathy Shows Lucrative Opportunity in the Global Retinal Biologics Market



Diabetic retinopathy (DR) is a leading cause of vision-loss globally. According to the International Diabetes Federation, the devastating consequences of diabetes mellitus is set to continue as a result of the predicted increase in prevalence from 463 million in 2019 to 700 million in 2045. Among this diabetic population, the global prevalence of diabetic retinopathy (DR) and diabetic macular edema (DME), for 2019, were 27.0%. The lowest prevalence was in Europe at 20.6% and South East Asia at 12.5% and highest in Africa at 33.8%, Middle East and North Africa 33.8%, and the Western Pacific region at 36.2%.



The most clinically important risk factors for progression to vision loss include duration of diabetes, hyperglycemia, and hypertension. Control of serum glucose and blood pressure have been shown to be effective in preventing vision loss due to DR. Hence, the rising prevalence of DR, along with the growing awareness and concern over it, are expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period.



North America Dominates the Global Retinal Biologics Market



Over the past decade, the prevalence of diabetes in North America has increased. People with diabetes are at risk for diabetic retinopathy. Diabetic retinopathy is the leading cause of new cases of blindness among adults aged 20 to 74 years in the United States. More than 100 million U.S. adults are now living with diabetes or prediabetes, according to a new report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In Canada, the prevalence of diabetes among adults is 10.2% and about 3.6 million patients were suffering from diabetes in 2017. The number of patients suffering from type 2 diabetes is 94.4% of the diabetic population.



Competitive Landscape



The Retinal Biologics market is competitive and consists of a few major players. Companies like F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., AbbVie Inc., MeiraGTx Limited, Oxurion NV, among others, hold the substantial market share in the market. As far as current market developments are concerned, Momenta Pharmaceuticals and Mylan, these two companies are developing M710 as a biosimilar to compete with Eylea (Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.) for treating diabetic macular degeneration. The two partners are currently targeting their regulatory submission by 2021. If approved, the biologic could enter the market in Europe as early as next year.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Burden of Retinal Diseases and Increasing Diabetic Patient Population

4.2.2 Increasing R&D Activities and Growing Number of FDA Approvals

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Process and Initial High Capital Investment

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Drug Class

5.1.1 VEGF-A Antagonist

5.1.2 TNF-a Inhibitor

5.2 By Disease Indication

5.2.1 Macular Degeneration

5.2.2 Diabetic Retinopathy

5.2.3 Uveitis

5.2.4 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle-East & Africa

5.3.5 South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

6.1.2 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

6.1.3 AbbVie Inc.

6.1.4 MeiraGTx Limited

6.1.5 Oxurion N.V.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



