Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market 2011-2018 & 2025 - Increasing Incidence of Diabetes Globally Drives Demand for Retinal Surgery Devices

The global retinal surgery devices market is likely to exceed US$ 3 Billion by 2025, almost double from its current level in 2017

Various retinal surgery devices segment such as vitrectomy packs, retinal laser equipment, vitrectomy machines, surgical instruments, Tamponades and others are used for the treatment of retinal diseases such as diabetic retinopathy, retinal detachment, epiretinal membrane, macular hole and others.

The global retinal surgery devices market is mainly driven by rise in the geriatric population globally coupled with the growing number of eye disorder, increase in diabetic patient pool, consistent efforts by healthcare organizations, low treatment adherence and compliance to conventional therapeutics and a high demand for retinal surgery devices compatible with minimally invasive procedures.





In addition, the technological advancements will further help the market to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period. However, the high cost of retinal eye surgery devices and dearth of skilled professionals with expertise in ophthalmic surgery are major restraints that may limit the growth of the market.

Technologically Advanced Retinal Surgery Devices Allow Effective Surgeries

Consistent Efforts by Healthcare Organizations to Fuel Retinal Surgery Devices Market

Increasing Incidence of Diabetes Globally Drives Demand for Retinal Surgery Devices

Upsurge in The Geriatric Population Base Favors Market Growth

Increasing Incidence of Eye Diseases Across the Globe Fuels Market Growth

High Price Factor of Retinal Surgery Devices

Dearth of Skilled Professionals with Expertise in Ophthalmic Surgery

Alcon Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Formerly Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.)

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Ellex Medical Lasers

Escalon Medical

Iridex Corporation

Lumenis

Nidek Co. Ltd.

Optos plc

Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Topcon Corporation

