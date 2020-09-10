Global Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Industry
Global Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2027
Sep 10, 2020, 08:50 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Retractable Needle Safety Syringes estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.9% over the period 2020-2027. Manual Retractable Needle Safety Syringes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$840.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Automated Retractable Needle Safety Syringes segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $406.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR
The Retractable Needle Safety Syringes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$406.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$429.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 281-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Axel Bio Corporation, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- DMC Medical Ltd.
- Globe Medical Tech, Inc.
- Medigard Limited
- Medtronic PLC
- Retractable Technologies, Inc.
- Smiths Medical
- Sol-Millennium Medical Group
- UltiMed, Inc. (Ulticare)
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Manual Retractable Needle Safety Syringes (Product)
World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Manual Retractable Needle Safety Syringes (Product)
Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:
2012 to 2019
Table 6: Manual Retractable Needle Safety Syringes (Product)
Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Automated Retractable Needle Safety Syringes (Product)
Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to
2027
Table 8: Automated Retractable Needle Safety Syringes (Product)
Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:
2012 to 2019
Table 9: Automated Retractable Needle Safety Syringes (Product)
Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Hospitals (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Hospitals (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Clinics (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Clinics (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Clinics (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Ambulatory Surgery Centers (End-Use) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Ambulatory Surgery Centers (End-Use) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Ambulatory Surgery Centers (End-Use) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market AnalyticsUS Retrac
table Needle Safety Syringes Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Table 19: United States Retractable Needle Safety Syringes
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product:
2020 to 2027
Table 20: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in the
United States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 21: United States Retractable Needle Safety Syringes
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: United States Retractable Needle Safety Syringes
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 23: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 24: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 26: Canadian Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Historic
Market Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 27: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 28: Canadian Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 29: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 30: Canadian Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Retractable Needle Safety
Syringes: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 32: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 33: Japanese Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Retractable Needle Safety Syringes in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 35: Japanese Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 36: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market Share Shift
in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 38: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 39: Chinese Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Chinese Demand for Retractable Needle Safety Syringes
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market Review in
China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Retrac Needle Safety Syringes Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: European Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 44: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: European Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: European Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 47: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in Europe
in US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 48: European Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Retractable Needle Safety Syringes
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 50: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 52: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in France
by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 53: French Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 54: French Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 56: French Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,
2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 58: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: German Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 60: German Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 64: Italian Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 65: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 66: Italian Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 67: Italian Demand for Retractable Needle Safety Syringes
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market Review in
Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Retractable Needle Safety
Syringes: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: United Kingdom Retractable Needle Safety Syringes
Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Retractable Needle Safety Syringes in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 74: United Kingdom Retractable Needle Safety Syringes
Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market Share Shift
in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 76: Spanish Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 77: Spanish Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Historic
Market Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 78: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 79: Spanish Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 80: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 81: Spanish Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 82: Russian Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 83: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in Russia
by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 84: Russian Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Russian Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 87: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Retractable Needle Safety Syringes
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product:
2020-2027
Table 89: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of Europe Retractable Needle Safety Syringes
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Retractable Needle Safety Syringes
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 92: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Retractable Needle Safety Syringes
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Retractable Needle Safety Syringes
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 95: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Retractable Needle Safety Syringes
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in
Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Retractable Needle Safety Syringes
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Retractable Needle Safety Syringes
Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Retractable Needle Safety Syringes
Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Retractable Needle Safety Syringes
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for
2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 103: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Australian Retractable Needle Safety Syringes
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 105: Australian Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in
Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand
by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Australian Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market
in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 108: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market Share
Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 109: Indian Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 110: Indian Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Historic
Market Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 111: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 112: Indian Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 113: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 114: Indian Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: South Korean Retractable Needle Safety Syringes
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 117: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean Retractable Needle Safety Syringes
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 120: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Retractable Needle
Safety Syringes: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Retractable Needle Safety
Syringes Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Retractable Needle Safety Syringes in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Retractable Needle Safety
Syringes Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 126: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market Share
Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 127: Latin American Retractable Needle Safety Syringes
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 128: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Latin American Retractable Needle Safety Syringes
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 130: Latin American Retractable Needle Safety Syringes
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Retractable Needle Safety Syringes
Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 133: Latin American Demand for Retractable Needle Safety
Syringes in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market Review in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Retractable Needle Safety Syringes
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 136: Argentinean Retractable Needle Safety Syringes
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product:
2020-2027
Table 137: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in
Argentina in US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Argentinean Retractable Needle Safety Syringes
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Argentinean Retractable Needle Safety Syringes
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 140: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in
Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Argentinean Retractable Needle Safety Syringes
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 142: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in Brazil
by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 143: Brazilian Retractable Needle Safety Syringes
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 144: Brazilian Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian Retractable Needle Safety Syringes
Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,
2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 148: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Mexican Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 150: Mexican Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in Mexico:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 153: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Retractable Needle Safety
Syringes Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 155: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in Rest of
Latin America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 156: Rest of Latin America Retractable Needle Safety
Syringes Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Retractable Needle Safety
Syringes Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 158: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Historic Demand
Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand
for 2012-2019
Table 159: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 160: The Middle East Retractable Needle Safety Syringes
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 161: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 162: The Middle East Retractable Needle Safety Syringes
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 163: The Middle East Retractable Needle Safety Syringes
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020
to 2027
Table 164: The Middle East Retractable Needle Safety Syringes
Historic Market by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 165: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in the
Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 166: The Middle East Retractable Needle Safety Syringes
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 167: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in the
Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East Retractable Needle Safety Syringes
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 169: Iranian Market for Retractable Needle Safety
Syringes: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 171: Iranian Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Retractable Needle Safety Syringes in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 173: Iranian Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 174: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market Share
Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 175: Israeli Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 176: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in Israel
in US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 177: Israeli Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Israeli Retractable Needle Safety Syringes
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 179: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Retractable Needle Safety Syringes
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 182: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 183: Saudi Arabian Retractable Needle Safety Syringes
Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Retractable Needle Safety
Syringes in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market Review in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Retractable Needle Safety Syringes
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 187: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Retractable Needle Safety
Syringes Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product:
2012-2019
Table 189: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 190: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Retractable Needle Safety
Syringes Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 192: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 193: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Retractable Needle Safety
Syringes Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product:
2012-2019
Table 195: Rest of Middle East Retractable Needle Safety
Syringes Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 196: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in Rest of
Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Retractable Needle Safety
Syringes Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 198: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
AFRICA
Table 199: African Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 200: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in Africa
by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 201: African Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: African Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Historic Demand
Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 204: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market Share
Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 47
