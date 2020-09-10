Global Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Retractable Needle Safety Syringes estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.9% over the period 2020-2027. Manual Retractable Needle Safety Syringes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$840.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Automated Retractable Needle Safety Syringes segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $406.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR



The Retractable Needle Safety Syringes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$406.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$429.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 281-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Axel Bio Corporation, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

DMC Medical Ltd.

Globe Medical Tech, Inc.

Medigard Limited

Medtronic PLC

Retractable Technologies, Inc.

Smiths Medical

Sol-Millennium Medical Group

UltiMed, Inc. (Ulticare)

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Manual Retractable Needle Safety Syringes (Product)

World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Manual Retractable Needle Safety Syringes (Product)

Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:

2012 to 2019



Table 6: Manual Retractable Needle Safety Syringes (Product)

Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Automated Retractable Needle Safety Syringes (Product)

Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to

2027



Table 8: Automated Retractable Needle Safety Syringes (Product)

Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:

2012 to 2019



Table 9: Automated Retractable Needle Safety Syringes (Product)

Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Hospitals (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Hospitals (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Clinics (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Clinics (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Clinics (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Ambulatory Surgery Centers (End-Use) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Ambulatory Surgery Centers (End-Use) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Ambulatory Surgery Centers (End-Use) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market AnalyticsUS Retrac

table Needle Safety Syringes Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Table 19: United States Retractable Needle Safety Syringes

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product:

2020 to 2027



Table 20: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in the

United States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 21: United States Retractable Needle Safety Syringes

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: United States Retractable Needle Safety Syringes

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 23: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 24: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 26: Canadian Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Historic

Market Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 27: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 28: Canadian Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 29: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 30: Canadian Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Retractable Needle Safety

Syringes: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 33: Japanese Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Retractable Needle Safety Syringes in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 35: Japanese Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 36: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market Share Shift

in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 38: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 39: Chinese Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Chinese Demand for Retractable Needle Safety Syringes

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market Review in

China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Retrac Needle Safety Syringes Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 43: European Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 44: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: European Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: European Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027



Table 47: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in Europe

in US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 48: European Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Retractable Needle Safety Syringes

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 50: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 52: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in France

by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 53: French Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 54: French Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Quantitative

Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 56: French Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,

2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 58: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: German Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 60: German Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 63: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 64: Italian Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 66: Italian Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 67: Italian Demand for Retractable Needle Safety Syringes

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market Review in

Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Retractable Needle Safety

Syringes: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: United Kingdom Retractable Needle Safety Syringes

Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Retractable Needle Safety Syringes in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 74: United Kingdom Retractable Needle Safety Syringes

Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market Share Shift

in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 76: Spanish Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 77: Spanish Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Historic

Market Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 78: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 79: Spanish Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 80: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 81: Spanish Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 82: Russian Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 83: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in Russia

by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 84: Russian Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Russian Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 87: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market Share

Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Retractable Needle Safety Syringes

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product:

2020-2027



Table 89: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Europe Retractable Needle Safety Syringes

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Retractable Needle Safety Syringes

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 92: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Retractable Needle Safety Syringes

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Retractable Needle Safety Syringes

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 95: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Retractable Needle Safety Syringes

Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in

Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Retractable Needle Safety Syringes

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Retractable Needle Safety Syringes

Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Retractable Needle Safety Syringes

Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Retractable Needle Safety Syringes

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for

2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Australian Retractable Needle Safety Syringes

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 105: Australian Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in

Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand

by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Australian Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market

in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 108: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market Share

Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 109: Indian Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 110: Indian Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Historic

Market Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 111: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 112: Indian Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 113: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 114: Indian Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: South Korean Retractable Needle Safety Syringes

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 117: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand

by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean Retractable Needle Safety Syringes

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 120: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Retractable Needle

Safety Syringes: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Retractable Needle Safety

Syringes Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Retractable Needle Safety Syringes in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Retractable Needle Safety

Syringes Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 126: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market Share

Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 127: Latin American Retractable Needle Safety Syringes

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 128: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Latin American Retractable Needle Safety Syringes

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 130: Latin American Retractable Needle Safety Syringes

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Retractable Needle Safety Syringes

Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 133: Latin American Demand for Retractable Needle Safety

Syringes in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market Review in

Latin America in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Retractable Needle Safety Syringes

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 136: Argentinean Retractable Needle Safety Syringes

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product:

2020-2027



Table 137: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in

Argentina in US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Argentinean Retractable Needle Safety Syringes

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Argentinean Retractable Needle Safety Syringes

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 140: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in

Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Argentinean Retractable Needle Safety Syringes

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 142: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in Brazil

by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Brazilian Retractable Needle Safety Syringes

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 144: Brazilian Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian Retractable Needle Safety Syringes

Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,

2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 148: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Mexican Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 150: Mexican Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Mexican Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 153: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 154: Rest of Latin America Retractable Needle Safety

Syringes Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 155: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in Rest of

Latin America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 156: Rest of Latin America Retractable Needle Safety

Syringes Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 157: Rest of Latin America Retractable Needle Safety

Syringes Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 158: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand

for 2012-2019



Table 159: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market Share

Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 160: The Middle East Retractable Needle Safety Syringes

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 161: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in the

Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 162: The Middle East Retractable Needle Safety Syringes

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 163: The Middle East Retractable Needle Safety Syringes

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020

to 2027



Table 164: The Middle East Retractable Needle Safety Syringes

Historic Market by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 165: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in the

Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 166: The Middle East Retractable Needle Safety Syringes

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 167: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in the

Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Retractable Needle Safety Syringes

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 169: Iranian Market for Retractable Needle Safety

Syringes: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 170: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 171: Iranian Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Retractable Needle Safety Syringes in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 173: Iranian Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 174: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market Share

Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 175: Israeli Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027



Table 176: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in Israel

in US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 177: Israeli Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Israeli Retractable Needle Safety Syringes

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 179: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Israeli Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 181: Saudi Arabian Retractable Needle Safety Syringes

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 183: Saudi Arabian Retractable Needle Safety Syringes

Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Retractable Needle Safety

Syringes in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market Review in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 186: Saudi Arabian Retractable Needle Safety Syringes

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 187: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: United Arab Emirates Retractable Needle Safety

Syringes Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product:

2012-2019



Table 189: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 190: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates Retractable Needle Safety

Syringes Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 192: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 193: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Rest of Middle East Retractable Needle Safety

Syringes Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product:

2012-2019



Table 195: Rest of Middle East Retractable Needle Safety

Syringes Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 196: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in Rest of

Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Rest of Middle East Retractable Needle Safety

Syringes Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 198: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



AFRICA

Table 199: African Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 200: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market in Africa

by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 201: African Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: African Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Historic Demand

Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 204: Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market Share

Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

