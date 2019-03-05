Global Returnable Transport Packaging Market Report 2019-2023 with Market Positioning of Key Players - Brambles, DS Smith, Greif, Nefab Group & Schoeller Allibert

DUBLIN, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Returnable Transport Packaging Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The returnable transport packaging market will register a CAGR of almost 8% by 2023.

Most of the returnable transport packaging products are manufactured using plastic materials that are lightweight, which saves transportation cost. The demand for returnable transport packaging products is expected to increase during the forecast period due to their lightweight nature and space saving benefits during transit. In addition, the use of returnable transport packaging products decreases the overall cost of packaging in the long run. Although single-use packaging products are relatively less expensive than returnable transport packaging products, they need to be purchased repetitively.

Market Overview

Growing global e-commerce market

The convenience provided by order tracking and free shipments is encouraging more people to choose online shopping over brick-and-mortar stores. Other drivers for the growth of the e-commerce market include increasing Internet and smartphone penetration. The growing e-commerce market is expected to accelerate the demand for returnable transport packaging products.

Threat from leasing market

The returnable transport packaging products leasing is also expected to have an adverse impact on the demand for new product sales. Leasing helps the returnable transport packaging end-users to reduce their operating cost involved in the purchase and maintenance of these products.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

The key players in the global returnable transport packaging market are Brambles, DS Smith, Greif, NEFAB GROUP, Schoeller Allibert.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • Preface

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Containers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Pallets - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Drums and barrels - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Other products - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increasing adoption of returnable transport packaging products
  • Advanced recycling technologies and programs for reducing plastic waste
  • Adoption of RFID technology in returnable transport packaging

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Brambles
  • DS Smith
  • Greif
  • Nefab Group
  • Schoeller Allibert

PART 14: APPENDIX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h4fjfn/global_returnable?w=5

