Global Returnable Transport Packaging Market Report 2019-2023 with Market Positioning of Key Players - Brambles, DS Smith, Greif, Nefab Group & Schoeller Allibert

DUBLIN, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Returnable Transport Packaging Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The returnable transport packaging market will register a CAGR of almost 8% by 2023.

Most of the returnable transport packaging products are manufactured using plastic materials that are lightweight, which saves transportation cost. The demand for returnable transport packaging products is expected to increase during the forecast period due to their lightweight nature and space saving benefits during transit. In addition, the use of returnable transport packaging products decreases the overall cost of packaging in the long run. Although single-use packaging products are relatively less expensive than returnable transport packaging products, they need to be purchased repetitively.

Market Overview



Growing global e-commerce market



The convenience provided by order tracking and free shipments is encouraging more people to choose online shopping over brick-and-mortar stores. Other drivers for the growth of the e-commerce market include increasing Internet and smartphone penetration. The growing e-commerce market is expected to accelerate the demand for returnable transport packaging products.



Threat from leasing market



The returnable transport packaging products leasing is also expected to have an adverse impact on the demand for new product sales. Leasing helps the returnable transport packaging end-users to reduce their operating cost involved in the purchase and maintenance of these products.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



The key players in the global returnable transport packaging market are Brambles, DS Smith, Greif, NEFAB GROUP, Schoeller Allibert.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Containers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Pallets - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Drums and barrels - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Other products - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing adoption of returnable transport packaging products

Advanced recycling technologies and programs for reducing plastic waste

Adoption of RFID technology in returnable transport packaging

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Brambles

DS Smith

Greif

Nefab Group

Schoeller Allibert

PART 14: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h4fjfn/global_returnable?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

