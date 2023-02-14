Global Reusable Coffee Cup Market Outlook 2022: Sector to Grow by 5.8% Annually Through 2031

Feb 14, 2023, 19:10 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Reusable Coffee Cup Market Outlook 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global reusable coffee cup market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period. Market generated a revenue of around USD 13,000 Million at the end of 2019 and is likely to produce revenue worth of nearly USD 25,000 Million by the end of 2031. The factors such as, increased tourism across the world, followed by growing usage of reusable cups is to propel the market growth. Moreover, rising need to reduce plastic waste generation is expected to boost the growth of reusable cup market.
The global reusable coffee cup market is segmented by applications into residential, office, travelling, hospitality and others. Residential segment is anticipated to garner the highest revenue of around USD 15,000 million by the end of 2031 by growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period. Moreover, residential segment garnered a revenue of nearly USD 8,289.1 million in 2019.
On the basis of region, the global reusable coffee cup market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Middle-east and Africa. The market in Europe collected the highest revenue of nearly USD 5,000 million in 2019. By the end of 2031, it is estimated to garner a revenue of about USD 9,000 million, by growing at the CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period.
Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global reusable coffee cup market that are included in our report are Thermos L.L.C., GlobalWAKEcup, KeepCup, Circular&Co., Frank Green, Ecoffee Cup, Tread Light Ltd., Klean Kanteen, Tefal, Joco Cups, Keurig Green Mountain, Inc., YETI COOLERS, LLC. and others.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Definition, Segmentation and Research Methodology
1.1. Market Definition and Segmentation
1.2. Assumptions and Acronyms
1.3. Research Objective
1.4. Research Methodology
1.5. Market Size Methodology
1.6. Analyst Review
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Dynamics
3.1. Drivers
3.2. Restraints
3.3. Trends
3.4. Opportunities
4. Regulatory & Standard Landscape
5. Industry Risk Analysis
6. Assessment of the Sustainability of Reusable Coffee Cup
7. Value Chain Analysis
8. Pricing Analysis of Reusable Coffee Cups
9. Impact of COVID-19 on the Reusable Coffee Cup Market
10. Global Market Outlook - Pre vs Post Pandemic
11. Asia Pacific Market Outlook - Pre vs Post Pandemic
12. Asia Pacific Leading Brands for Reusable Coffee Cup Market
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Competitive Positioning
13.2. Competitive Benchmarking
13.3. Company Profiles
13.3.1. Thermos LLC
13.3.2. GlobalWAKEcup
13.3.3. KeepCup
13.3.4. Circular&Co.
13.3.5. Frank Green Enterprises Pty Ltd
13.3.6. Ecoffee Cup
13.3.7. Tread Light Ltd (Huskup)
13.3.8. Klean Kanteen
13.3.9. Tefal
13.3.10. Joco Cups
13.3.11. Keurig Green Mountain, Inc.
13.3.12. YETI COOLERS, LLC
14. Global Reusable Coffee Cup Market Outlook
14.1. Market by Value (USD million)
14.2. By Material Types
14.2.1. Bamboo, 2019-2031F (USD million)
14.2.2. Stainless Steel, 2019-2031F (USD million)
14.2.3. Glass Material, 2019-2031F (USD million)
14.2.4. Plastic, 2019-2031F (USD million)
14.2.5. Ceramic, 2019-2031F (USD million)
14.2.6. Others, 2019-2031F (USD million)
14.3. By Applications
14.3.1. Residential, 2019-2031F (USD million)
14.3.2. Office, 2019-2031F (USD million)
14.3.3. Traveling, 2019-2031F (USD million)
14.3.4. Hospitality, 2019-2031F (USD million)
14.3.5. Others, 2019-2031F (USD million)
14.4. By End-Users
14.4.1. Domestic, 2019-2031F (USD million)
14.4.2. Commercial, 2019-2031F (USD million)
14.5. By Distribution Channels
14.5.1. Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, 2019-2031F (USD million)
14.5.2. Company Websites, 2019-2031F (USD million)
14.5.3. Aggregator Websites, 2019-2031F (USD million)
14.5.4. Franchise Retail Outlets, 2019-2031F (USD million)
14.6. Region
14.6.1. North America, 2019-2031F (USD million)
14.6.2. Europe, 2019-2031F (USD million)
14.6.3. Asia Pacific, 2019-2031F (USD million)
14.6.4. Latin America, 2019-2031F (USD million)
14.6.5. Middle East and Africa, 2019-2031F (USD million)
15. North America Reusable Coffee Cup Market Outlook
16. Europe Reusable Coffee Cup Market Outlook
17. Asia Pacific Reusable Coffee Cup Market Outlook
18. Latin America Reusable Coffee Cup Market Outlook
19. Middle East and Africa Reusable Coffee Cup Market Outlook
