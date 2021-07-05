Global Reusable Straw Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts
DUBLIN, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Reusable Straw Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global reusable straw market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
A reusable straw is an eco-friendly variant of straw that is generally made-up of recyclable materials such as stainless steel, bamboo, glass, and titanium among many others. It is safer and more convenient to use, easily cleanable and helps in curbing the non-biodegradable waste generation levels, in comparison to its plastic counterparts. Owing to this, reusable straws are widely utilized across restaurants, hotels, cafes, schools, hospitals and hospitality-related sectors.
Growing environmental concerns, coupled with rising consumer awareness towards the ecological benefits of reusable straw have augmented its demand globally. Based on the implementation of stringent government regulations against the consumption of single-use plastic. Several straw manufacturers are introducing reusable straws made up of food-grade silicon. Furthermore, the hectic and sedentary consumer lifestyles have propelled on-the-go food consumption and online food delivery services across the globe. This has also escalated the replacement of single-use reusable plastic straws with reusable straws, thereby fueling the product demand. Additionally, the growing number of government initiatives for reducing carbon footprints by curbing single-use plastic is anticipated to support the market growth momentum.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Eco-Products, Inc, EcoStraws Ltd, Crate and Barrel, Eco Imprints, Ever Eco, Final Straw, Greens Steel, Jungle Straws/Jungle Culture (Chalk & Skinner Ltd), Klean Kanteen, Koffie Straw, Simply Straws, Steelys Drinkware, StrawFree.org, TERRAIN, U-KONSERVE, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global reusable straw market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global reusable straw market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?
- What is the structure of the global reusable straw market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Reusable Straw Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Stainless Steel Straw
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Reusable Plastic Straw
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Bamboo Straw
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Glass Straw
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by End-User
7.1 Residential
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 HORECA
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Others
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Convenience Stores
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Online
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 Asia Pacific
9.1.1 China
9.1.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.1.2 Market Forecast
9.1.2 Japan
9.1.2.1 Market Trends
9.1.2.2 Market Forecast
9.1.3 India
9.1.3.1 Market Trends
9.1.3.2 Market Forecast
9.1.4 South Korea
9.1.4.1 Market Trends
9.1.4.2 Market Forecast
9.1.5 Australia
9.1.5.1 Market Trends
9.1.5.2 Market Forecast
9.1.6 Others
9.1.6.1 Market Trends
9.1.6.2 Market Forecast
9.2 North America
9.2.1 United States
9.2.1.1 Market Trends
9.2.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.1.1 Market Trends
9.3.1.2 Market Forecast
9.3.2 France
9.3.2.1 Market Trends
9.3.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3.3 United Kingdom
9.3.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.3.2 Market Forecast
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.4.1 Market Trends
9.3.4.2 Market Forecast
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.5.1 Market Trends
9.3.5.2 Market Forecast
9.3.6 Russia
9.3.6.1 Market Trends
9.3.6.2 Market Forecast
9.3.7 Others
9.3.7.1 Market Trends
9.3.7.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Latin America
9.4.1 Brazil
9.4.1.1 Market Trends
9.4.1.2 Market Forecast
9.4.2 Mexico
9.4.2.1 Market Trends
9.4.2.2 Market Forecast
9.4.3 Others
9.4.3.1 Market Trends
9.4.3.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Middle East and Africa
9.5.1 Turkey
9.5.1.1 Market Trends
9.5.1.2 Market Forecast
9.5.2 Saudi Arabia
9.5.2.1 Market Trends
9.5.2.2 Market Forecast
9.5.3 Iran
9.5.3.1 Market Trends
9.5.3.2 Market Forecast
9.5.4 United Arab Emirates
9.5.4.1 Market Trends
9.5.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5.5 Others
9.5.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.5.2 Market Forecast
10 SWOT Analysis
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 Eco-Products, Inc
13.3.1.1 Company Overview
13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.2 EcoStraws Ltd.
13.3.2.1 Company Overview
13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.3 Crate and Barrel
13.3.3.1 Company Overview
13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.4 Eco Imprints
13.3.4.1 Company Overview
13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.5 Ever Eco
13.3.5.1 Company Overview
13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.6 Final Straw
13.3.6.1 Company Overview
13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.7 Greens Steel
13.3.7.1 Company Overview
13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.8 Jungle Straws/Jungle Culture (Chalk & Skinner Ltd)
13.3.8.1 Company Overview
13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.9 Klean Kanteen
13.3.9.1 Company Overview
13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.10 Koffie Straw
13.3.10.1 Company Overview
13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.11 Simply Straws
13.3.11.1 Company Overview
13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.12 Steelys Drinkware
13.3.12.1 Company Overview
13.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.13 StrawFree.org
13.3.13.1 Company Overview
13.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.14 TERRAIN
13.3.14.1 Company Overview
13.3.14.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.15 U-KONSERVE
13.3.15.1 Company Overview
13.3.15.2 Product Portfolio
