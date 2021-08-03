Global Reusable Water Bottles Market Research Report (2020 to 2026) - by Material Type and Region

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Reusable Water Bottles Market Research Report by Material Type, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Reusable Water Bottles Market size was estimated at USD 8,324.48 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 8,605.00 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 3.70% to reach USD 10,357.10 Million by 2026.



Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Reusable Water Bottles to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Material Type, the Reusable Water Bottles Market was examined across Glass, Metal, Polymer, and Silicone.

Based on Distribution Channel, the Reusable Water Bottles Market was examined across Hyper/Supermarket, Independent Stores, and Online Sales.

Based on Geography, the Reusable Water Bottles Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas was further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , and Thailand . The Europe , Middle East & Africa was further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Reusable Water Bottles Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Reusable Water Bottles Market, including Aquasana Inc., Brita Gmbh, Bulletin Bottle, Camelbak Products Llc, Contigo, Cool Gear International LLC USA, Inc., FAYREN INT'L GROUP ( CHINA ) CO.,LTD, Glass Guru India Private Limited, GP Bottles Company, Guangzhou Diller Daily Necessities Co.,Ltd, Klean Kanteen Inc., Kuber Industries, Nalge Nunc International Corp., Nanobot Solution, Nathan SportsInc., Ningbo Hi-tech Zone Airlen Technology Co., Ltd, O.Berk Company, LLC, O2COOL LLC, Piramal Glass Private Limited, Radcom Packaging Pvt Ltd, Right Industries, Sigg Switzerland Ag, Smartech Global Solutions Ltd, S'well Corporation, Thermos L.L.C., and Tupperware Brands Corporation.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Reusable Water Bottles Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Reusable Water Bottles Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Reusable Water Bottles Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Reusable Water Bottles Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Reusable Water Bottles Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Reusable Water Bottles Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Reusable Water Bottles Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increase in demand for reusable water bottles for sports and travel

5.1.1.2. Rising government regulations for plastic bottles

5.1.1.3. Change in consumer preferences towards reusable bottles

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Complex standards for reusable water bottle

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Rising innovation in reusable water bottles

5.1.3.2. Increasing the uptake of reusable bottles integrated with juice-based pods

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Rising threat of counterfeits products

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Reusable Water Bottles Market, by Material Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Glass

6.3. Metal

6.4. Polymer

6.5. Silicone



7. Reusable Water Bottles Market, by Distribution Channel

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Hyper/Supermarket

7.3. Independent Stores

7.4. Online Sales



8. Americas Reusable Water Bottles Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Reusable Water Bottles Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Reusable Water Bottles Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. Aquasana Inc.

12.2. Brita Gmbh

12.3. Bulletin Bottle

12.4. Camelbak Products Llc

12.5. Contigo

12.6. Cool Gear International LLC USA, Inc.

12.7. FAYREN INT'L GROUP ( CHINA ) CO.,LTD

12.8. Glass Guru India Private Limited

12.9. GP Bottles Company

12.10. Guangzhou Diller Daily Necessities Co.,Ltd

12.11. Klean Kanteen Inc.

12.12. Kuber Industries

12.13. Nalge Nunc International Corp.

12.14. Nanobot Solution

12.15. Nathan SportsInc.

12.16. Ningbo Hi-tech Zone Airlen Technology Co., Ltd

12.17. O.Berk Company, LLC

12.18. O2COOL LLC

12.19. Piramal Glass Private Limited

12.20. Radcom Packaging Pvt Ltd

12.21. Right Industries

12.22. Sigg Switzerland Ag

12.23. Smartech Global Solutions Ltd

12.24. S'well Corporation

12.25. Thermos L.L.C.

12.26. Tupperware Brands Corporation



13. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qo0hmh

