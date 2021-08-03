Global Reusable Water Bottles Market Research Report (2020 to 2026) - by Material Type and Region
Aug 03, 2021, 08:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Reusable Water Bottles Market Research Report by Material Type, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Reusable Water Bottles Market size was estimated at USD 8,324.48 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 8,605.00 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 3.70% to reach USD 10,357.10 Million by 2026.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Reusable Water Bottles to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Material Type, the Reusable Water Bottles Market was examined across Glass, Metal, Polymer, and Silicone.
- Based on Distribution Channel, the Reusable Water Bottles Market was examined across Hyper/Supermarket, Independent Stores, and Online Sales.
- Based on Geography, the Reusable Water Bottles Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas was further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Reusable Water Bottles Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Reusable Water Bottles Market, including Aquasana Inc., Brita Gmbh, Bulletin Bottle, Camelbak Products Llc, Contigo, Cool Gear International LLC USA, Inc., FAYREN INT'L GROUP ( CHINA ) CO.,LTD, Glass Guru India Private Limited, GP Bottles Company, Guangzhou Diller Daily Necessities Co.,Ltd, Klean Kanteen Inc., Kuber Industries, Nalge Nunc International Corp., Nanobot Solution, Nathan SportsInc., Ningbo Hi-tech Zone Airlen Technology Co., Ltd, O.Berk Company, LLC, O2COOL LLC, Piramal Glass Private Limited, Radcom Packaging Pvt Ltd, Right Industries, Sigg Switzerland Ag, Smartech Global Solutions Ltd, S'well Corporation, Thermos L.L.C., and Tupperware Brands Corporation.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Reusable Water Bottles Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Reusable Water Bottles Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Reusable Water Bottles Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Reusable Water Bottles Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Reusable Water Bottles Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Reusable Water Bottles Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Reusable Water Bottles Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increase in demand for reusable water bottles for sports and travel
5.1.1.2. Rising government regulations for plastic bottles
5.1.1.3. Change in consumer preferences towards reusable bottles
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Complex standards for reusable water bottle
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Rising innovation in reusable water bottles
5.1.3.2. Increasing the uptake of reusable bottles integrated with juice-based pods
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Rising threat of counterfeits products
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry
6. Reusable Water Bottles Market, by Material Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Glass
6.3. Metal
6.4. Polymer
6.5. Silicone
7. Reusable Water Bottles Market, by Distribution Channel
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Hyper/Supermarket
7.3. Independent Stores
7.4. Online Sales
8. Americas Reusable Water Bottles Market
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Argentina
8.3. Brazil
8.4. Canada
8.5. Mexico
8.6. United States
9. Asia-Pacific Reusable Water Bottles Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Australia
9.3. China
9.4. India
9.5. Indonesia
9.6. Japan
9.7. Malaysia
9.8. Philippines
9.9. Singapore
9.10. South Korea
9.11. Thailand
10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Reusable Water Bottles Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. France
10.3. Germany
10.4. Italy
10.5. Netherlands
10.6. Qatar
10.7. Russia
10.8. Saudi Arabia
10.9. South Africa
10.10. Spain
10.11. United Arab Emirates
10.12. United Kingdom
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
11.1.1. Quadrants
11.1.2. Business Strategy
11.1.3. Product Satisfaction
11.2. Market Ranking Analysis
11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
11.4. Competitive Scenario
11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
11.4.4. Investment & Funding
11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
12. Company Usability Profiles
12.1. Aquasana Inc.
12.2. Brita Gmbh
12.3. Bulletin Bottle
12.4. Camelbak Products Llc
12.5. Contigo
12.6. Cool Gear International LLC USA, Inc.
12.7. FAYREN INT'L GROUP ( CHINA ) CO.,LTD
12.8. Glass Guru India Private Limited
12.9. GP Bottles Company
12.10. Guangzhou Diller Daily Necessities Co.,Ltd
12.11. Klean Kanteen Inc.
12.12. Kuber Industries
12.13. Nalge Nunc International Corp.
12.14. Nanobot Solution
12.15. Nathan SportsInc.
12.16. Ningbo Hi-tech Zone Airlen Technology Co., Ltd
12.17. O.Berk Company, LLC
12.18. O2COOL LLC
12.19. Piramal Glass Private Limited
12.20. Radcom Packaging Pvt Ltd
12.21. Right Industries
12.22. Sigg Switzerland Ag
12.23. Smartech Global Solutions Ltd
12.24. S'well Corporation
12.25. Thermos L.L.C.
12.26. Tupperware Brands Corporation
13. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qo0hmh
