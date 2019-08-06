Global Revenue Assurance Industry
Aug 06, 2019, 16:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenue Assurance market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.5 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 10.1%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Software, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.8 Billion by the year 2025, Software will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$97 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$170.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Software will reach a market size of US$155.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$695 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Accenture PLC (Ireland); AMDOCS Ltd. (USA); Ericsson AB (Sweden); Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP (USA); IBM Corporation (USA); NEC Corporation (Japan); Nokia Networks (Finland); Subex Limited (India); Wedo Technologies (Portugal)
REVENUE ASSURANCE MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Revenue Assurance Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Software (Component) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning
for 2019 & 2025
Service (Component) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 &
2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Revenue Assurance Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Revenue Assurance Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Revenue Assurance Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Software (Component) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Software (Component) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Software (Component) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Service (Component) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Service (Component) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Service (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Telecommunication (Industry Vertical) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 11: Telecommunication (Industry Vertical) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Telecommunication (Industry Vertical) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Energy & Utilities (Industry Vertical) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Energy & Utilities (Industry Vertical) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Energy & Utilities (Industry Vertical) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Retail (Industry Vertical) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Retail (Industry Vertical) Global Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Retail (Industry Vertical) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: BFSI (Industry Vertical) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: BFSI (Industry Vertical) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: BFSI (Industry Vertical) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Healthcare (Industry Vertical) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Healthcare (Industry Vertical) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Healthcare (Industry Vertical) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Other Industry Verticals (Industry Vertical)
Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Other Industry Verticals (Industry Vertical) Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Other Industry Verticals (Industry Vertical) Market
Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures
US Revenue Assurance Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Software (Component) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading
Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
Service (Component) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US:
2019 & 2025
Table 28: United States Revenue Assurance Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Revenue Assurance Market in the United States by
Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: United States Revenue Assurance Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: United States Revenue Assurance Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Revenue Assurance Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Industry Vertical in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: Revenue Assurance Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Revenue Assurance Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Canadian Revenue Assurance Historic Market Review by
Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 36: Revenue Assurance Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 37: Canadian Revenue Assurance Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Revenue Assurance Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Industry Vertical
for 2009-2017
Table 39: Canadian Revenue Assurance Market Share Analysis by
Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Revenue Assurance: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the
period 2018-2025
Table 41: Revenue Assurance Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Japanese Revenue Assurance Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Revenue
Assurance in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Japanese Revenue Assurance Market in US$ Million by
Industry Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 45: Revenue Assurance Market Share Shift in Japan by
Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Revenue Assurance Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Revenue Assurance Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Revenue Assurance Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Revenue Assurance in US$ Million
by Industry Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Revenue Assurance Market Review in China in US$
Million by Industry Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Revenue Assurance Market Share Breakdown by
Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures
European Revenue Assurance Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Software (Component) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe:
2019 & 2025
Service (Component) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in
Europe: 2019 & 2025
Table 52: European Revenue Assurance Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: Revenue Assurance Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 54: European Revenue Assurance Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Revenue Assurance Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 56: Revenue Assurance Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Revenue Assurance Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Revenue Assurance Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 59: Revenue Assurance Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Industry Vertical for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European Revenue Assurance Market Share Analysis by
Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 61: Revenue Assurance Market in France by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 62: French Revenue Assurance Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Revenue Assurance Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Revenue Assurance Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 65: French Revenue Assurance Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Revenue Assurance Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Industry Vertical for 2009, 2019, and
2025
GERMANY
Table 67: Revenue Assurance Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Revenue Assurance Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 69: German Revenue Assurance Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Revenue Assurance Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry Vertical for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German Revenue Assurance Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Industry Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 72: Revenue Assurance Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Revenue Assurance Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Revenue Assurance Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Revenue Assurance Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Italian Demand for Revenue Assurance in US$ Million
by Industry Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Revenue Assurance Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Industry Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Revenue Assurance Market Share Breakdown by
Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Revenue Assurance: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for
the period 2018-2025
Table 80: Revenue Assurance Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 81: United Kingdom Revenue Assurance Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Revenue Assurance in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018 to
2025
Table 83: United Kingdom Revenue Assurance Market in US$
Million by Industry Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 84: Revenue Assurance Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Revenue Assurance Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Spanish Revenue Assurance Historic Market Review by
Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 87: Revenue Assurance Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: Spanish Revenue Assurance Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Revenue Assurance Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Industry Vertical
for 2009-2017
Table 90: Spanish Revenue Assurance Market Share Analysis by
Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Revenue Assurance Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Revenue Assurance Market in Russia by Component: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 93: Russian Revenue Assurance Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Russian Revenue Assurance Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Revenue Assurance Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by Industry Vertical in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 96: Revenue Assurance Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Revenue Assurance Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 98: Revenue Assurance Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe Revenue Assurance Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Rest of Europe Revenue Assurance Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 101: Revenue Assurance Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Industry
Vertical for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of Europe Revenue Assurance Market Share
Analysis by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Revenue Assurance Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 104: Revenue Assurance Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Revenue Assurance Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Revenue Assurance Market in Asia-Pacific by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Revenue Assurance Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Revenue Assurance Market Share Analysis
by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Revenue Assurance Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Revenue Assurance Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Revenue Assurance Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Industry Vertical for 2009,
2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Revenue Assurance Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Australian Revenue Assurance Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 114: Australian Revenue Assurance Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Revenue Assurance Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry Vertical for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Australian Revenue Assurance Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 117: Revenue Assurance Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Revenue Assurance Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Indian Revenue Assurance Historic Market Review by
Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 120: Revenue Assurance Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 121: Indian Revenue Assurance Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Revenue Assurance Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Industry Vertical
for 2009-2017
Table 123: Indian Revenue Assurance Market Share Analysis by
Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Revenue Assurance Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: South Korean Revenue Assurance Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 126: Revenue Assurance Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Revenue Assurance Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Industry
Vertical for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: South Korean Revenue Assurance Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 129: Revenue Assurance Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Revenue Assurance:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Component for the period 2018-2025
Table 131: Revenue Assurance Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Revenue Assurance Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Revenue Assurance in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018
to 2025
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Revenue Assurance Market in US$
Million by Industry Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 135: Revenue Assurance Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Revenue Assurance Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 137: Revenue Assurance Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Revenue Assurance Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 139: Latin American Revenue Assurance Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Revenue Assurance Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Revenue Assurance Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 142: Latin American Demand for Revenue Assurance in US$
Million by Industry Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 143: Revenue Assurance Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Revenue Assurance Market Share
Breakdown by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Revenue Assurance Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 146: Revenue Assurance Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Argentinean Revenue Assurance Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Argentinean Revenue Assurance Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 149: Revenue Assurance Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Industry Vertical for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Argentinean Revenue Assurance Market Share Analysis
by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 151: Revenue Assurance Market in Brazil by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 152: Brazilian Revenue Assurance Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 153: Brazilian Revenue Assurance Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Revenue Assurance Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 155: Brazilian Revenue Assurance Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 156: Brazilian Revenue Assurance Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Industry Vertical for 2009, 2019, and
2025
MEXICO
Table 157: Revenue Assurance Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Mexican Revenue Assurance Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 159: Mexican Revenue Assurance Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Revenue Assurance Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry Vertical for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Mexican Revenue Assurance Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 162: Revenue Assurance Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Revenue Assurance Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 164: Revenue Assurance Market in Rest of Latin America by
Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Revenue Assurance Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Revenue Assurance Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018 to
2025
Table 167: Revenue Assurance Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by Industry Vertical in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 168: Revenue Assurance Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Revenue Assurance Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 170: Revenue Assurance Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 171: The Middle East Revenue Assurance Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 172: The Middle East Revenue Assurance Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: The Middle East Revenue Assurance Historic Market
by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: Revenue Assurance Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 175: The Middle East Revenue Assurance Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry
Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Revenue Assurance Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Industry Vertical for 2009-2017
Table 177: The Middle East Revenue Assurance Market Share
Analysis by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for Revenue Assurance: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the
period 2018-2025
Table 179: Revenue Assurance Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Iranian Revenue Assurance Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Revenue
Assurance in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Iranian Revenue Assurance Market in US$ Million by
Industry Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 183: Revenue Assurance Market Share Shift in Iran by
Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Revenue Assurance Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 185: Revenue Assurance Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Israeli Revenue Assurance Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Israeli Revenue Assurance Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 188: Revenue Assurance Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Industry Vertical for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Israeli Revenue Assurance Market Share Analysis by
Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Revenue Assurance Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: Revenue Assurance Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Revenue Assurance Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Revenue Assurance in US$
Million by Industry Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 194: Revenue Assurance Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Revenue Assurance Market Share
Breakdown by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Revenue Assurance Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Revenue Assurance Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 198: Revenue Assurance Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Revenue Assurance Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Industry Vertical for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Revenue Assurance Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 201: Revenue Assurance Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Revenue Assurance Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Revenue Assurance Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Revenue Assurance Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Revenue Assurance Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry
Vertical for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Revenue Assurance Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 207: Revenue Assurance Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 208: African Revenue Assurance Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Revenue Assurance Market in Africa by Component: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 210: African Revenue Assurance Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: African Revenue Assurance Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: Revenue Assurance Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by Industry Vertical in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 213: Revenue Assurance Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ACCENTURE PLC
AMDOCS
ERICSSON AB
HEWLETT-PACKARD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY
IBM CORPORATION
NEC CORPORATION
NOKIA NETWORKS
SUBEX LIMITED
WEDO TECHNOLOGIES
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799518/?utm_source=PRN
Share this article